Lower For Longer Is No Longer Certain

Specifically, there are very few investors that expect a sustained rise in interest rates.

Almost all market participants believe in lower for longer.

"A 60:40 allocation to passive long-only equities and bonds has been a great proposition for the last 35 years …We are profoundly worried that this could be a risky allocation over the next 10."

Sanford C. Bernstein & Company Analysts (January 2017)

“Bull markets are born on pessimism, grow on skepticism, mature on optimism, and die on euphoria.”

Sir John Templeton

“Life and investing are long ballgames.”

Julian Robertson



Introduction

After investing actively for over 25 years, with more than 20 years as a professional investor now accumulated, I can say that I have seen my share of crowded trades, with sentiment stretched to extremes, including the peak of 1999/early 2000 equity bubble, and the depths of late 2008/early 2009 panic in financial assets.

Surprisingly, one of the most universal beliefs I have encountered over this time span in the markets is the current belief that interest rates cannot rise meaningfully, particularly at the longer end of the yield curve.

With more than 35 years of price action validating this belief, I can understand the conviction. However, when almost all investors believe in one outcome, that's when the most unexpected, vigorous moves occur in financial markets.

Thus, what if longer-term interest rates rose for a sustained period of time, and yield curves steepened for a lengthy spell after a decade of flattening?

What if "lower for longer" does not play out?

What would the impact be on asset prices?

Thesis

Yield curves around the world are set to steepen as monetary stimulus gives way to fiscal stimulus and central banks anchor short-term interest rates below previous neutral rate thresholds.

Interest Rates Are Rising Around The World

Ever since the middle of 2016, sovereign interest rates have bottomed, particularly at the longer-end of the yield curve, and this increase in interest rates has accelerated recently, as the 10-Year Treasury Yields of the United States, Britain, Germany, and even Japan, which is the dis-inflationary/deflationary scenario that's the back of everyone's minds, show in the charts below.

(Source: William Travis Koldus, StockCharts.com)

Looking at the charts above, 10-Year Treasury Yields have made new post 2016 highs in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Japan, with the only exception, thus far, being Germany, which is something to monitor going forward. Remember, 2016 saw what I believe is the secular bottom in longer-term sovereign interest rates.

The rise in longer-term interest rates has hurt the value of the iShares 20+Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), which is down -9.1% this year and down -14.9% since July 1, 2016. Again, global sovereign bond yields made their secular lows in the summer of 2016, this is a point I want to hammer into readers minds.

(Source: WTK, StockCharts.com)

Now, I have had my share of big successes and big mistakes, however, I have been consistently bearish in my public writing on bonds with a few highlighted SA public articles below.

The Bond Bubble Is Bursting - Published On October 7th, 2016

Are We At The Point Of Maximum Financial Risk For Bonds? - Published On August 26th, 2016 (behind paywall)

The Bond Bubble Is About To Burst - Published On August 9th, 2016

The Irrational Fear Of Deflation - Published On June 17th, 2016

Inflation Is Coming, Are You Prepared? - Published On March 11th, 2016

The pattern is clear, I believe, and empirical evidence, including the recent breakout in longer-term sovereign bond yields points to higher interest rates in the future.

Inflation Is Percolating

2011-2015 saw a collapse in commodity prices, as global growth under-performed expectations.

In this low global growth environment, capital flowed back to the United States, as global capital flows sought out the safety of the U.S. stock and bond markets, which had the best depth, breadth, and liquidity in the world.

Additionally, the United States had global growth companies like the fabled Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Facebook (FB), and Netflix (NFLX), and a host of other technology companies like Salesforce.com (CRM), and Nvidia (NVDA) riding their own secular waves, which offered growth for the foreseeable future in a world of low global growth.

Naturally, the U.S. dollar outperformed as global capital flows were recycled back to the United States for the reasons outlined above.

(Source: WTK, StockCharts.com)

The strong U.S. dollar and global growth below expectations from 2011-2015, which caused commodity supply to outpace anticipated commodity demand, combined to collapse commodity prices from 2011-2015.

Building on this narrative, many commodity equities endured one of their worst bear markets in modern market history, particularly U.S. commodity equities, which suffered from a strong U.S. dollar, weak domestic end markets because of anemic growth compared to past recoveries, and weaker global markets.

Since the early 2016 lows, however, commodity prices have recovered robustly, with oil, still the world's largest traded commodity, higher by 125.6% from its January 1st, 2016, levels as shown by the price of Brent oil below.

(Source: WTK, StockCharts.com)

The recovery in commodity prices, which spans everything from aluminum to metallurgical coal, and which is spearheaded by the recovery in oil, is priming the pump for rising inflationary pressures.

Ultimately, a lack of capital expenditures, which occurred as a direct result of the severity of the 2011-2015 commodity bear market, and the fear and paralysis it caused, and still is causing (similar to the fear of investing in the financial markets after the financial crisis in 2008 and 2009), is keeping a lid on future supply, setting the stage for even higher commodity prices as demand continues to grow, unabated until the next recession.

Monetary Stimulus Gives Way To Fiscal Stimulus

Quantitative easing has morphed to quantitative tightening in the United States, and both Europe and Japan are winding down their quantitative easing too.

Interestingly, as this has occurred, there has been a revival of fiscal stimulus, first in the United States, with unanticipated tax cuts and incentives for capital investment that were not in the realm of possibility prior to the surprise 2016 U.S. presidential election, and now spreading to Europe, with Italy ironically leading the charge with their proposed bigger budget deficits, which are designed to spur faster economic growth.

How big is the proposed Italian budget deficit?

The answer is 2.4%, which still is within the EU's threshold of a 3% budget deficit guidelines. For reference, the U.S. budget deficit in FY 2017 was 3.4%, and the U.S. budget deficit is projected to be over 4% in 2018. On this note, the U.S. budget deficit approached 10% in 2009, and was over 8% from 2009-2011.

China, whose fiscal stimulus powered global economic growth in the darkest hours of 2008/2009 and 2015/2016 also appears to be stimulating again, as the following charts show.

(Source: Driehaus Capital)

With the U.S. being rewarded for a renewed pick-up in fiscal spending, it would not be a surprise for the rest of the world to follow suit, and that appears to be the case, notably with China's response to the U.S./China trade war.

Higher fiscal spending has the potential to increase economic growth projections, providing a boost to longer-term interest rates.

Central Banks Anchor Short-Term Interest Rates

While fiscal stimulus cranks higher around the world, central banks are committed to continuing to provide accommodative monetary policy.

China is easing monetary policy as shown above.

In Europe, the European Central Bank is winding down quantitative easing, yet they have commented publicly that they will not raise interest rates until the summer of 2019, at the earliest.

In the United States, the market doubts the Fed's intentions/ability to raise interest rates along their Dot Plot projected path, as the CME Group's (CME) FedWatch shows only two more Fed Funds Rate hikes priced into the market through the Fed's October 2019 meeting.

(Source: CME Group)

Looking back, when the Federal Reserve first raised interest rates in December 2015, there was an initial expectation for four rate hikes in 2016 and another four in 2017.

Clearly that flight path was too aggressive, and thus, the market has correctly forecast that the Federal Reserve is going to lean dovish, which I believe will culminate in a neutral Fed Funds Rate that's too low.

Where the Federal Reserve ends up with their ongoing interest rate increases is up for debate and discussion. However, what should be clear is that short-term rates are going to be anchored across the world over the next year.

U.S. Yield Curve Is Already Steepening More Than Meets The Eye

Ever since longer-term sovereign bonds made their secular lows in the middle of 2016, short-term interest rates in the United States have risen at a faster pace than longer-term interest rates, with the brief exceptions of late 2016, and over the past several weeks. The end result is that the U.S. yield curve has flattened, which has been case for a majority of the past decade.

(Source: WTK, StockCharts.com)

Looking at the chart above, we are clearly early in the steepening of the yield curve. In fact, the upturn only looks like a blip.

However, in percentage terms, we have already exceeded the steepening in late 2016, so there may be more to this developing story than meets the eye, especially with the correlated turn higher in longer-term interest rates across the world, including in the United States, Britain, Germany, and Japan.

With short-term interest rates relatively anchored by central banks, and market expectations, could yield curves meaningfully steepen around the world?

Takeaway - With Financial Markets Fully Subscribed To Lower For Longer, Other Side Is Attractive

Lower for longer is almost a universal belief, as the big "D's" are often cited, specifically demographics and debt.

However, how much of this is priced into the markets today?

What happens if longer-term interest rates rise materially, and yield curves steepen?

Would U.S. equities, which have thrived in a low global growth world, come under pressure as U.S. bond prices already are?

In my writing, I have regularly put together a table, with data from GMO that looks at projected real returns, and prospective real returns have only dimmed as the market, particularly the S&P 500 Index, as measured by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), has continued its meteoric rise.

(Source: WTK & GMO)

While GMO has been taken to task for their incorrect return projections over recent years, many market barometers that forecast future returns are coming to the same conclusion, including Goldman Sachs' (GS) Bull/Bear Market Indicator, shown below.

(Source: Goldman Sachs)

Wrapping up, with almost all market participants looking in the rear view mirror, and looking for a repeat of the 2007-2009 financial crisis, perhaps the unwind of "lower for longer" is the real concern that could lead to poor equity market returns and outperformance by undervalued, out-of-favor equities that I remain extraordinarily bullish on, as rising interest rates, and a steepening yield curve, reverse engineer some of the excesses of the past decade.

