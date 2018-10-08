Microsoft: We See Addressable IT Spend Increasing By $2 Trillion

The combination of a growing addressable market, market share gains and the return to growth for non-cloud products has Microsoft poised to accelerate. This correction provides a compelling opportunity.

IT spending is projected to grow by over $2 trillion. This increased addressable market will continue to be driven by the shift to the cloud.

"The most profound technologies are those that disappear. They weave themselves into the fabric of everyday life until they are indistinguishable from it." - Satya Nadella, Build 2018

On September 6, 2018, Microsoft (MSFT) executive Judson Althoff was interviewed by Walter Pritchard at the Citi Global Technology Conference. The transcript of this session can be found here. This session was notable for its bullish tenor. The cloud and digital transformation have been the primary theme for Microsoft over the past few years, but if you thought the recent growth spurt was over, think again. Growth has returned to Microsoft and it appears poised to accelerate.

Here is a recap of Althoff’s comments:

Gartner reports that 23% of enterprise IT spend is now cloud-based. It is expanding dramatically - growing 50% annually for platforms and 30% for applications.

Microsoft believes their total available market will double in the next ten years as they are increasing their market share.

Their largest customers are spending an “order of magnitude more” annually than they ever have before.

Microsoft hired over 3,000 developers last year to work in the sales force to “code with our customers”. An example of the power of this sales force restructuring is Boeing (BA), which digitized their aviation assets, put them on Azure to then co-sell with Microsoft to other airlines around the world. This has become a huge revenue contributor for Boeing and it works “very, very well” with Microsoft.

There is no question Amazon (AMZN) AWS is first in cloud platforms, but Microsoft feels good about their progress gaining market share. The cloud platform market grew at about 50% annually last year and Azure grew nearly twice that. Hybrid is a huge differentiator. Enterprise customers have said, “We’re not interested in going to the cloud with somebody who is interested in taking our business” so they are increasingly choosing their trusted partner Microsoft.

The onset of 5G is expected to be an accelerator, moving compute power to the edge which in turn will accelerate hybrid adoption.

Microsoft Teams is on fire as with over 200,000 entities now customers. In just 1.5 years, Teams has surpassed Slack in paid users.

Growth in the cloud is coming at the expense of traditional data centers. Gartner Research VP David Cappuccio believes the death of the data center is inevitable. This migration to the cloud and share gain will drive much of Microsoft's growth over the next two years.

"By 2025, 80% of enterprises will have shut down their traditional data center, versus 10% today" - The Data Center is Dead

A McAfee survey backs up the view Azure is gaining. Enterprises are increasingly opting for Azure to host workloads.

Custom Applications and IaaS Trends

Look for Microsoft to focus more on the Intelligent Edge in their communications next year. Cloud computing combined with 5G enables the push of compute power closer to users. The Internet of Things, mixed reality and autonomous driving rely on reduced latency which can only be achieved by edge computing in the future. Microsoft is increasingly well-positioned for this shift which is likely to accelerate their growth potential.

Commercial Cloud Segment

Microsoft published F19 investor Metrics on their investor relations website in September. The most significant change adds the commercial portion of LinkedIn to the commercial cloud. These revenues are considered business process as a service or BPaaS per the May 2017 Analyst Day and Gartner reporting.

Source: Microsoft Investor Metrics presentation

This revision will be effective for fiscal 2019 results. Fiscal 2018 results were restated and are incorporated in the financial graphics below. The commercial cloud, which exited fiscal 2018 with $7.9 billion of revenue (29% mix) includes:

PaaS and IaaS (Azure, Azure Stack, EMS)

SaaS (Office 365 commercial, Dynamics 365, Collaboration (Teams, Skype, SharePoint, Lync, others))

BPaaS (Recruiter, Sales Navigator, premium business subscriptions, others)

The revenue impact from the conversion of licensed to subscription revenues can be seen in the following products.

The 26% commercial cloud mix is a remarkable achievement considering Gartner reports cloud revenues generate 23% of total IT spending. It’s also useful to include the rest of the intelligent cloud segment which brings the total cloud-related revenues to 51% for the June 2018 quarter. The remaining revenues are enterprise services and server products which are both used to help enterprises digitally transform and move workloads to the cloud. Some servers are sold still for on-premises data centers, but increasingly, servers sold are being used for the hybrid cloud.

"The server KPI that we talk a lot about, the products and services KPI, is really the mechanism to see our success of our hybrid architecture sold to customers." - Amy Hood, September 2018 Deutsche Bank Conference

Microsoft does not include these in their commercial cloud because they are not recurring subscription revenue streams, but IBM (IBM) continues to report their hardware and services as cloud calling out recurring as a service or aaS separately.

The gaming and devices revenue segments are not yet included in the cloud, but it’s only a matter of time. Microsoft has been moving toward a gaming as a service or GaaS cloud shift. Their Game Pass metric is worth watching as it should track progress over the next year. Look for this to be much more significant in the next two years. An example is Project xCloud. Microsoft has begun to offer Surface and HoloLens as monthly subscriptions.

Cloud Valuations

Valuing cloud companies is a challenge. Amazon has so many different businesses that it is challenging to decipher their sum of the parts components. Alphabet/Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) doesn’t break out their cloud business, which is relatively small compared to their advertising revenues. Companies like Salesforce (CRM) and Workday (WDAY) are better comps but do not have enough earnings to calculate a price-earnings multiple. Valuations for these companies are primarily a multiple of trailing revenues differentiated by their respective growth rates. Microsoft appears deserving of a 12-13x multiple based upon these comps, given their growth rate and growing leading market share. This puts their aaS cloud business at over 40% of their total enterprise value and why most attempts to value Microsoft on traditional metrics will always conclude they are overvalued, when in fact they are trading at a discount to the rest of the cloud sector.

Summary

The commercial cloud in fiscal 4Q18:

Generated 26% of total company revenues versus 21% in 4Q17.

Grew organically 50% year over year versus 48% in 4Q17.

Grew the gross margin percent (including Linkedin amortization) 700 basis points to 59%.

Author graphic from company disclosures

Author graphic from company disclosures

Cloud-related revenues (including the intelligent cloud) in fiscal 4Q18:

Generated 51% of total company revenues versus 46% in 4Q17.

Grew organically by 28% year over year versus 24% in 4Q17.

Author graphic from company disclosures

Other non-cloud revenues in fiscal 4Q18:

Generated 49% of total company revenues.

Grew by 8% year over year versus a decline of 1% in 4Q17.

Includes revenues from hardware and gaming that are poised to begin transitioning to the cloud in the future.

Microsoft is a must-have technology stock. They are unlikely to get caught up in data issues tied to social media stocks. They have already survived the antitrust and competitive EU issues now focused on Google and Amazon. Input costs are minimal, limiting tariffs and inflation concerns. They have smartly laddered long-term debt out decades at what will soon be considered very favorable rates. They are one of the few cloud plays that have actual earnings or cash flows which are only reported on a GAAP basis. And they have a capital discipline that is second to none.

A final note from the previous chart: commercial unearned revenue growth. Unearned revenue growth is accelerating which provides a glimpse of future recognized revenue. The cloud is dominating information technology and Microsoft is firmly in control of the cloud.

