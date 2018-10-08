Eldorado Gold: Know The Management Team

One CEO took home less than an $82,000 salary in 2017, the other took home a salary of $916,000, with an additional cash bonus of $490,000. One of these companies is valued at over $1 trillion and saw the company's market capitalization appreciate by 55% in 2017, the other company is valued at less than $1 billion and the company saw its market capitalization decrease by 55%. It should be very obvious which CEO took home more money in the business world as the larger company can afford the larger pay package and the CEO is deserving of a bonus for the strong share price performance. You might then be surprised to find out that the salary of $82,000 belongs to Jeff Bezos of Amazon (AMZN), and the $1.4 million salary plus bonus belongs to the CEO of Eldorado Gold (EGO). If this doesn't make you scratch your head, then you might be suffering from bias and need to take your rose-colored glasses off. Unfortunately, the mining sector is full of large salaries and bonuses that are not tied to share price performance, and most investors do not become aware of this until it's too late.

(Source: Time.com)

Two of the strongest performing stocks this year - Amazon and Axon Enterprises (AAXN) have CEOs with a combined salary of less than $41,000. This is because these two CEOs have their income tied to performance of their stock and key performance metrics for their companies vs. upfront in the form of a salary. While Jeff Bezos makes $81,000 per year, Rick Smith of Axon decided to forgo his salary this year to instead take income based on different performance metrics. While those who chose to defend the executives at some mining companies will point to the fact that Bezos makes astronomically more than them, the fact is he would not be making this if his company wasn't performing.

(Source: Investors Page, Axon.com)

(Source: Investor Relations, Axon.com)

I don't know about most investors, but I would much rather see the CEO of a stock I own make $50 billion if the stock increases in value by $400 billion vs. making $7 million regardless of what the share price does. The fact that the two above mentioned CEOs tie their income to their company's performance is impressive and shows their interests are fully aligned with the company. The one CEO worth calling out in the sector that does do this is Rob McEwen of McEwen Mining (MUX), but unfortunately, the company has had difficulty with its performance for a few years now as they cannot consistently increase annual earnings per share. Regardless of this, it's noble that he has chosen this pay package and put shareholders before himself.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Taking a look at the above charts of Axon Enterprises, it's clear to see the difference in performance. While the two top charts (Amazon and Axon Enterprises) are in clear up-trends and up over 100% since the beginning of 2017, Eldorado Gold and Barrick Gold (ABX) are down between 30% and 80%. The obvious answer to this is that while the S&P 500 (SPY) is higher over this period, gold has been weaker (GLD). While that's a valid point, it's not telling the full story and is not a fair excuse in my opinion. Despite the weakness in the gold price, Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) has managed to put up a 280% return over the same period, and their CEO Tony Makuch has the lowest salary of the three mentioned companies by a wide margin.

While Barrick Gold's CEO took home a salary of over $3.3 million in 2017, Makuch took home a less than $500,000 salary in 2016, less than half of Eldorado's CEO. While there's no question that Barrick is a larger company, I think it would be a big step for CEOs of these companies to step back and see where they can trim fat (excess pay) and do a service for shareholders. In the worst of times during a bear market, mining company CEOs are choosing to take home large salaries and make sure that they are taken care of. Kirkland Lake's Makuch is clearly justifying his salary as he is taking care of his shareholders as he has seen his company grow annual earnings per share by nearly 300% the past three years. The same is not true of the other two companies, and several other companies I could also highlight.

If survival is truly important to these companies, they would be taking approaches similar to Bezos and Smith, especially when the going is tough and margins are being squeezed.

(MiningMx.com)

By spending the extra hour or so to dig through a company's financial statements and management discussion & analysis (MD&A), one can get a better idea of if a company's compensation is aligned with shareholder interests. There is absolutely nothing wrong with bonuses and large salaries if a company is delivering, but my favorite companies are ones where the salaries are modest and the bonuses are tied to performance. These CEOs have everything to gain from beefing up their company's earnings, and are only able to truly earn big money if they are able to perform. These performance-based incentives are what motivate CEOs to grow their business vs. the type of caretaker management we see with many mining companies.

Does this mean that we should avoid all mining companies? No. Having said that, shareholders would be surprised how many company executives are being paid handsomely regardless of how a company performs both on an operations and return basis. The best companies in general are found when one can identify strong operating performance and modest general and administrative costs. The only exception one can make for extravagant executive compensation is when the operational excellence and the year-to-date returns in the market can justify this.

There is a never-ending group litany of excuses about why a few mining companies I will not mention cannot seem to perform, but shareholders are not willing to do the real digging or are not willing to admit the issues. Suing a country's government, blaming the gold price or high oil price is not what leaders at companies do. Jeff Bezos managed to build the Amazon empire and survive two massive bear markets and did not take no for an answer when it came to building his company. He did not blame the tech bubble or housing bubble, he kept his head down and worked as he was focused on the big picture.

(Source: Author's Table)

The takeaway from this article is that the gold price, oil prices, or environmental groups protesting against a mine are not an excuse for mining companies not performing. Executives with the most foresight will not operate nor acquire projects in volatile jurisdictions which are known for permitting difficulty, and they will find a way to succeed at any cost. A gold price that has gone nowhere near 18 months has not slowed Kirkland Lake Gold down in its quest to grow production by 50% and nearly triple earnings. As we can see from the above chart, there's no denying the difference between these three companies. While Kirkland Lake Gold has seen over 1,200% growth in annual EPS since 2015, Barrick has seen 100% growth and Eldorado Gold has seen -57% growth. One should demand the most from their companies in terms of growth and management, and there is almost always a reason why one outperforms the others. Especially in a cyclical sector like gold stocks which is less suitable for buy and hold strategies, one must be thorough in their research before purchasing. The best place to start is the management.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I would love to know what companies you believe are superior long ideas that are underrated. While I do track 3000+ stocks on a weekly basis, there are always a few that fly under my radar.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.