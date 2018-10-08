AT&T: New Risks Ahead

AT&T (T) has made forceful moves higher since the stock posted its near-term lows toward the end of July. These recent rallies have encouraged a sense of optimism for long-term investors, which is understandable given the fact that share prices have fallen more than -43% since the end of the tech bubble in 1999. AT&T offers enhanced opportunities to collect income, as its dividend payout is currently more than three-times the 1.81% yield offered by the S&P 500. But the company’s quarterly earnings expectations have set a very high bar for AT&T to clear. This creates near-term risks for the stock and suggests covered call options strategies could be the best way to collect the elevated dividend while playing sideways trends in share prices as we head into the final months of 2018.

Of course, that elevated dividend is the main attraction for many T-bulls, and its payout continues to rise steadily. But when we compare these increases to the company’s erratic long-term EPS performance, it becomes easy to see that the current rally in share prices could be vulnerable to correction if AT&T fails to meet expectations for its next release on October 24th.

Unfortunately, those expectations have moved sharply higher, with estimates now calling for revenues of $45.6 billion for the third quarter. This represents an annualized increase of 16.92% from the $39 billion in revenue shown during the second quarter. It should be remembered that under the new accounting standard AT&T’s prior revenue performance came up slightly short of analyst estimates ($39.3 billion). This also marked a revenue decline of -2.01% on an annualized basis. So, while there is optimism shown here in terms of AT&T’s ability to generate revenues in the second half of the year, that optimism opens the door to greater potential for disappointment (which could put the current stock rally in jeopardy).

As a further point of comparison, revenue gains amongst AT&T’s peer group are expected to be much more subdued. Third quarter estimates for Verizon Wireless (VZ) call for revenues of $32.5 billion, which will mark an annualized gain of only 2.5% if realized. Quarterly expectations for Sprint (S) are even lower at less than 1% ($8 billion). Estimates for T-Mobile (TMUS) are next highest amongst the majors (after AT&T). But those annualized gains are expected to rise by only 6.8% (to $10.7 billion).

One area that could lead to potential disappointments in AT&T’s next set of revenue figures is the mobility services segment, which has shown uninspiring trends in recent quarters. Using the current accounting standards for revenue tabulation, annualized declines of roughly -4% are expected for the coming quarter (at $13.9 billion). This would follow a decline of -5.5% for the second quarter (at $13.7 billion). On a comparable basis, revenue growth from wireless services is still expected for the full-year period in 2018. But these are still lackluster trends which could negatively impact AT&T’s revenue figure in its next earnings report.

On the earnings side of the equation, the market’s growth expectations are even less subdued. Analyst surveys now suggest adjusted EPS of $0.94, which would mark an annualized gain of 27.03% relative to the third quarter in 2017. We can remember that AT&T did post a nice beat in its second quarter release, with EPS of $0.91. This marked an annualized gain of 15.2%, which was far above the 7.1% growth expected by analysts.

But even with this improved earnings performance, share prices failed to gain much near-term traction. This begs some serious questions with respect to the possibility that AT&T will fail to meet estimates this time around. Over the last four quarters, AT&T has only managed to beat market expectations for earnings on two occasions. So, this suggests investors will need to adopt a more protective stance in the event that AT&T fails to deliver during the third quarter.

Longer-term, the stock’s dividend remains a central focus for shareholders and its attractive yield will go far in providing some of the protection which might be needed in the event we see an upcoming disappointment in third quarter earnings. Since AT&T received its credit rating downgrade from Moody’s back in June, debt levels have contributed cause for concern in terms of the way it might affect dividend security. Relative to equity, AT&T’s debt levels have risen steadily over the last five years and reached highs above 104%. Fortunately, operating cash flow has provided coverage while earnings have covered the interest payments on that debt (with EBIT currently showing 3.2x coverage).

Furthermore, the stock’s elevated dividend is still holding within its historical boundaries. As AT&T has fallen to trade at a mere 9.39x forward earnings, its dividend yield has risen to 5.88%. This is still below the historical highs, and AT&T’s secure payout ratio of 58.6% suggests yields could feasibly continue moving higher.

Of course, the stock’s dividend growth has been less than exciting (the most recent raise was a mere 2%) but AT&T’s 34-year history of higher payouts is a relative rarity in the financial markets. When we combine all of these factors, options strategies through covered calls look to be the best way of playing the dominant trends. AT&T’s supreme dividend yield and growing potential for near-term risks suggest covered call options have the potential to benefit from all of the dominant inputs affecting the stock. A great deal will depend on the company’s performance results for the third quarter and market direction following the release could easily set the tone for the stock for the remainder of this year.

