CSI Compressco: A Risky 14% Yield That Should Increase

Very Aggressive CSI Compressco (CCLP) management financially leveraged the company at the beginning of the recovery of demand for compressors. The continuing strong oil price demand may validate this aggressive financial strategy and provide a spectacular return to disciplined speculators. Rapid revenue, increasing lease rates, and service rates should ensure much better distribution coverage in the near future. In fact, the distribution will probably increase as the recovery proceeds and the partnership units appreciate.

"Aftermarket Services business activity continues to improve and deliver strong growth year over year. After many quarters of depressed activity during the downturn, our customers are catching up on previously deferred maintenance and are ordering more spare parts, completing more overhauls, and engaging in reapplication engineering and site technical support" "Projected 2018 total capital expenditures are expected to be between $110 million and $120 million, inclusive of $18 million to $20 million for maintenance capital expenditures. We expect to fund these capital expenditures from the recently completed bond offering. The majority of the additional growth capital is expected to be spent towards the end of 2018, and the impact to earnings will be in early 2019. We also finalized a $50 million asset based Credit Agreement and while we don't anticipate using it for capital expenditures, it provides us greater liquidity and flexibility. Today our new debt structure is without maintenance covenants, which allows us to better respond to investment opportunities."

As the quotes from the second quarter earnings report, 2018, demonstrate, this is not a typical income play and definitely not for the risk averse. However, the time to leverage up is at a market bottom just before a recovery begins. Management appears to have done just that. Therefore a bet that strong oil pricing will continue to indicate relatively high industry activity for a year or two should see the aggressive financial strategy succeed.

The partnership borrowed money to increase the capital budget. The partnership distribution is nowhere close to being covered. Though management expects better coverage each quarter in the future. Free cash flow is deeply negative as the partnership needs to upscale operations, repair previously idled equipment, and ramp up the manufacturing plant activity to accommodate an influx of orders. Therefore EBITDA and cash flow will diverge quite a bit for the foreseeable future. Cash flow from operations will take a while to grow when revenues are increasing this quickly. The working capital accounts will use a lot of the cash generated from operations.

As the industry moves to multi-pad drilling, the demand for ever larger compressors (click on compressor utilization presentation) continues. That has resulted in a shift of the compressor usage as shown above. The demand for smaller compressors remains because the older wells, using now antique methods remain producing. So those smaller compressors will continue to be used as lower (probably slowly declining) demand remains. There is every indication that the idle inventory of small compressors will be eventually leased out. In the meantime the accelerating growth will continue to be larger compressors for the foreseeable future.

Reported losses did improve from the first quarter to the second quarter. But the increase in activity has temporarily made reported losses worse than the year before.

Still revenues were about $100 million in the second quarter. This was up from $85 million in the first quarter. Plus it was an increase of about 33% over the prior year's second quarter. These are relatively significant jumps. Revenue growth that fast requires a fair amount of cash because working capital needs to quickly grow also.

The continuation of the distribution is very questionable when cash is needed for rapidly rising industry activity levels and new equipment to meet customer demands. Nonetheless, management appears to stake the distribution continuation on expected better coverage in the near future. Mr. Market, in the meantime, appears to love a momentum story. This partnership should provide plenty of momentum as long as oil prices remain strong. Should oil prices unexpectedly crash instead, this partnership may be a decent short. The high leverage does not provide many in-between outcomes.

The partnership units have wobbled lately as oil prices have corrected. Mr. Market does not like uncertainty and the news on oil prices has not been positive for some time. However, the fact is that industry activity remains strong in many of the basins served by the company. Few if any observes are predicting an oil price crash in the near future. Most oil companies believe that prices should remain strong for the next six to twelve months. That bodes well for the risky distribution shown above.

There is a good chance that oil prices will resume their climb after the midterm elections. That could provide a nice bounce for holders of these partnership units. As long as the recovery continues, the distribution is fairly safe. Management, in effect, borrows to pay the distribution. So far, management is getting away with that strategy.

The company borrowed more than $300 million as shown above to pay off the bank line. There is probably every reason to assume that the company would have violated at least some covenants during the early part of the industry recovery when growth is rapid and cash needs are high. The new asset based revolving credit agreement from the beginning quotes gives the company additional flexibility. Altogether the partnership added more than $150 million in debt availability for growth prospects and working capital needs. The outstanding part is shown above. This new facility ( so far relatively unused) has no covenants.

Investors need to remember that all this debt has tremendously increased the financial leverage this year. A successful payoff from this strategy could be huge. The way the market sometimes overreacts to success stories may provide an extra return bonus. However, stop loss and maybe the purchase of puts would be advisable to limit downside risk.

Management issued convertible preferred units during the last downturn to help finance the financial strain of the downturn. The possession of a factory combined with the flexibility of pricing during the industry cycle indicates that the payout of distributions will be cyclical rather than steady. Therefore proper timing of the recovery cycle is essential to maximize unit returns. This partnership is definitely not a long term buy and hold stock.

Those convertible preferred units are now converting a small amount each month into common units. The completed process will substantially dilute the common units over the next two years or so. The potential of more than 20 million newly issued units from this conversion represents about a 50% dilution. The dilution varies based upon the stock price. That makes the projected impact of this conversion feature hard to measure. Investors are advised to read the full 10-Q disclosure for all the intricacies of this situation.

This preferred stock is actually considered debt (or sometimes mezzanine equity) in the latest 10-Q. As the preferred converts it will become equity. The variations in unit price cause a non-cash charge or gain to register that represents the improvement or deterioration in the dilution of the common stock.

There is only about $73 million of partnership equity at the current time (compared to more than $600 million in debt). Cash flow from operations was a negative $4 million as working capital accounts absorbed about $20 million generated by operating activities. However, given the very rapid increase in revenues, cash flow should grow quickly in the near future. The company does have a maintenance service division that is generating cash flows as customers catch up with deferred maintenance. Some old equipment has been kept running until new orders can be delivered by rapidly expanding factories.

Key Considerations

As shown above, all the key business indicators are heading in the right direction. Management has guided to far better coverage of the distribution in the future. The current industry recovery and strong oil pricing mitigates the chance of a distribution cut.

Currently strong oil pricing should mitigate current market concerns about the strength of the compressor recovery. Any oil price rally should allow the partnership units to rocket skyward on increased market confidence. Management has stated that price increases for leasing the equipment are be implemented as fast as industry conditions allow. Similarly, service rates are also steadily increasing because industry demand for pent up repairs and overhauls of equipment is fairly brisk at the current time.

As is the case for many beginning recoveries, the market has its doubts. The preferred stock conversion and the current oil price wobbling worry the market and have depressed the unit price. The weak balance sheet does not allow for any strategic error. Therefore any potential speculators or investors need to watch this investment closely. Nevertheless, management does appear to have timed the increased leverage appropriately to maximize the effects of the industry recovery. This high risk stock currently has the potential to produce a home run for investors that can handle above average risk.

