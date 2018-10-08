Community Trust Bancorp: Running Stuck In Place

Valuations continue to compress as a result, but if the yield curve continues to steepen, it should be good for future prospects.

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) have outperformed the regional banking ETFs since I last wrote about the company in March, but that's not saying much, as shares remain in the red since then:

The yield curve has started to steepen over the past few days, as the 10-year yield is rising faster than the two-year yield, which could be good for banks if this trend continues (banks borrow short term to lend long term) - although the spread between the ten and two-year remains historically low:

With the possibility of rising rates, as well as CTBI's 38-year history of dividend growth (even through the depths of the Great Recession years), I think now is a good time to revisit the company.

Battle-tested dividend growth

CTBI has a great track record of dividend growth, and should continue to benefit from a lighter tax burden going forward now that tax reform laws in the US have become reality. The last increase was an impressive 9.1%, but the company's dividend growth rate (before the last increase) usually oscillated between 2.5% to 3%.

I suspect the impressive increase last time was a result of the benefit of a lower tax rate, so assuming that the increases going forward "revert to the mean" with regard to growth rates, I would expect the company's current 3.14% dividend yield to rise by the rate of inflation (on average) going forward every year.

Revisiting a section of my last article on CTBI, where I dug through some old annual reports, we can play "historian" and see how the bank held up during the Great Recession years.

Starting at the end of 2007, shares of CTBI fell over 30%, even though it grew book value per share by 7.5%. It also hiked its dividend by 7.41%, and continued to lend to the community. Deposits declined only moderately - by 2.1% year over year. Then came 2008 - with unemployment nearing record levels and the US government taking over Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) and Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA). Well-known "Too Big To Fail" banks began to show signs of failing (and some did), but CTBI was left standing - proud to stick to its "basic banking" business model. CTBI's shares enjoyed an unusual increase (especially considering the scary economic backdrop) of more than 30% during fiscal 2008, outperforming the overall Russell 2000 index. Net income took a deep haircut, but the bank still upped the dividend by 6.4% and grew book value - even if it was only by a little over 2%. Deposits grew slightly - up 1.7% - in fiscal 2008 as well.

CTBI continued to grow loans and deposits in fiscal 2009, but its share price dropped 33.5% for the year. Fiscal 2007 through fiscal 2009 was quite a roller coaster ride overall. The dividend was only bumped by 2.6%, but most banks had already cut theirs at this point.

If you were able to stomach the extreme volatility, focusing strictly on the underlying business fundamentals, CTBI was operationally a better-than-average bank to hold onto through the crisis years.

Fast forward to today, and Community Trust Bancorp continues to improve its profitability metrics, which are above its peer average as well:

Source: Raymond James U.S. Bank Conference slideshow

Return on equity and return on assets remain above-average (ROE over 10% and ROA above 1% is usually pretty good), helping illustrate why CTBI is a good bank. These metrics also remain above those of its peers.

The company also continues to expand non-interest revenue, something that's less tied to interest rates - which grew 13.2% year-over-year for the first six months of its most recent fiscal year. The company is shooting for non-interest revenue to make up around 25% to 27% of overall revenues for 2018.

Turning back to the more interest-rate sensitive net interest revenues, which only expanded by 3.6% year-over-year for the first six months of the company's most recent fiscal year, we can see from the above slide that margins continued to compress to 3.63% (as opposed to 3.67% for full-year fiscal 2017).

Despite the decline, this remains above its peers as well, however:

Source: Raymond James U.S. Bank Conference slideshow

I would think a steepening yield curve would help all the regional banks out, but that's far from guaranteed, and a compressing net interest margin isn't the only eroding fundamental metric over at CTBI.

Declining fundamentals and shaky deposit base are some concerns

Expenses also continue to climb, as the company's efficiency ratio has been increasing over the past few years, pushing past 60% for the first half of fiscal 2018. The company's non-performing loans and net charge-offs also are higher than peers:

Source: Raymond James U.S. Bank Conference slideshow

This indicates that the company's lending standards could be a little more lackadaisical, but the firm also maintains higher reserves than peers, with loan loss reserves (as a % of total loans) of about 1.13% (versus only 0.96% for peers, as of June 2018).

Taking a closer look at the company's loans, which are CTBI's "assets," they look relatively balanced and spread out as well:

Source: Raymond James U.S. Bank Conference slideshow

Community Trust Bancorp's liabilities, its deposits, don't look so solid, however.

Source: Raymond James U.S. Bank Conference slideshow

The company relies heavily on "hot money" CDs, which comprise about a third of overall deposits alone, and these types of deposits are relatively expensive and tend to be less "sticky." The company has traditionally relied on these deposits, however, so it's not too concerning - just something to keep in the back of your mind.

Conclusion

In my last article covering CTBI back in March, I said that:

I think Community Trust Bancorp is a slightly above-average bank, one that's good but not necessarily great. There's nothing wrong with that, especially when a large majority of its competition wasn't good or great during the most recent crisis - but terrible. Its ability to exhibit battle-tested dividend growth even during the depths of one of the worst financial crises in recent memory attests to an astute management team. I think shares still offer some value here.

I think the story is about the same now as it was then, except valuations, which have compressed even further:

Shares were trading at 1.822 times tangible book in March, with a dividend yield of less than 3%.

I think CTBI is a good company to explore for investors looking for dividend growth-style bank investments, therefore - especially now that the valuations are even cheaper (and still below where they were during the crisis years on a price-to-tangible book value basis) - and the yield is comfortably above 3%.

