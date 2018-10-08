Apple: Price Matters

Investment Thesis

Apple (AAPL) is one of the most followed companies on earth, and as such it will have more than its fair share of interest from the financial media. I argue that investors should not be overly focused on the movements of hedge funds invested in Apple's stock, but to instead weigh up its future prospects, its return of capital and ultimately its valuation.

Recent Developments

On Friday, we read from numerous outlets that David Einhorn's Greenlight sold its position in Apple over "fear of Chinese retaliation in response to U.S. tariffs." That's the story which many are focused in on. David Einhorn, the young billionaire, is selling Apple.

On the other hand, I think the story most should actually be focusing in on is the fact that Einhorn is down 25.7% in its year-to-date results, and most likely is facing investor redemptions, and the fund needs to sell any gains it's holding in 2018. At one point on Friday, Apple's share price was down 2.4% - as if it was earnings results day. While I know better than most investors that when you manage capital you are going to have good years and bad years, I struggle to see a valid reason to be down nearly 26% in 2018. Einhorn might be good, but surely, he's not that good. And we should put little weight on the fact that Einhorn is down because if we were to put any weight on any large buyer, we should surely put more weight on Warren Buffett's Berkshire (BRK.A)(BRK.B) buying, than Einhorn selling, right?

In just over three weeks' times, Apple will release its much coveted FY 2018 results. The investment world's eyes will be looking out for updates on Apple's nascent growth opportunities, namely augmented reality and machine learning technology. Additionally, investors will be keen to have an update on Apple's capital return program.

Services - Future Opportunities

Not every venture which Apple promotes turns out to be a success. And equally, not every opportunity Apple develops turns out to be an outlandish success, as its App Store. Apple's App Store laid the foundation for what today is Apple's colossal Services business - 18% of total revenue and growing at a strong clip of mid-20%.

Furthermore, Apple has a phenomenal opportunity to leverage off its greater than 1 billion active installed base to grow its Services business. Previously, Tim Cook had explained to analyst and investors that augmented reality could be a vitally important opportunity for Apple. Having said that, we should be cognizant that Apple is not alone in recognizing the potential of AR. Others too, such as Facebook (FB), also are making moves in this space.

Shareholder Return Of Capital

Many investors still obsess over dividends. Dividends are a safe return on investment. This line of thinking would imply that an investment in Berkshire or Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL) would not have made for a terrific investment, but a "risky" investment - which I fundamentally disagree with.

Moving on, at the end of Q3 2018, Apple had a net cash position of approximately $130 billion. CFO Luca Maestri has made it clear since February of this year that Apple is looking to return to $100 billion to shareholders. In essence, this implies that all else equal, with no additional growth from Apple's shares, investors paying up $1.1 trillion market cap today are getting a 9% return on investment over time.

Moreover, Maestri has recently changed his language ever so slightly and now describes his resolve to make Apple have net cash neutral position over time. This target, together with the fact that Apple generates at least $7.5 billion of clean free cash flow per quarter (after dividends), again, assuming no growth, then investors should minimally expect $10 billion to be returned through repurchases per quarter or $40 billion per year. In actuality, this figure has been significantly higher of late, and in Q3 2018 alone, Apple deployed just under $21 billion in buybacks.

This proves that Apple is not only fiercely determined to return excess capital to shareholders but that Apple is clearly confident that Apple is still a growth company. Apple's management today believes that Apple is still undervalued relative to its long-term potential.

Valuation

Source: author's calculations, morningstar.com

I have chosen peers which either compete with Apple's operating system, such as Alphabet or Microsoft (MSFT) or will compete with Apple over its AR opportunity, such as Facebook.

On the face of it, Apple appears to be trading more expensively than its five-year historical average. However, Apple's revenue stream today is meaningfully more diversified than it has been in the past.

Also, importantly, there's little point in attempting to invest in hindsight. What we have today is what truly matters. I believe that Apple today, with its P/cash flow (from operations, before capex, GAAP) of less than 16X offers investors a terrific investment opportunity.

Furthermore, when considering an appropriate multiple to pay for Apple today, investors should remember that historically Apple was significantly more capital intensive, as it needed to manufacture and distribute its hardware. Apple's opportunity today, with its Services segment, is that of a different business. A business which is asset light. Therefore, Apple's cash flows today should really be more richly rewarded, with a higher multiple than it was historically.

Takeaway

Apple will announce its FY 2018 results in just over three weeks time. Shareholders should keep their eyes focused on updates from Apple's AR opportunity as well as its return of capital to shareholders.

Author's note: The only favor I ask is that you click the "Follow" button so I can grow my Seeking Alpha friendships and our Deep Value network.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

Find alpha in unloved names with enormous upside potential At Deep Value Returns, I'm laser-focused on two things: free cash flow and unloved businesses. Companies that are going through troubled times, but that are otherwise stable and cash flow generative can be bought on the cheap, providing investors with an opportunity for exceptional returns once those names come back in favor - as they often do. If you're looking for a deep value investing approach inspired by Buffett, Icahn, and Greenblatt that can help you generate between 50% and 200% potential upside in just a few years, then sign up for your two-week free trial with Deep Value Returns today!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.