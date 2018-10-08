Conatus And Emricasan: The Moment

"Success is the result of perfection, hard work, learning from failure and persistence" - Colin Powell

Background

The conclusion to the 20-year persistence by inventors, Drs. Mento and Spada, to establish the clinical value of emricasan (IDN-6556, PF-03491390) in liver diseases is imminent. Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT) is a small cap ($151M) clinical stage biopharma. Emricasan, a dual anti-apoptotic/anti-inflammatory oral irreversible pan-caspase inhibitor, is its lead investigative Phase 2b drug candidate. The imminent catalyst is the top-line data readout for NASH cirrhotic severe portal hypertension (PH) in Q4 2018.

Briefly, PH also known as portal venous hypertension is a pathological increase of pressure in the portal vein. Cirrhotic liver diseases associated with NASH, alcohol and, to a lesser extent, viral infections and autoimmune or genetic diseases leads to architectural modifications of the liver triggering PH. PH alters the dynamics of blood flow causing complications that could lead to death or liver transplantation, bleeding from esophageal or gastric varices, ascites and renal dysfunction, sepsis and hepatic encephalopathy.

I truly believed that I was done writing about Conatus until the data readout because I had no new insight. But, I recently found myself scrutinizing the “what and what not” to expect with emricasan in the PH trial. In this brief article, I will use a hypothesis that I originally proposed in my first Conatus article to elaborate on my scientific outlook from the pending data readout. The hypothesis “Emricasan, an anti-apoptotic/anti-inflammatory investigative drug, improves severe cirrhotic PH by limiting/inhibiting apoptotic-mediated pathogenic effector responses in NASH cirrhosis that trigger the development of severe cirrhotic PH”.

My Insight

Conatus: The expected clinical primary endpoint of the trial is the mean change from baseline in HVPG at 24 weeks for each emricasan dosing group (5mg/twice day, 25mg/twice day, 50mg/twice day or placebo) compared with placebo after 6 months of treatment. HVPG is considered a surrogate measure of PH that is predictive of clinical benefit. Normal pressure in the portal vein is between 1 and 5 mmHg. HVPG≥ 6 mmHg signify early PH and HVPG≥10-12 mmHg indicates clinically significant PH. This trial will be considered a clinical success if emricasan-treated patients demonstrate a HVPG of <12mmHg or >10-20% reduction mean change from baseline.

First Genesis: A positive clinical outcome in patients with cirrhotic PH in response to emricasan therapy will clinically de-risk emricasan by validating its dual anti-inflammatory and anti-apoptotic medical benefits. Equally important, it will corroborate Conatus’ clinical approach of treating the underlying cause or trigger of PH rather than the symptoms as is the case of current FDA approved therapeutic agents that provide limited therapeutic benefit. If superior therapeutic efficacy is observed with emricasan, it could also have broad therapeutic and/or off-label application in severe PH mediated by other etiological agents including HCV and possibly alcoholic liver disease.

As I recently discussed, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) declined further clinical development of emricasan due to unresolved pre-clinical concern. In the absence of serious (including tolerability and safety) adverse events, the pending data should to some extent allay safety concerns and validate Conatus assertions that long-term use of emricasan will not be clinically problematic. My personal opinion is that the perfect drug has and will never be invented by any man. All drugs have adverse events. The question should be are these adverse events bearable/safe and whether the benefits derived from the drug offsets its likely adverse events.

I like mashed unsweet potatoes and recently (joke) discovered that I cannot make mashed potatoes without potatoes. My point in making that statement is to ask how emricasan can improve PH without improving or alleviating the underlying cause/trigger? Emricasan is being assessed for clinical efficacy in patients with severe cirrhotic PH mediated by NASH, an advanced phase disease. It is my contention that emricasan has to improve/dampen NASH cirrhosis to alleviate PH (discussed below).

Conatus: The ENCORE-PH Phase 2 global trial was initiated in Q4 2016 in 240 patients with compensated or early decompensated NASH cirrhosis and severe PH. Patients will be treated with 5mg/twice day, 25mg/twice day, 50mg/twice day or placebo over 24-week period. Patients completing the 24 weeks can continue on blinded treatment or placebo in an extension for an additional 24 weeks.

First Genesis: NASH cirrhosis is a disease without a cure or FDA approved therapy. My viewpoint is that therapeutic benefit in PH could be an indication of emricasan effects on NASH cirrhosis, the underlying cause of PH. As a scientist that has performed liver research, I know that it is impossible for Conatus not to have or know that information. The question is whether Conatus will publicly reveal that information or keep it for reasons I rather not speculate on but could if I wanted to.

Obviously, one cannot exclude that these patients being at the advanced phase of the disease may each respond therapeutically at a varying degree and in a progressive manner to any clinical benefits of emricasan. If a situation like this does occur, Conatus could decide that an extension treatment is required to have some conclusive data on the possible therapeutic benefits of emricasan on NASH cirrhosis.

If I was Dr. Mento, which I am not, I will wait for completion of the extension study before announcing the therapeutic effect of emricasan on NASH cirrhosis. My reasoning would be that I need conclusive data that has been validated biochemically and histologically. Furthermore, some patients may obtain clinical benefits, but the body has to recover/repair to see significant clinical change or manifestation. They say a picture is worth a thousand words. Pictures of liver cirrhosis after emricasan should make lasting impressions if hepatic restoration is observed.

I cannot help but speculate if the release of the top-line data for decompensated NASH cirrhosis projected for H2 2019 could also be key in any decisions that Conatus arrives at regarding emricasan effects on NASH cirrhosis in PH patients. If the extension study for PH provides conclusive efficacy of emricasan on NASH cirrhosis, they could decide to use the H2 2019 data as confirmation of possible clinical efficacy of emricasan on NASH cirrhosis.

I reiterate that NASH cirrhosis is an end-stage disease. Given that NASH has been projected to surpass HCV infection as the cause of liver transplant starting 2020, I find it highly unlikely that any effective pharmacological therapy that could prevent liver failure, reduce the need for transplantation and improve life expectancy will be rejected by the FDA without clinical assessment.

Market Assessment & Risks

All clinical trials are associated with significant risks that could result in partial or total loss of capital. Obviously, Conatus would be strongly impacted by any potential clinical setback of emricasan since it is its lead drug candidate. Setbacks in clinical trials, including delays, serious adverse events, negative clinical outcomes, constitute the most significant downside risk as this could lead to downward pressure, possible selloff and also uncertainty with regards to the scientific integrity of emricasan. Current trading price represents a good buying opportunity for Conatus.

On December 19, 2016, Novartis (NYSE:NVS) and Conatus signed an exclusive worldwide option, collaboration and license agreement covering development and commercialization of emricasan. Novartis will bear the financial costs for all Phase 3 emricasan trials. At the end of the Q2 2018, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $57.7M and a projected year-end 2018 balance of between $35M and $40M. Conatus had a cash burn of ~$9M in Q2 2018 relative to Q1 2018.

The company believes that current financial resources, together with the anticipated reimbursements for 50% of the costs for the ongoing clinical trials, without including any potential milestone payments under the Novartis collaboration, are sufficient to maintain operations through top-line results from the three ENCORE Phase 2b clinical trials by the end of 2019, as well as to fund initial pipeline expansion activities.

Epilogue

My opinions are based on my thought process and are meant to guide the investors on why and how I think decisions could be made by the management.

Emricasan has the potential to be labeled an innovative multipurpose hepatic drug if clinical efficacy is observed in all 3 clinical indications way up to Phase 3. This would be a remarkable achievement for the scientific community, especially Drs. Mento, Spada and colleagues, for their persistence, and a longed-for medical relief for the patients diagnosed with these diseases. But, we cannot overlook reality that clinical trials can be very unpredictable bearing in mind that all NASH patients are not pathophysiologically or histophathologically identical.

A positive efficacy in severe cirrhotic PH could be a foretell of emricasan’s potential hepatoprotective benefits in NASH cirrhosis and fibrosis. Time will tell if emricasan will be a multipurpose hepatic drug.

As always, my articles are meant to facilitate your understanding. Readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. Please implement due diligence and invest wisely. If you have enjoyed reading this and other articles, please ‘like’ and ‘follow’.

