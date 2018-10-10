Recro Pharma's Deeply Undervalued Gem (CDMO) + Upside Optionality With IV Meloxicam

Even in extreme downside scenario, the CDMO business (with reduced prospects) should still by itself be worth $7-8/share to an acquirer.

At $7.20/share, REPH is priced at a ~50%+ discount to the value of its highly steady CDMO business plus it offers very likely (and substantial) additional upside from the expected approval of a new drug (IV Meloxicam). This exceptional mispricing likely stems from two misunderstandings:

(1) The market underestimates how resilient the CDMO segment’s profitability is and how desirable it is as an asset within a very robust M&A environment. The sell side grossly undervalues the CDMO business (as we've seen them do elsewhere), but this may well be corrected through an eventual divestiture by a talented & shareholder-aligned management team & board.

(2) The very strong prospects of IV Meloxicam continue to be ignored because of lingering prejudices from a Complete Response Letter (in May) despite recent developments that, in our opinion, suggest high probability for impending FDA approval (by late March ’19). As an example of how underfollowed this stock is, management recently appeared (mid-Sept) at the Janney Healthcare conference and offered various key insights around Meloxicam's approval but no written copy of this transcript is widely available online yet (to our knowledge). While management has likely been blamed by some investors for the CRL, we believe they are truly excellent; and their talent is an important source of confidence for us.

Per the valuation discussion at the end of this article, we believe the stock’s fair valuation today is roughly $20/share, and this should rise to ~$25 upon FDA approval of IV Meloxicam. Even in an extremely unlikely downside scenario (complete failures for both CDMO’s Novartis renewal & for Meloxicam’s approval pathway), it's difficult to imagine the resulting CDMO business being sold for less than the current share price.

CDMO is Worth $15+/Share to an Acquirer

Description: REPH owns & operates a DEA-licensed facility which currently manufactures five controlled substances & extended-release therapeutics for Novartis (40% of segment rev), Teva (45%), and Pernix. Segment EBITDA margin of ~40%+ is much higher than peers' avg of 25-30% because REPH shares in royalties as it holds various forms of IP (for example, they hold the formulation patent for Zohydro ER, and they "invented the IP for Focalin and Ritalin" (4:59:30 in the audio). In 2018, mgmt. projects $30MM of segment EBITDA against $70MM of rev, which is modestly up from ~$25MM+ in EBITDA in past few yrs. CDMO business model is high-quality with very high customer stickiness, high margins, predictable profits.

REPH owns & operates a DEA-licensed facility which currently manufactures five controlled substances & extended-release therapeutics for Novartis (40% of segment rev), Teva (45%), and Pernix. Segment EBITDA margin of ~40%+ is much higher than peers' avg of 25-30% because REPH shares in royalties as it holds various forms of IP (for example, they hold the formulation patent for Zohydro ER, and they "invented the IP for Focalin and Ritalin" (4:59:30 in the audio). In 2018, mgmt. projects $30MM of segment EBITDA against $70MM of rev, which is modestly up from ~$25MM+ in EBITDA in past few yrs. CDMO business model is high-quality with very high customer stickiness, high margins, predictable profits. Why Such a High Quality Asset? CDMO's can participate as an outsourced provider in various parts of the lifecycle for a drug: from more research-heavy services around development of formulation (during clinical trials) to administration-heavy work around regulatory filings and finally to execution-focused supply of drugs (upon successful commercialization). Drug manufacturing forms a small part of overall costs for overall commercialization, but the requirements for regulatory compliance (by the manufacturer) are very steep. Switching away from a manufacturer presents severe risk for pharma companies, and this is even truer in a situation where the manufacturer owns important IP (as REPH does). REPH's portfolio includes commercialized drugs that are all long-tailed, seasoned drugs and are mostly already off-patent. Their waning volumes are more than offset by pricing gains, which has bolstered REPH's rev & margins (through the profit-sharing portions of its agreements). (Note that the specifics around each of REPH's customer relationships are a bit opaque but that some of the relationships entail profit-sharing elements (royalties) (4:59:30-4:59:50 in audio) which help offset the declines they would experience from a relationship purely based on volumes). Note lastly that nearly the entire portfolio of CDMO products has experienced y/y declines in script growth since REPH bought the business from Alkermes in early ‘15 but both rev & EBITDA have risen over that same period. Note further that the Novartis relationship saw its Focalin drug also go off-patent in the U.S. in 2015.

CDMO's can participate as an outsourced provider in various parts of the lifecycle for a drug: from more research-heavy services around development of formulation (during clinical trials) to administration-heavy work around regulatory filings and finally to execution-focused supply of drugs (upon successful commercialization). Drug manufacturing forms a small part of overall costs for overall commercialization, but the requirements for regulatory compliance (by the manufacturer) are very steep. Switching away from a manufacturer presents severe risk for pharma companies, and this is even truer in a situation where the manufacturer owns important IP (as REPH does). REPH's portfolio includes commercialized drugs that are all long-tailed, seasoned drugs and are mostly already off-patent. Their waning volumes are more than offset by pricing gains, which has bolstered REPH's rev & margins (through the profit-sharing portions of its agreements). (Note that the specifics around each of REPH's customer relationships are a bit opaque but that some of the relationships entail profit-sharing elements (royalties) (4:59:30-4:59:50 in audio) which help offset the declines they would experience from a relationship purely based on volumes). Note lastly that nearly the entire portfolio of CDMO products has experienced y/y declines in script growth since REPH bought the business from Alkermes in early ‘15 but both rev & EBITDA have risen over that same period. Note further that the Novartis relationship saw its Focalin drug also go off-patent in the U.S. in 2015. Overhyped Risk: Novartis' long-acting Ritalin is going off-patent in Europe in 2019, and some meaningful (but undisclosed) portion of their existing Novartis revenue is in fact exposed. Management recently publicly guided that historically similar situations suggest that the Novartis contract should see its "net numbers stay pretty close to the same" (4:59:00-5:00:10 in audio) in light of the facts that REPH participates in royalties and that the manufacturers in Europe can actually benefit from some pricing power in the wake of a generic's entry. Briefly, the pricing systems for branded vs. generic drugs are very different in the U.S. vs. EU; and this leads to a much more favorable outcome vs. analysts' experiences within the U.S. market when generic entry often leads to substantial loss of market share for a branded drug. Generally speaking, EU pricing for branded drugs ends up being much closer to generics' pricing because branded drugs start at a much lower point (relative to where they're priced in the US). This is in part because single payer systems in the EU negotiate baseline pricing more effectively than in the U.S. (where CMS cannot legally negotiate directly and where actual prices paid are determined on an opaque collection of rebates achieved by each commercial payer). These facts are well documented but see this Bloomberg article as one reliable source. So, when generics enter in Europe, branded volumes do not get hit nearly as badly (as they do in the U.S.), and (as mentioned above, acc. to REPH mgmt.) the branded drugs actually are sometimes able to take pricing power to offset the lower volumes. The REPH/Novartis contract did appear to take a profitability hit after Focalin went off-patent in late '15 (contract yielded ~$40MM rev when owned by ALKS and appears to yield roughly $28MM today); however, Focalin was battling generic competition within the US market in that scenario. NOTE: As discussed directly below, management has been fairly aggressively growing additional capacity. And, as the Janney analyst pointed out in his 10/1/18 note, this may be interpreted to signal increased confidence by management. Not only does management clearly expect that the Novartis renewal will not disrupt business, but it would seem they are demonstrating a need for even more capacity.

Novartis' long-acting Ritalin is going off-patent in Europe in 2019, and some meaningful (but undisclosed) portion of their existing Novartis revenue is in fact exposed. Management recently publicly guided that historically similar situations suggest that the Novartis contract should see its "net numbers stay pretty close to the same" (4:59:00-5:00:10 in audio) in light of the facts that REPH participates in royalties and that the manufacturers in Europe can actually benefit from some pricing power in the wake of a generic's entry. Briefly, the pricing systems for branded vs. generic drugs are very different in the U.S. vs. EU; and this leads to a much more favorable outcome vs. analysts' experiences within the U.S. market when generic entry often leads to substantial loss of market share for a branded drug. Generally speaking, EU pricing for branded drugs ends up being much closer to generics' pricing because branded drugs start at a much lower point (relative to where they're priced in the US). This is in part because single payer systems in the EU negotiate baseline pricing more effectively than in the U.S. (where CMS cannot legally negotiate directly and where actual prices paid are determined on an opaque collection of rebates achieved by each commercial payer). These facts are well documented but see this Bloomberg article as one reliable source. So, when generics enter in Europe, branded volumes do not get hit nearly as badly (as they do in the U.S.), and (as mentioned above, acc. to REPH mgmt.) the branded drugs actually are sometimes able to take pricing power to offset the lower volumes. The REPH/Novartis contract did appear to take a profitability hit after Focalin went off-patent in late '15 (contract yielded ~$40MM rev when owned by ALKS and appears to yield roughly $28MM today); however, Focalin was battling generic competition within the US market in that scenario. Moderate Growth Profile w/ Upside Optionality: Mgmt. guides to a moderate, long-term growth profile on the existing portfolio (5:05:20-5:06:15 audio). REPH also offers more substantial upside through 3 important sources of business development (below). While each of these 3 sources of added demand/capacity could lead to sustained growth over the short and medium terms, management has so far remained fairly light on details regarding potential magnitude and timing. (1) They are partnered with one client (undisclosed, 5:05:45 audio) whose drug candidate may receive FDA approval (and launch commercially) over the next several months. (2) In May '17, REPH invested in new tablet press equipment, which can annually produce 1.5Bn tablets (vs. prior existing capacity of 700MM capsules). (3) On 10/1/18, REPH announced the opening of a new, 24,000 sq. ft. 'high-potency' plant. This is a major expansion (~25%) in square footage vs. the existing 97,000 sq. ft. plant. Our sense is that REPH is pursuing this 'high-potency' plant to capture some low-hanging fruit with business from existing or prospective customers that have business to offer REPH but needed the higher-specification manufacturing facility to do so. NOTE: The timeline to profitability from new business can be difficult to forecast and also protracted because: (a) there's typically a long sales cycle with the RFP process as it's an incredibly important and long-term relationship for the pharma company; (b) the profitability of the different stages of new drug development varies over time. On this second point, for example, a drug in earlier clinical stages that requires formulation development expertise from the CDMO will likely entail lower volumes but perhaps a fixed fee arrangement; and, upon FDA approval of the drug, the relationship generally becomes substantially more important for the CDMO.

Mgmt. guides to a moderate, long-term growth profile on the existing portfolio (5:05:20-5:06:15 audio). REPH also offers more substantial upside through 3 important sources of business development (below). While each of these 3 sources of added demand/capacity could lead to sustained growth over the short and medium terms, management has so far remained fairly light on details regarding potential magnitude and timing. CDMO M&A Environment is Robust: M&A for CDMO assets is very robust for at least two reasons: these assets are classic private equity targets given their high predictability and non-cyclicality (i.e. easily leveraged) and ability to yield cost & rev synergies for roll-ups; and, certain landmark M&A events in the industry over the past few years are increasingly empowering the CDMO space to potentially target the still-untapped large, global biopharma companies (- and the best way to target these larger clients is through rolling up smaller players to rapidly increase cumulative capacity). According to the trade journal "BioPharm International," (See: CDMO Acquisitions Build Strategic Supplier Base) only ~25% of the larger biopharma players outsource their manufacturing vs. 75-80% of smaller biopharma companies.

M&A for CDMO assets is very robust for at least two reasons: these assets are classic private equity targets given their high predictability and non-cyclicality (i.e. easily leveraged) and ability to yield cost & rev synergies for roll-ups; and, certain landmark M&A events in the industry over the past few years are increasingly empowering the CDMO space to potentially target the still-untapped large, global biopharma companies (- and the best way to target these larger clients is through rolling up smaller players to rapidly increase cumulative capacity). According to the trade journal "BioPharm International," (See: CDMO Acquisitions Build Strategic Supplier Base) only ~25% of the larger biopharma players outsource their manufacturing vs. 75-80% of smaller biopharma companies. Comparable Valuations Suggest at Least an 11-13x EBITDA Multiple: REPH's best public comp is Cambrex (CBM) - particularly their 'innovator' business, which develops a drug's master file, licenses the file to big biopharma for marketing, and produces the API for generic alternatives. CBM has traded around 12-13x 2018E EBITDA in recent months. REPH's CDMO business is superior in some ways - for example, it contains stronger advantages through IP ownership which is manifested by higher EBITDA margins of ~40%+ (vs. sub-30% by CBM and low-20% by CTLT). However, REPH also carries concentration risk and therefore may rightly be said to deserve some valuation discount on this specific account. Offsetting that, though, are the stronger IP (and margins) as well as potentially superior growth prospects (in addition to what has been mentioned above, REPH offers 100 acres of adjacent, undeveloped land + a superior record of regulatory inspection history). So it is possible that REPH could carry a higher-than-average multiple but we think it's important to remain conservative here by assuming the concentration risk variable leads to an overall discount vs. the industry average. Per the above-mentioned BioPharm Intl article, CDMO deals in 2017 were accelerating to roughly $20B in value with an average transaction multiple of 13.5x EBITDA and some notable, transformative deals achieving over 20x (Albany Molecular's sale to Carlyle & GTCR).

Sell-Side Valuations? The sell side analysts covering REPH consistently provide some head-scratching commentary around how to value the CDMO business. The published multiples applied by analysts over the past two years have ranged from 8-10x; and this often comes in the same paragraph in which they acknowledge that comps are around 12x and/or that private market transaction multiples for close comps have exceeded 20x. It's difficult to explain these analysts' irreconcilable statements and seemingly arbitrary discounts. One possible explanation is that the strongest public comp (CBM) has seen its multiple rise from ~9.5x to nearly 13x over the last 2 years (in part thanks to a strengthening M&A environment) but that REPH analysts never updated their valuation assumptions (since their focus has always been strongly skewed toward IV Meloxicam rather than the more hidden & less understood CDMO business). Note: we've seen this story before! We consider the gross undervaluation of REPH's CDMO business to be similar to what we identified in another article we published on SA in July '17 for AMAG. AMAG owned a very high-quality 'hidden asset' called the Cord Blood Registry, which was also an easily divested, highly desirable PE asset that was being grossly undervalued by the sell side. A year after our article's publishing, the asset was sold to a PE firm for ~$15.50/share; however, upon our publication, there was at least one analyst who wrote that the asset was worth just $7/share on an unjustifiably low valuation multiple. Perhaps it is because these sell side analysts are specialists specifically in valuing pharma companies (and fail to appropriately value these categorically different assets), or perhaps it's for another reason. In any case, though, sometimes the sellsiders simply fail to get it right.

The sell side analysts covering REPH consistently provide some head-scratching commentary around how to value the CDMO business. The published multiples applied by analysts over the past two years have ranged from 8-10x; and this often comes in the same paragraph in which they acknowledge that comps are around 12x and/or that private market transaction multiples for close comps have exceeded 20x. It's difficult to explain these analysts' irreconcilable statements and seemingly arbitrary discounts. One possible explanation is that the strongest public comp (CBM) has seen its multiple rise from ~9.5x to nearly 13x over the last 2 years (in part thanks to a strengthening M&A environment) but that REPH analysts never updated their valuation assumptions (since their focus has always been strongly skewed toward IV Meloxicam rather than the more hidden & less understood CDMO business).

IV Meloxicam has Very Strong Commercialization Prospects

REPH has developed a non-opioid analgesic, which is currently awaiting FDA approval for the treatment of post-operative pain stemming from bunionectomy and abdominoplasty procedures. With a compelling product profile, marketing strategy, and TAM, IV Meloxicam's commercialization prospects are strong and may ultimately yield an additional $25-30/share of value. Nearer-term, REPH still needs to achieve FDA approval; and, after a temporary regulatory stumble (which appears to have been through no fault from REPH mgmt), the drug appears very strongly positioned for FDA approval by early April '19.

Superior Product Profile: Meloxicam has been available in oral form since 2000, so the active pharmaceutical ingredient is well known by providers & payers and considered safe & effective. REPH's drug will be the first intravenous version of the drug, and it carries various strong advantages against the precedent non-opioid, intravenous analgesic (IV ketorolac): it provides a faster onset of pain relief (10mins vs. 30mins); long duration (24 hrs. vs. 4-6 hrs); and superior delivery (one bolus vs. continuous infusion). Phase 3 trials for bunionectomies provided very compelling results: a p-value on primary endpoint of 0.0034; statistically significant success on 15 of 19 secondary endpoints; and no serious adverse events or statistically significant evidence of increase in common adverse events. (All info above is from company presentations).

Meloxicam has been available in oral form since 2000, so the active pharmaceutical ingredient is well known by providers & payers and considered safe & effective. REPH's drug will be the first intravenous version of the drug, and it carries various strong advantages against the precedent non-opioid, intravenous analgesic (IV ketorolac): it provides a faster onset of pain relief (10mins vs. 30mins); long duration (24 hrs. vs. 4-6 hrs); and superior delivery (one bolus vs. continuous infusion). Phase 3 trials for bunionectomies provided very compelling results: a p-value on primary endpoint of 0.0034; statistically significant success on 15 of 19 secondary endpoints; and no serious adverse events or statistically significant evidence of increase in common adverse events. (All info above is from company presentations). Compelling Competitive Position: IV Meloxicam appears well-positioned to rapidly steal share from opioids (78% of current IV analgesic volumes), IV ketorolac (18%), and MNK's Ofirmev (4%). (All data from Symphony Healthcare Solutions). Additionally, to some degree it may not need to steal share based on what appears to be a growing consensus (according to sell-siders' surveys) among likely prescribers that the standard of care for pain relief should be a multi-modal approach. In any case, there appears to be a very large opportunity for IV Meloxicam because the current solution set is deeply flawed: the effective & cheap opioids are well-known to be highly addictive while the non-addictive NSAIDs (ketorolac, Ofirmev) are less effective (indicated only for mild-moderate pain). IV Meloxicam is indicated for moderate-severe pain and mgmt. continues to guide for $80-100/day pricing (which is a substantial discount to Ofirmev's $150/day). Note that, because pain is subjective, doctors might simply prescribe the more effective IV Meloxicam instead of Ofirmev for a patient whose indication might otherwise have been labelled as mild-moderate. Large TAM: The appropriate TAM depends on where share is coming from; but it should be very large by any measure. According to Symphony Healthcare Solutions, the U.S. intravenous analgesics market in 2017 was comprised of ~250MM vials. In brand-equivalent pricing (at Meloxicam's $90 ASP), the current IV ketorolac market equates to $4B. REPH's initial TAM is constrained by the fact that its indications pertain to these first two procedures on a post-operative basis; however, management's stated plan is to use ~80-100 sales reps to targets high-volume surgeons across 2,100 hospitals and ASCs that collectively perform ~13MM pertinent procedures. And, for one last piece of context, Ofirmev appears on track to achieve ~$350MM sales this year (~7 yrs after launch).

IV Meloxicam appears well-positioned to rapidly steal share from opioids (78% of current IV analgesic volumes), IV ketorolac (18%), and MNK's Ofirmev (4%). (All data from Symphony Healthcare Solutions). Additionally, to some degree it may not need to steal share based on what appears to be a growing consensus (according to sell-siders' surveys) among likely prescribers that the standard of care for pain relief should be a multi-modal approach. In any case, there appears to be a very large opportunity for IV Meloxicam because the current solution set is deeply flawed: the effective & cheap opioids are well-known to be highly addictive while the non-addictive NSAIDs (ketorolac, Ofirmev) are less effective (indicated only for mild-moderate pain). IV Meloxicam is indicated for moderate-severe pain and mgmt. continues to guide for $80-100/day pricing (which is a substantial discount to Ofirmev's $150/day). Note that, because pain is subjective, doctors might simply prescribe the more effective IV Meloxicam instead of Ofirmev for a patient whose indication might otherwise have been labelled as mild-moderate.

FDA Approval of IV Meloxicam Appears Very Likely: REPH has been definitively placed in the penalty box after they received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA in May (shares dropped from $13 to $5); but, in our opinion, it's become quite clear that the CRL was not due to any flaws from the product and that approval prospects on their March 24, 2019 PDUFA date appear very strong.

Reviewing the Initial Concerns: The CRL was issued for two primary reasons: (1) 'extractable and leachable data' (E&L) relating to the potential interaction between the drug and its packaging; and (2) ad hoc analysis of secondary endpoints (statistical significance of pain reduction pertaining to one particular period of time after administration). Sellsiders reacted by considering the E&L complaint as one that would be straightforward to resolve but the secondary endpoint (pertaining to efficacy) was much more questionable as it could potentially require expensive, time-consuming clinical trials. (For example, see Oppenheimer's 5/25/18 note).

The CRL was issued for two primary reasons: (1) 'extractable and leachable data' (E&L) relating to the potential interaction between the drug and its packaging; and (2) ad hoc analysis of secondary endpoints (statistical significance of pain reduction pertaining to one particular period of time after administration). Sellsiders reacted by considering the E&L complaint as one that would be straightforward to resolve but the secondary endpoint (pertaining to efficacy) was much more questionable as it could potentially require expensive, time-consuming clinical trials. (For example, see Oppenheimer's 5/25/18 note). Positive Developments: At a recent Janney Conference appearance, management provided important updates on its decision to resubmit its NDA after its Type A meeting with the FDA. We think that management's decision to speedily turn around the NDA resubmission should inspire some degree of confidence around the relative ease of satisfying the FDA reviewer's concerns. REPH's management is very talented and prudent, and this is not a decision that they will have taken lightly after the behavior of the stock post-CRL in May. While investor and sell-side commentary had initially focused on the secondary endpoint (concerning efficacy) as a possibly serious hurdle, management has since confirmed (10/1/18 Presentation) that they seek to address the efficacy concern strictly through a "Revised labeling addressing time to onset and duration of analgesic effect in the dosage and administration section of the product label." In other words, this is in fact strictly a tweaking of the label, which is a very modest and high-probability hurdle to climb in our opinion. The E&L question also appears to be a modest hurdle, but it has now become the more likely hold-up in the timeline to drug approval. At the recent Janney conference, management described the ongoing E&L questions as "quite modest" (4:32:00-4:34:00) administrative concerns pertaining primarily to how the data is formatted. Nevertheless, the FDA may be using this stated concern as the reason that they've now chosen a 6-mth. approval process (March '19) rather than a possible 2 month review period. It's possible they were motivated to buy themselves some time in light of a heavy backlog of work on a thinly staffed team. We consider this a fairly well known dynamic within the FDA approval process, and some might speculate that this partially drove the initial decision to issue a CRL in May. REPH management has suggested this has been a driver of the FDA's decision-making to date: the inspector's "division is an extremely busy one...with all the issues around opioids..." (4:29:20-4:30:00)).

At a recent Janney Conference appearance, management provided important updates on its decision to resubmit its NDA after its Type A meeting with the FDA. We think that management's decision to speedily turn around the NDA resubmission should inspire some degree of confidence around the relative ease of satisfying the FDA reviewer's concerns. REPH's management is very talented and prudent, and this is not a decision that they will have taken lightly after the behavior of the stock post-CRL in May. What's Next: REPH has announced that the FDA has accepted their recently resubmitted NDA and issued a PDUFA date of March 24, 2019. We expect limited newsflow pertaining to IV Meloxicam until that date.

REPH has announced that the FDA has accepted their recently resubmitted NDA and issued a PDUFA date of March 24, 2019. We expect limited newsflow pertaining to IV Meloxicam until that date. Comparable Drug Valuation: Ofirmev achieved $280MM in sales by Yr. 5, and its parent company CADX was purchased by MNK for 8x the projected $175MM in sales for Yr. 4 (2014). This equated to a $1.4B purchase price. If IV Meloxicam achieved $75MM in Yr. 4 sales and an 8x revenue multiple, a $600MM drug valuation on a larger diluted share count (27.5MM dso) would yield a value of $22/share. Note too that this would entail a net -$1/share drag [$125MM milestone payments offset by an estimated $90MM cash raises (options & a secondary issuance) which drive the above-mentioned increase in share count]. If we discount by a 25% discount rate for 3 yrs., the present value is ~$11/share. (See valuation table below for more detail).

Management & Ownership: The stock is fairly closely held, with 21% owned by directors and employees. REPH's CEO, Gerri Henwood, is truly a blue chip biopharma executive. Besides holding a number of leadership roles among the best, global biopharma firms, she also founded, led, brought public, & sold two very successful other ventures from 1985-2006. One of these, IBAH, was the most profitable Contract Research Organization in its time (which experience heavily overlaps with running a CDMO business).

Fair Valuation of $20/Share

Per the table below, we estimate the Fair Value for REPH to be $20/share (Base Case). We consider four scenarios in the table below, which we describe in more detail in the following notes.

Notes on Valuation Scenarios:

While the CDMO business is on track to exceed $30MM EBITDA in 2018, there’s an argument to be made that a SOTP valuation should reallocate some corporate overhead ($1-2MM) to the CDMO business as a standalone entity (were it to be acquired by a strictly financial sponsor). We conservatively allocate $2MM. Also note that management’s 2018 CDMO guidance actually assumes 10% y/y decline in EBITDA from $33MM in 2017, but this appears conservative in light of management's ongoing commentary that they expect they're likely to exceed this goal. To stay flat, the Novartis renewal would act as a slight drag against modest business development gains elsewhere.

Sell Side consensus expectations for IV Meloxicam’s commercialization pathway have generally compared it closely to Ofirmev, both for ultimate size and for pacing of uptake among providers. Ofirmev achieved $110MM in Yr. 3 and had been projected to achieve $175MM in Yr. 4 around the time it was purchased by MNK for $1.4Bn (i.e. 8x fwd sales). Our Base Case assumes that IV Meloxicam achieves only 40% as much progress as Ofirmev did (despite an arguably much stronger value proposition), and we also apply a 25% discount rate (which we believe to be high enough to capture both the remaining regulatory risk and commercialization risk ahead).

DSO projections account for the 4.0MM of options to acquire additional shares at an avg. strike of $7.54. In the case that IV Meloxicam gets commercialized, we also assume that another 3.0MM shares get issued at $20 to help pay down the Milestone payments due in coming years (although we believe mgmt. will have other, non-dilutive options to use and we note that REPH currently has $49MM in cash plus ongoing CDMO cash flows to fund operations).

Base Case assumes (1) flat y/y CDMO segment profitability (vs. mgmt's 2018 guidance) and (2) that IV Meloxicam still falls 60% short of Ofirmev’s progress by Year 4.

Disaster Case assumes the worst possible conditions (within the realm of foreseeable risks) – IV Meloxicam fails to gain approval and the Novartis contract renewal completely fails at a -100% contribution margin. Note that the fundamental value even in the worst scenario (reasonable but highly unlikely) is roughly equal to today’s stock price (even after applying a very punitive acquisition multiple).

Bear Case assumes flat y/y CDMO profit but IV Meloxicam fails. Note that the stock would still present 80%+ upside if IV Meloxicam were to be worth $0.

Bull Case assumes CDMO grows in profitability (from any of the 3 upside sources of upside) and that the segment gets rewarded with an average private market valuation multiple of 13.5x (which may perhaps only be realized through a strategic divestiture by REPH). Bull Case further assumes that IV Meloxicam commercialization approaches that of Ofirmev.

Risks:

Headline Risks: The strong mispricing of the stock, in combination with the generally high visibility of the CDMO segment, implies limited downside risk on a fundamental basis to the fair valuation of this company. However, a number of important headline events are expected to take place over the coming weeks and months – the FDA's ultimate approval (or not) of IV Meloxicam; ongoing profitability of the CDMO business in quarterly earnings announcements; and the terms of the renewal of the Novartis contract as Ritalin goes off-patent in Europe. While we believe there is good reason to be optimistic around each of these events, market sentiment is likely to be volatile (either to the upside or downside) and the stock’s price can strongly diverge from fair value to unpredictable degrees.

The strong mispricing of the stock, in combination with the generally high visibility of the CDMO segment, implies limited downside risk on a fundamental basis to the fair valuation of this company. However, a number of important headline events are expected to take place over the coming weeks and months – the FDA's ultimate approval (or not) of IV Meloxicam; ongoing profitability of the CDMO business in quarterly earnings announcements; and the terms of the renewal of the Novartis contract as Ritalin goes off-patent in Europe. While we believe there is good reason to be optimistic around each of these events, market sentiment is likely to be volatile (either to the upside or downside) and the stock’s price can strongly diverge from fair value to unpredictable degrees. Continued decline in legacy CDMO volumes: as noted, the CDMO business’s profitability has proven very resilient. However, the various contracts do continue to battle ongoing volume headwinds and this may ultimately lead to a decline in the value of the segment.

as noted, the CDMO business’s profitability has proven very resilient. However, the various contracts do continue to battle ongoing volume headwinds and this may ultimately lead to a decline in the value of the segment. Dilution Risk: if IV Meloxicam receives approval, REPH may need to raise equity in a dilutive fashion. While the stock price would presumably be considerably higher in that scenario, there are situations in which it might not be (particularly if the capital markets were unfavorable in that period due to macro illiquidity).

Disclosure: I am/we are long REPH through the management of E.F. Gordon Capital, LLC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author, Andrew E.F. Gordon, CFA, is the managing partner of E.F. Gordon Capital, LLC and the firm's hedge fund currently maintains an investment in this company. This is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or sell shares of securities. None of the information or analyses presented are intended to form the basis for any investment decision, and no specific recommendations are intended. Accordingly this does not constitute investment advice or counsel or solicitation for investment in any security. It does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, any offer for sale or subscription of, or any invitation to offer to buy or subscribe for, any securities, nor should it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in any connection with, any contract or commitment whatsoever, and further disclaim any and all responsibility for any direct or consequential loss or damage of any kind whatsoever arising directly or indirectly from: ((i)) reliance on any information contained in the analysis ((ii)) any error, omission or inaccuracy in any such information or ((iii)) any action resulting therefrom. The author's fund may maintain, add, or reduce exposure to this company through stocks, bonds, and/or financial derivatives at any time. The author has chosen not to receive any monetary compensation from Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I am/we are long REPH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have chosen to forgo any compensation from Seeking Alpha. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.