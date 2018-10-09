Hersha Is Up 23% Since May 1st And Still Climbing

Hersha’s management team are sharp-shooters, and they understand how to unlock value in the hotel sector.

As a financial analyst, I sometimes feel like I'm a basketball scout in search of the next LeBron James in the REIT sector. Just over a year ago, I wrote an article on Hersha Hospitality (HT) explaining that the company was a "prime-time player". Then, earlier this year, I wrote on Hersha again in which I explained, "Hersha is a diamond in the rough".

Then just last week I wrote an article titled Get Rich By Owning REITs With Growing Dividends in which I included Hersha as one of five REITs with above average dividend growth prospects. As I explained,

"Hersha's portfolio of recently built hotels reflects current tastes and preferences, and is positioned to generate significant free cash flow growth in the coming years."

As the above chart illustrates, Hersha's share price has increased significantly - by over 23% since my last article (April 30, 2018) - and it's obvious that this stock is no longer "under the radar".

Yet, we believe there's still more room to run for Hersha, and in fact, our fundamental research suggests that the company could generate another 20-25% over the next 18-24 months. Why?

Hersha Hospitality 2.0

Hersha Hospitality was once a private REIT that listed in a small $13 million IPO in 1999. Since that time, the company has transformed itself into a leading upscale hotel REIT where it has "clustered" its portfolio around several key gateway markets.

Today, the portfolio stands at 49 high-quality "transient" in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Philadelphia, Miami, and on the West Coast. HT's portfolio of recently built hotels reflects current tastes and preferences and is positioned to generate significant free cash flow growth in the coming years.

Much of HT's transformation has revolved around its recycling initiatives, as the company has been selling off its suburban hotels to focus in CBD markets such as Miami and Southern California. Over the last two decades, Hersha has grown RevPAR (revenue per room) for around $39 (in 1999) to around $180.

Various market tailwinds and robust operating performance demonstrate the fundamental turnaround in a number of Hersha's core markets, most notably South Florida and New York City, leading to 2017 comparable portfolio RevPAR of $184.23, the highest year-end RevPAR figure in the company's history and at the high-end of the lodging REIT sector.

Many of the hotels are situated in the country's most populated technology and innovation districts, including the fast-growing Seaport in Boston, Playa Vista and Santa Monica in Los Angeles, Silicon Valley and South Lake Union in Seattle. As you can see below, Hersha has a bi-coastal focus:

Hersha's ownership philosophy is keenly focused on assets in the most sought after locations across the U.S. and a unique combination of category-killing branded hotels and independent lifestyle hotels.

In addition, the segmented clusters enable Hersha to leverage local consumer insights and scale to capture a differentiated mix of leisure and business transient customers while boasting assets that respond to the tastes and preferences of today's traveler.

South Florida

Hersha's South Florida portfolio reported 9.5% RevPAR growth in Q2-18 driven by 10.5% ADR growth. Miami continues to benefit from strong leisure and corporate travel trends, less new supply, waning Zika fears, and continued growth in international travelers to the market.

Hersha's second quarter booking data showed an 8% growth in travelers from Brazil to Miami and 13% growth from the United Kingdom. This follows double-digit growth from both origins to the Miami market during the first quarter.

Additionally, travelers from European countries are spending more despite the recent strength of the dollar as travelers from the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, and Spain were key contributors to increased international room revenue in the second quarter. Despite volatility in the dollar, geopolitical uncertainty and visa immigration constraints, international travel continues to be a secular tailwind for Hersha's markets.

The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove is Hersha's most recent acquisition in Miami and was once again the best performing asset, achieving 19.7% RevPAR growth. The transformed Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club and Parrot Key Hotel & Villas are forecasted to contribute $20-25 million of EBITDA and account for 10% of total portfolio EBITDA by 2020.

New York City

Hersha's New York City cluster continued to grow market share during Q2-18 with 5.7% RevPAR growth driven by ADR growth of 4.1%, a 149-basis point occupancy bump to 96%, and 300 basis points of EBITDA margin growth.

Hersha's Hyatt Union Square hotel located in the heart of Silicon Alley reported 5.1% RevPAR growth over the quarter. The hotel reported an ADR increase of 4.4% to $386 benefiting from an established mix of leisure and corporate LNR.

Uptown at Hersha's Hilton Garden Inn on 52nd Street, experienced 10.5% RevPAR growth. Hersha was able to drive rates without impeding occupancy as the hotel grew ADR by 8.2% and ended the quarter with 204 basis points of occupancy growth to 97.3%. Also, the Hilton Garden Inn Tribeca was up 6.2% in RevPAR.

At Hersha's Manhattan cluster, the company saw continued visitation from international travelers during the second quarter with increased revenue growth of roughly 20%. The largest revenue increase came from Chinese travelers, which nearly doubled their spend from the second quarter in 2017. On the Q2-18 earnings call, Hersha's CEO, Neil H. Shah, explained,

"We have a lot of conviction in the long-term demand fundamentals of Manhattan. New York continues to attract, create and grow the businesses driving demand for the massive expansion of office space, and public infrastructure in Manhattan. Unfortunately, on the other hand, the new hotel supply is clearly decelerating in Manhattan, and the continued removal of shadow room supply is another reason contributing to the New York City RevPAR recovery."

West Coast

Hersha's West Coast portfolio reported 4% RevPAR growth, driven by a 2.5% ADR increase to $238. The company's best performing asset in the West Coast is the Sanctuary Beach Resort. In the second quarter, the Sanctuary Beach Resort increased RevPAR by at 11.2% aided by 10.3% ADR growth to $337.

Over the past several years, Hersha has focused on acquiring hotels and growing innovation districts on the West Coast. This strategy is proving especially beneficial in Sunnyvale, in the heart of Silicon Valley, and in booming South Lake Union in Seattle.

During Q2-18, two of Hersha's Sunnyvale assets had combined weighted average RevPAR growth of 9.7%, driven by a steady mix of mid-week corporate and transient demand. At the Pan Pacific Hotel in Seattle, Hersha generated 10% RevPAR growth for the second quarter, which was primarily driven by ADR growth of 5.8% to $283. In Southern California, new hotel supply, weaker convention calendars and wage pressures made meaningful EBITDA growth difficult to record.

Boston

The Boston market was challenging for Hersha in Q2-18. The company said that "additional new hotel supply during the quarter, new select service supply in Boston, Cambridge and adjacent markets is impacting [the] ability to drive RevPAR at the Courtyard Brookline and the Holiday Inn Express Cambridge."

Hersha said it would continue to benefit for the ramp up at the most recent acquisition in Boston, the Envoy Hotel, which registered RevPAR growth of 5.7% and ADR growth of 4.1%. Hersha acquired the hotel two years ago with high expectations to drive meaningful rate, loyalty and food and beverage profitability. Management said the "thesis on this asset and submarket remains intact, with an increase in local corporate accounts driving LNR growth for the foreseeable future."

Philadelphia

Hersha's Philadelphia portfolio was impacted by renovations for the second consecutive quarter as both the Rittenhouse and the Hampton Inn Convention Center completed significant ROI generating capital projects upgrading rooms and public spaces.

This year's convention calendar is soft for the city, and the company said it was "expecting a 30% bump in citywide room nights in 2019 in Philadelphia".

The company said it "strategically timed renovations to take advantage of this forecasted growth", and the Hampton Inn Philadelphia demonstrates the tailwind of renovations, generating an 11.6% RevPAR growth for the quarter despite being partially disrupted.

Fundamentals in Philadelphia remain strong with a growing technology and innovation sector downtown in close proximity to Hersha's Westin and Rittenhouse assets.

Washington, DC

The Washington DC market experienced another soft quarter and continues to be hampered by a weak convention calendar, sluggish government-related demand and new supply. Additionally, the last few quarters have shown a deceleration in lobbying on Capitol Hill, leading to less compression night and resulting in lower occupancy. The company said there are "pockets of strength":

The company was able to drive 8.1% ADR growth at the St. Gregory Hotel capturing high ADRs of bar and consortia guests.

The company achieved significant growth of international revenue at the Hampton Inn and the Hilton Garden Inn, Georgetown that bodes well for future quarters.

The outlook for the Ritz Georgetown is also improving in the third quarter.

Just outside of Washington Hersha recently acquired the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel on the Chesapeake Bay. The company was able to purchase the asset at a very attractive basis and going in yield and expects to improve the hotel's operations and pricing strategies in the coming years.

Annapolis Waterfront Hotel

The Balance Sheet

In Q2-18, Hersha maintained significant financial flexibility as the company ended the quarter with $46.9 million in cash on hand and ample capacity on the $250 million line of credit.

The company continued to ramp up newly acquired assets and reopened its South Florida asset. Hersha continues to target a leverage range of 4-5x debt-to-EBITDA, and the company believes "this is attainable through organic EBITDA growth, debt paydowns from free cash flow and calculated property sales across the next two years."

In conjunction with the acquisition of the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel, Hersha entered into a $28 million mortgage loan at a floating interest rate of LIBOR plus 2.65%.

Hersha's dividend payout ratio is 50% payout and is one of the lowest in the sector along with a solid fixed charge ratio.

Guidance highlights include AFFO of $93 million to $98 million, AFFO per diluted share of $2.15 to $2.27 per share and EBITDA to be in the range of $170 million to $175 million with the EBITDA margin growth range moving up 450 basis points.

The Latest Earnings Results

Hersha had a strong Q2-18 capturing market share and margin in most of its geographic clusters, and including "renovation disruptions", the company was able to grow comparable portfolio of RevPAR by 1.9%.

Despite the short-term drag, the company's long-term capital projects are high return transformational projects that will meaningfully benefit the portfolio in the coming quarters and years ahead. Excluding the renovation hotels, Hersha drove comparable portfolio RevPAR growth of 3.5% and generated 39.8% EBITDA margins.

Strong demand fundamentals from business transient and leisure segments, along with less supply deliveries and more regulations curtailing home sharing, provides a very encouraging outlook for the New York and South Florida assets. Hersha's AFFO increased to $36.9 million, or $0.86 per diluted common share and OP Unit as compared to $0.79 in Q2-17.

Time for a Dividend Increase?

Upon review of Hersha's dividend history, you can see that the company cut its dividend in 2009 by over 50%.

Since that time, the company has transformed itself into a more resilient platform, by focusing on gateway market selectivity ad capital markets discipline. Hersha has not grown its dividend since 2015 (has paid $1.12 per share since then).

Since 2016, Hersha has acquired 9 assets that are currently ramping and are forecast to generate $6-8 million of incremental EBITDA and account for 27% of total portfolio EBITDA by 2020. Hersha converted the 357-room Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club on Miami Beach from a Courtyard by Marriott to an Autograph Collection Hotel. The opening (in Q3-18) coincides with the ramp up of the Miami Beach Convention Center expansion, expected to drive meaningful room night growth over the next several years.

In 2015, the Miami market's peak year, the Cadillac generated approximately $9.5 million in EBITDA. Hersha expects The Cadillac to stabilize at close to $14 million in EBITDA. Gross invested capital of $474K/key remains well below the replacement cost and comparable sales which average $675K/key.

Hersha has allocated $54 million to significant capital projects in six existing assets. The renovated properties are forecasted to contribute $7-10 million of incremental EBITDA and account for 16% of total portfolio EBITDA by 2020.

The drivers are in place, and Hersha is positioned to continue to outperform the peers:

Now, compare Hersha's dividend yield with the peer group:

Now, compare the P/FFO multiple with the peers:

As you can see below, Hersha is forecasted to grow FFO per share by 9% in 2019:

The Bottom Line

Hersha should continue to outperform the Lodging REIT peers, and we believe that shares remain attractive, even after the run-up in price. We recognized that shares were cheap, and given the successful recycling strategies, we are maintaining a BUY.

Hersha's management team are sharp-shooters, and they understand how to unlock value in the hotel sector. I'm happy that investors are being rewarded, and we don't believe it's too late to get in the game.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

