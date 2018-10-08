CME: Stock Is Not Cheap, But Will Benefit From Higher Interest Rates And Rate Volatility

50% of CME's volume and the exchange's largest contract is the Treasury pit.

CME Group (CME) doesn't report their Q3 '18 financial results until October 25th, 2018, at which point Street consensus believes that they will report $1.44-$1.45 in earnings per share on $920-$923 million in revenue for expected y/y growth of 21% and 4%, respectively, the lowest y/y growth rates of 2018.

The relatively quiet (non-volatile) markets of the 3rd quarter of 2018 and the subdued VIX has kept volatility and volume to normal ranges, but the start of the 3rd quarter, particularly interest rates and any volatility therein, should benefit CME.

Table 1:

Here is a quick rundown of the contracts at the CME and the percentage of volume therein:

Contract Q2 '18 Q1 '18 Q4 '17 Q3 '17 interest rates 50% 54% 50% 47% Equity 17% 18% 17% 17% Forex 6% 5% 6% 6% Energy 14% 12% 16% 17% Commodities 9% 7% 8% 9% Metals 4% 3% 4% 4% Total 100% 100% 100% 100%

Source: CME earnings reports, internal sheet

Readers can see that the Treasury contract is 3x the size of any other contract by volume.

Table 2:

Y/y growth in volume Q2 '18 Q1 '18 Q4 '17 Q3 '17 Interest rates 12% 30% -4% 9% Equity 14% 48% -8% -9% Forex 18% 23% 7% 26% Energy 0% 10% -4% 17% Commodities 16% 26% 7% 19% Metals 26% 39% 26% 42% Total 12% 30% -2% 4%

Source: CME earnings reports, 10-Qs

Readers can see how the Q1 '18 correction and turbulence in the equity market swelled volume in the equity contract. Per one source, February 2018 was the largest volume ever traded at the CME. With the size of the Treasury contract, mid-teens growth is acceptable, and with the kind of volatility we saw in Q1 '18, note how y/y Treasury volume expanded as well.

Table 3:

Q2 '18 Q1 '18 Q4 '17 Q3 '17 RPC $0.757 $0.723 $0.736 $0.749 y/y chg +1% -1% +1% 0%

Source: CME earnings reports

The third table shows the change in CME's "rate per contract" or RPC, and it indicates the exchange pricing remains stable.

Table 4 - Earnings and Revenue Forecasts

Q2 '18 Q1 '18 Q4 '17 Q3 '17 2020 exp EPS $7.59 $7.62 $7.64 $7.63 2019 exp EPS $7.11 $7.11 $7.08 $6.99 2018 exp EPS $6.59 $6.65 $6.67 $6.49 2020 exp EPS growth 7% 7% 8% 9% 2019 exp EPS growth 8% 7% 6% 8% 2018 exp EPS growth 39% 41% 41% 37% 2020 PE 24x 23x 21x 20x 2019 PE 25x 25x 23x 21x 2018 PE 27x 26x 24x 23x 2020 exp rev's ($'s bl's) $4.58 $4.57 $4.55 $4.52 2019 exp rev $4.35 $4.34 $4.36 $4.27 2018 exp rev $4.09 $4.15 $4.16 $4.03 2020 exp rev growth 5% 5% 4% 6% 2019 exp rev growth 6% 5% 5% 6% 2018 exp rev growth 12% 14% 14% 11%

Source: Thomson Reuters IBES consensus estimates, Briefing.com consensus estimates, valuation sheet

As was written on my blog this weekend with JPMorgan (JPM), the consensus estimates for CME show very good EPS and revenue for calendar 2018 of 39% and 12%, respectively, but slowing next year and into 2020.

Are the consensus forecasts too conservative? We'll see what management says with 3rd quarter commentary and then with 4th quarter trading.

Table 5 - Valuation:

Valuation metric CME price $180 3-yr avg exp EPS 18% 3-yr avg exp rev 8% 3-yr avg exp PE 25x Price-to-rev 12x Price to book 2.6x Price to tang book (11x) Price/cash flow 32x Price/free cash flow 33x Div yield 1.62% Morningstar moat wide Morningstar fair value $140 Free-cash-flow yield 3%

Source: Valuation sheet, Morningstar info

Table 7: Special Dividend:

Div per share 2017 $3.50 2016 $3.25 2015 $2.90 2014 $2.00 2013 $2.13

Here is CME's explanation of their special dividend declared at the end of 2017:

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CME] today declared its annual variable dividend, amounting to $3.50 per share. The dividend is payable January 15, 2018, to shareholders of record on December 28, 2017. When CME Group adopted its annual variable dividend structure in February 2012, the intention was to determine the excess cash available at the end of each year, with the level to increase or decrease from year to year based on operating results, potential investment activity and other forms of capital return. The annual variable dividend of $3.50 per share to be paid in January 2018 totals approximately $1.2 billion. Including today's announced variable dividend and the previously announced fourth-quarter 2017 dividend of $0.66 per share to be paid in December, the total dividend yield for dividends announced during 2017 is 4.9 percent based on the average closing stock price in 2017 to date. The company will have paid a total of nearly $10 billion in quarterly and variable dividends since adopting the annual variable dividend structure in the beginning of 2012.

As of June 30, 2017, CME had generated roughly $1.5 billion in "4-quarter trailing free cash flow", and as of June 30, 2018, per my valuation spreadsheet, 4-quarter trailing free cash totals $1.8 billion.

The special dividend is declared in early each year, and paid in mid-January.

Technical analysis:

The above chart is CME's "monthly chart" from Worden.

The important technical level is the 2007 high of $143.60, which in a 20% correction for the market would be important support.

For stop-loss or loss-limit for shorter-term traders, use the $175-$177 area if you want to buy the stock in front of Q3 '18 earnings on 10/25.

Summary/conclusion:

As evidenced by Morningstar's wide-moat ratings, exchanges can garner substantial competitive advantages from scale and technology as well as operating leverage (seeing volume increases over fixed-costs of operating the exchange), and CME along with ICE, I consider to be one of the premier exchanges of the publicly traded merchants.

CME saw a period after 2008 where return-on-equity was crushed primarily by the acquisition of the NYMEX (New York's commodity exchange which gave CME their energy and metals footprint as I understood it, and that acquisition occurred years ago) and continues to be below the ROEs generated from 2002 through 2007 from the transition to open outcry.

Clients have a cost basis in the low $60s for CME and higher therein, but for many low-term clients, after owning the stock from 2002-2003 forward and then selling, it was re-acquired in 2013.

Today, CME is an interest rate play, although I expect the exchange to continue to diversify into other contracts - like Bitcoin - as well as benefit from the explosion of "big data" that can be acquired and sold to clients.

The stock is up 25% YTD, far outpacing the financial sector and big bank returns.

If readers would look at Table 1, volume is the big driver of returns, as well as earnings growth. Q4 '17 volume was very light and you can see the volume per contract, and then the explosion in Q1 '18.

Operating margins expand rapidly when the volume expands over what is essentially a fixed-cost base.

The exchanges love volatility.

