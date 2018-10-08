For ABB, It's About Cycle, Self-Improvement, And Sentiment

A laggard for some time among the industrial automation and electrification players, ABB (ABB) has at least been a little “less bad” of late as sentiment has started giving the company some credit for its later-cycle end-market exposures. Now the question is whether those promising-looking exposures will deliver actual orders in the second half of the year and drive better revenue in 2019. At the same time, there is still more than casual interest in ABB’s willingness and ability to execute on some self-help moves that would largely involve slimming down and simplifying the business.

I’ve long been an owner and supporter of ABB, and I can’t say that it has done right by me. Still, compared to peers like Emerson (EMR) and Rockwell (ROK), the valuation is undemanding and offers some upside if ABB can deliver on those sentiment-shifting improvements in orders and portfolio composition.

The Cycle

As I wrote recently in reference to Emerson, the later-cycle opportunities in many process-oriented end-markets are still improving. For ABB, that means significant opportunities in areas like mining, oil/gas, refining/chemicals, and marine. Both Emerson and Honeywell (HON) have talked about very healthy project funnels, and although ABB’s market exposures are different (Emerson is much more exposed to U.S. onshore oil/gas, while ABB is more leveraged to the North Sea), there is nevertheless a rising tide supporting meaningful contributors to ABB’s revenue and order makeup.

As for the rest, it’s mixed but still largely positive I believe. The utility sector seems to be improving, but I continue to be cautious here as there have been head-fakes in the past and the pace of improvement is still modest. Still, with utilities in many countries having to curtail as much as 5% of renewables generation capacity because of inadequate grids, I still see an opportunity here for ABB, Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), and Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY) in grid upgrades (Schneider moreso on the medium voltage and software sides).

Construction also remains stubbornly healthy. U.S. indicators of non-residential construction activity remain in the growth area, and Europe is looking pretty healthy here too. China is harder to read, but it seems like the government is looking to encourage the market, and I’d likewise note that Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina are still “overdue” with respect to non-residential construction recoveries/expansions.

General manufacturing is a tougher call. Manufacturing capex definitely seems to be slowing in China, where ABB is the market leader in robotics, but ABB has broadened its business well beyond auto robotics and has said demand remains healthy. The company did say at the recent IMTS show that North American auto robotics demand has faded, echoing prior comments of Fanuc (OTCPK:FANUY), but ABB remains more leveraged to growth areas like EVs and hybrids. U.S. consumer sentiment remains strong, and although ISM manufacturing was down slightly, it’s still at a high absolute level and U.S. factory orders have stayed strong.

Just how much is left in the tank is a big, and difficult-to-answer question. I believe there are signs in North America and Europe that orders are starting to weaken relative to inventory, and I’m concerned that supply bottlenecks and delays have led customers to over-order and that companies may not have as much visibility into true end-market demand as they think. If that’s the case, expectations for 2019 growth rates in the industrial sector may be inflated. If that’s the case, I think ABB can fare relatively better by virtue of its later-cycle market skew.

Self-Help Opportunities

Late in August, Bloomberg ran a story claiming that ABB was considering selling their Power Grids business. Investors who read my articles on ABB and/or follow the stock on their own may well remember that there has been a long-running “will they or won’t they” debate about ABB selling this business, where it is a leading player in transformers, switchgear, substations, and other equipment in a business that generates about 28% of total revenue and 22% of total EBITA (so, below-average margins).

In the past I was against a sale of Power Grids, but that was because I saw meaningful opportunities to improve the business and I believed ABB would get a pretty awful price if they sold when margins were still in the mid-single-digits. Now margins are moving into the double-digits, demand seems to be improving, and I believe this business is worth twice what ABB could have sold it for a couple of years ago.

What they’ll actually do remains to be seen. Combining ABB’s Power Grids business with Siemens’ respective power assets would be a powerful combination, and perhaps a little too much so for regulators. I could also see ABB selling or merging the business with Mitsubishi Electric (OTCPK:MIELY). Although a Chinese buyer might be logical in many respects, I don’t believe the current political climate would allow that to get off the ground.

Selling Power Grids would immediately improve ABB’s margins and growth prospects, reduce its reliance on long-lead projects, and save some capital reinvestment needs. That’s not the only business that could go, though, as I believe the turbocharger business could also be disposed of, and possibly the marine propulsion business as well.

What ABB would do then remains to be seen. The company has been making some overlooked investments into areas like warehouse automation (though not on the scale of Honeywell), and I could see incremental acquisitions in warehouse/logistics automation, cobots (to close the gap with Teradyne (TER) ), and/or software, where ABB could build on its strong position in manufacturing execution systems (or MES) with more Level 4/Level 5 automation software (where Siemens and Schneider are stronger).

The Bottom Line

ABB is due to report earnings on October 25, and I’m not making substantial changes to my model at this time. I am/was already below Street expectations for 2018 and 2019, though I do expect long-term revenue growth around 4% and long-term FCF growth around 7%, supporting a fair value in the mid-$20’s. I continue to believe that ABB is undervalued, but the company’s track record doesn’t exactly lend confidence to that viewpoint and management really has to start coming through with better numbers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB.

