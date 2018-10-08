Coty, Inc.: Using Social Media For Faster Trend Response, But Does It Matter?

The company’s efforts are sophisticated and sound, but the coming 6 to 12 months are key to see if such efforts drive growth, reduce debt, maintain its dividend, and drive off short sellers.

More U.S. women aged 18 to 34 are talking about the company’s CoverGirl brand since YouGov began tracking the makeup brand in 2007, due to the company’s efforts.

Coty, Inc.'s (COTY) shares continue to linger barely above their 52-week low as the company continues to work out adversities arising from its consumer-beauty division (acquired from Procter & Gamble (PG) and including CoverGirl cosmetics and Clairol hair dye) revenue decreases. Investors remain rightly concerned about the company's ability to show positive financial results, including overall revenue/profit growth, while reducing its debt leverage and maintaining its hefty dividend. In our most recent COTY article, we highlighted data that the company's efforts to revitalize its mass-market cosmetics brands seemed to be showing positive results. In particular, we noted that "the YouGov BrandIndex suggest[ed] that more U.S. women aged 18 to 34 have recently reported talking about CoverGirl than at any other time since YouGov began tracking the makeup brand in 2007." While we continue to view such data as positive, unless such positive data starts to contribute to COTY's bottom line sooner rather than later, investors may throw in the towel. With that said, however, we also note that the company is employing sophisticated methods involving social media to drive growth.

COTY has been listening and responding to its customers in sophisticated ways using social media. In particular, the company about two years ago:

"Established an internal 'trend foundry' to monitor social media conversations and try to learn about what interested consumers in real time. Those insights, combined with the insights obtained from its retail customers, are helping Coty's family of brands get the right products to market sooner to capitalize on the buzz before it fades."

The company's "trend foundry" allows it to determine which marketing strategies/product offerings are most effective in a shorter time frame. With such data in hand, COTY has the ability to determine which marketing strategies/product offerings to move forward with. According to the company, "data from a McKinsey & Co. research report show[s] that companies that leverage customer behavioral insights outperform peers by 85% in sales growth and more than 25% in gross margin." The company describes its process of monitoring and leveraging consumer insights as follows: 1) Getting a sense of what is going on with consumer conversations; 2) storytelling around those conversations building a surround-sound of the story; and 3) optimizing the assets; and 4) selling.

COTY's research methods involves grouping:

"The consumers who are having these conversations into segments based on the types of beauty products they are discussing, then looks for actionable insights and follows with rapid surveys asking consumers what they think of a certain look, for example. All of this takes place within a span of roughly 72 hours."

The company's research continues with:

"The storytelling phase of the consumer insights process [that] involves creating content that leverages the learnings from social listening and surveying. Initial concepts are tested over the course of another 72 hours before they are turned into fully-developed content that can be distributed on such social media channels as Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, or on retailers' websites."

The company continues with:

"The 'surround' aspect of the process, which involves media activation and optimization, journey tagging and integrated reporting around various performance metrics."

COTY's research concludes with the gathered insights leading to:

"A more personalized selling experience, with the right message reaching the right customers via the right platforms … Combined with the insights from its retail customers, [the company] also can tailor its messaging for a specific retailer's shopper."

An example of the positive results from company's "social listening and rapid response" efforts include its:

"Reaction to consumer interest in blue eyeshadow earlier [in 2018]. In March [2018], Coty noticed through social listening that a lot of people were talking about blue eyeshadow, so it began creating CoverGirl content that emphasized blue shades. Then in April, Kim Kardashian launched a blue eyeshadow that was an immediate hit with consumers. The next day, CoverGirl - already prepared because of its social listening - launched a blue eyeshadow look on social media, seeing a measurable uptick in blue eyeshadow sales the next week."

The mass-market beauty brands that COTY purchased from PG could not be expected to recover overnight after PG's neglect of them. Now, however, over a couple years after the acquisition closing, the company needs to show bottom-line results to reduce debt leverage and drive forward earnings estimates higher. We reiterate that the above social media "listening" efforts are part of COTY's plan to reverse adverse revenue trends with respect to its such acquired PG consumer beauty brands (resulting from, in part, lost retail store shelf space). COTY's ongoing strategies to overcome adverse consumer beauty revenue trends include: 1) Redesign of packaging for CoverGirl/Max Factor brands; 2) more efficiently identifying, innovating in, and selling into new cosmetic trends; and 3) boosting results for its Clairol hair-care product line through innovation and presentation. Such transformative efforts also have involved: 1) Integrating the acquired PG's businesses (and other acquisitions); 2) stabilizing its business along with the realization of cost synergies; and 3) efforts relating to revenue growth acceleration such as innovation, stabilization and relaunch actions (For a detailed discussion of the company's efforts in regard its performing professional beauty/luxury divisions, see our prior COTY article).

Our view

A cursory review of the news surrounding COTY shows both positives and negatives. The company's upper management is clearly making many positive moves to drive growth in its luxury and professional divisions while revitalizing its consumer beauty mass-market brands. The clock, however, is ticking. COTY is highly leveraged while also paying an outsized dividend as it engages in a difficult and expensive turnaround of its acquired PG CoverGirl and Clairol brands. When analysts asked the company's management whether it would consider selling off businesses or cutting its dividend to help reduce debt, management firmly stated "No." To keep its pledge not to sell any businesses or cut its dividend, COTY's efforts need to show results over the next 6 to 12 months or it may have to back off its pledge. With rising interest rates and about 50 percent of its debt at a variable rate, the company will also be facing rising interest payments. As noted in our prior article, COTY's efforts to revitalize its CoverGirl brand seem to be showing early positive results in the all-important millennial market. As noted above, the company's sophisticated "social listening" strategy is allowing it to identify, capture and profit from fast-moving cosmetics trends.

With COTY's efforts to revitalize and grow its mass market consumer beauty brands in mind, the company sees supply chain constraints causing its financial performance across the quarters in fiscal 2019 to be non-linear, with the peak of the impact of the supply chain constraints to come in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Such supply chain restraints will have a significant impact on both COTY's revenue and earnings in fiscal 2019. With the company's integration of the acquired PG businesses moving towards its completion, it is increasing its focus on cash generation. Specifically, COTY has set a goal of achieving a net debt adjusted EBITDA ratio of below 4 by the end of calendar year 2020. The company continues to work towards: 1) Strengthening its global brands; 2) shifting its resources towards its brands with higher growth potential; 3) stabilizing its remaining brands; and 4) continuing to expand the geographic reach of its strong brand portfolio. COTY is also on target to meet its $750 million cost synergy goal by fiscal 2020. The company is also continuing its efforts to acquire market share in the sizeable Chinese millennial market where it also faces headwinds in the luxury market given U.S./China trade battles.

COTY's transformative efforts will also improve its operating margins/improve cash flow generation. The company also plans to further develop its power brands, expand its presence in emerging markets, and increase its distribution. Finally, COTY will also drive growth through acquisitions. Its forward price-to-earnings ratio is about 15.50, based on fiscal 2019 earnings estimates of $0.75, and about 12.90 based on fiscal 2020 earnings estimates of $0.90. Estimates for both fiscal 2019 and 2020 have continued to fall slightly in recent months. Despite the adversities COTY faces, multiple insiders have purchased the company's shares throughout 2017 and into 2018. As COTY has struggled with its transformative planes, investors have engaged in a significant amount of shorting the company's shares. With many unknowns surrounding the company, an investment in COTY's shares remains speculative.

To reiterate, the company is engaging in sophisticated methods to turnaround its mass-market brands such as CoverGirl/Clairol. To date, the company's efforts to revitalize its acquired PG mass market brands has not driven revenue/profit growth. Now is the time for the company to show results and show a sense of urgency. If COTY can successfully execute its strategies, long-term investors will benefit from share price appreciation and possible dividend increases down the road as it drives revenue/earnings growth from the integration of its recent acquisitions, divestitures, internal product pipeline innovation, product portfolio management, its e-commerce push into Chinese markets and acquisitions, and its efforts to protect the prestige of its luxury brands.

