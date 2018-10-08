Citigroup: Buy Before Earnings?

Concern over Citigroup’s exposure to foreign markets is overblown, as the bank is actually generating growth in these areas during times of geopolitical turmoil.

In 2018, the financial sector has seen a good amount of back-and-forth trading activity. The prospect of higher interest rates in a broadly strong economy generated bullish optimism to start the year. Declines then followed into the middle portions of the summer, and a recovery in share valuations has progressed over the last several weeks. On balance, the financial sector is trading positive on the year. But one of the laggards in the sector is Citigroup (C), which is currently showing YTD losses of -2.67% despite strong recommendations from analysts on Wall Street. These bearish trends could change later this week, however, as there is good reason to believe Citigroup will surpass expectations in its next earnings release.

Citigroup is scheduled to report earnings on October 12th. For the third quarter, the bank is expected to show $1.67 in earnings per share (which would mark an annualized gain of 17.6% if realized). Revenues are expected to post at $18.5 billion (which would mark an annualized gain of 1.6%, if realized).

On the downside, industry trends in the financial sector have displayed widespread declines in investment banking fees. But this weakness may have been offset by improvements in interest rate spreads, rising market trading volumes, and expansion in Citigroup’s loan book. The bank has managed to surpass analyst expectations in each of the last six quarters (with an average EPS beat of 6.6%), and another positive surprise this week could generate bullish interest in C shares at these relatively depressed levels.

For the second half of the year, banks may show better net-interest margins based on the hawkish monetary policy measures being enacted at the Federal Reserve. Markets are now expecting four interest rate hikes for 2018, and this trend has likely built a supportive framework for Citigroup’s bottom-line figures during the third quarter.

Evidence of these trends can be found when looking at the bank’s efficiency ratios. Citigroup has shown improvement in its operating efficiency levels over the last two years, thanks to better operating leverage strategies, higher quality asset allocation, and a more adept expense management approach in its key segments.

Bank efficiency ratios allow analysts to assess management's ability to generate revenue from its available resources. A drop in the efficiency ratio suggests improvements in spending (falling costs and/or rising revenues). Citigroup’s efficiency ratio has decreased by a full 2% since the beginning of 2016, and this may have continued into the third quarter if trends in net interest margins remain supportive.

Of course, these positive trends have not been reflected in share prices, as Citigroup continues to hold its position as one of the underperformers within the banking sector. Out of the four major U.S. banks, only Wells Fargo (WFC) is showing larger YTD losses and many of those declines are tied to fraudulent account scandals which have continued for the better part of two years. The bearish pressure being directed at Citigroup has been attributed to risk exposure in emerging markets and the potential for negative surprises resulting from heightened trade war tensions.

Citigroup has extensive operations in overseas markets when compared to its major U.S. peers, and this has probably distracted many investors from the strengths of the stock’s underlying fundamentals. Citigroup has actually generated strong growth numbers in its Latin America and Asia segments in the last few quarters.

During the second quarter, revenue from Citigroup’s Global Consumer Banking segment increased by 2% on an annualized basis (to $8.3 billion). If we strip out foreign exchange effects and credit card sales from its Hilton portfolio, the gain was actually 3% annualized. Revenues from Citigroup’s Latin America segment rose by 5%, while revenues from the Asia segment rose by 3% for the period. Overall, it looks as though the concerns related to Citigroup’s exposure to foreign markets looks overblown or even misguided, given the fact that the bank is actually generating growth in these areas during times of geopolitical turmoil.

These discrepancies, however, might be creating buying opportunities for C. The stock’s relative underperformance has placed the bank’s valuation below that of its peer group. Citigroup now trades at 1.02x its book value, which is far below the industry averages (roughly 1.52x book value). Amongst the four major banks, even Wells Fargo trades at much higher at 1.26x book value. The comparison here suggests that Citigroup is trading at highly attractive valuations at current levels.

Citigroup also trades with a forward P/E of 9.6x. This is much lower than the industry average valuation of 14.6x. Wells Fargo is again the next cheapest stock amongst the four major U.S. banks, and WFC currently trades with a forward P/E multiple of 10.7x. Of course, this comes without all of the extra baggage that is associated with positions in Wells Fargo. If anything, the concerns that are directed at Citigroup seem to be erroneous as the bank is actually showing improvements in areas that were previously thought to be problematic in terms of added global trade risks.

Citigroup’s $1.80 per share annualized dividend payout equates to a dividend yield of 2.49%, which remains attractive in the current rate environment. For long investors, Citigroup’s 27.3% dividend payout ratio looks even more encouraging given the bank’s improving operating efficiency levels and the underlying strengths of the global business segments. This means Citigroup’s dividend is safe and secure, and there is strong potential for continued increases in the quarters ahead. As operating efficiency figures continue to improve, and C shares trade at significant a discount relative to the rest of its peer group, buy positions should be in a good position to generate strong gains into the final portions of 2018.

