Maybe You're Not As Bullish As You Claim To Be

Who will be the marginal buyer of U.S. equities going forward if not you?

But new data suggests the retail crowd actually hasn't been a net buyer of stocks outside of dividend reinvestments since the February VIX quake.

One of the most striking things I've observed during the two (+) years I've been contributing posts to this platform, is that retail investors have a remarkable tendency to profess a bullish outlook on U.S. equities (SPY) irrespective of what's happening in markets on any given day, or during any given week.

I'm obviously generalizing there, but time and again, I've noticed that retail investors are either bullish because stocks are rising or bullish because if stocks are falling, there's a dip to buy.

To be sure, there's some merit to the notion that every pullback is a buying opportunity. If your investment horizon is "forever" (or a time period that might as well be "forever"), then you should always buy the dip, because over time, stocks generally rise.

But beyond that truism, the post-crisis information exchange (or, "communication loop", if you like) between monetary policymakers and market participants has precipitated a self-feeding loop, whereby “buy-the-dip” was transformed from a derisive meme about retail investors into a viable (indeed, an almost infallible) trading “strategy”.

Part and parcel of that was the idea that the central bank put had become self-sustaining – it ran on autopilot. Why wait on dovish forward guidance (or any other signal from the monetary gods) to buy the dip when you knew, with absolute certainty, that in the unlikely event a drawdown proved to be some semblance of sustainable, policymakers would calm markets? Something like this: If you know it’s coming, well then you should buy the dip now.

That became a recursive exercise as everyone tried to frontrun everyone else and before you knew it, dips and volatility spikes were mean reverting at a record pace as the prevailing dynamic optimized around itself.

Here's how BofAML put it in a note dated April 10:

A key factor that created 100yr+ records in terms of low equity volatility last year was the moral hazard injected by central banks teaching investors that buying equity-dips (or selling equity volatility spikes) was "free-money". This led to complacency among investors that risk was not real, resulting as we argued in our 2018 outlook, in an unsustainable "low volatility bubble".

That seemed to change in February, in the aftermath of the VIX spike. The implosion of the short VIX ETPs and the activation of the “doom loop” shook confidence. The psychology shifted and with it, the regime.

It's obviously true that U.S. stocks eventually recouped losses from February and March on the way to new highs. But it was a long slog and the road was littered with potholes, as investors were forced to navigate trade jitters, Italian debt concerns, emerging market flareups and regulatory concerns around tech (to name a few).

Needless to say, buybacks were a major source of support for the U.S. equity market following the February rout. The corporate bid is still the largest source of demand for U.S. equities and on Goldman's estimates, repurchase authorizations in 2018 will climb to a record $1.0 trillion which, if it pans out, would amount to a 46% increase from 2017.

(Goldman)

That gets at the heart of a question I've been asking for quite a while: Who will be the marginal buyer of U.S. stocks when the buyback impetus fades (i.e., when the effects of the tax cuts and fiscal stimulus begin to wane)?

There's a more detailed discussion around the "marginal buyer" question here, but suffice to say there are serious questions as to whether anecdotally ebullient retail sentiment actually translates into stock purchases via ETFs and mutual funds. Posed as a question: Are you as bullish as you claim to be?

According to JPMorgan, the answer may be "no".

In a note dated Friday, the bank looked at the most recent ICI data for worldwide fund flows, which captures Q1 and Q2 2018. In Q2, that flow was $44 billion, down a not-so-cool $173 billion from Q1. The bank combines that with higher-frequency monthly reporting data from funds to come up with an overall estimate for equity fund flows through the first three quarters of 2018. That estimate: $300 billion. As the bank writes, "this figure includes both equity mutual funds and equity ETFs but excludes institutional funds."

In order to catch up to 2017, we would need to see $329 billion worth of buying in Q4. Here's some color from the bank's note:

The downshifting looks even more dramatic if one takes into account that half of this $300bn of equity fund flow during the first three quarters of the year took place in January alone. So between February and September this year, only $150bn or $19bn per month was invested into equity mutual funds and ETFs. This pace drops further to $15bn per month if one looks at Q2 and Q3 only. This pace is less than a third of the $60bn per month pace seen between January 2017 and January 2018.

That underscores everything noted above about the extent to which something changed following the February VIX quake. It also seems to suggest the myriad shocks that have seemingly come at regular intervals over the past six months are weighing heavily on retail investor sentiment.

The real kicker comes when the bank delivers the read-through from the data presented above in the context of reinvested dividends. "Such a pace of $15bn-$20bn per month is weak because it barely reflects the reinvestment of dividends", JPMorgan writes, adding that "effectively, outside the reinvestment of dividends there has been no fresh money being deployed by retail investors into equity funds since the February correction."

That, I think you'll agree, is pretty notable.

Of course you might not be inclined to agree with my assessment that this reflects retail investor angst about the prevailing investment landscape, littered as it is with geopolitical land mines and clouded by the prospect of central bank balance sheet wind down. If that's you (i.e., if you don't buy that assessment), JPMorgan offers another plausible explanation: Retail is fully invested.

The bank assesses that in three ways, all of which have drawbacks. One way involves simply analyzing the share of equities in U.S. domiciled or global fund universe of equity, bond, hybrid and money market funds. In other words, looking at equity holdings as a percentage of total AUM. The problem with that is it doesn't capture stocks held directly by U.S. retail investors. To capture that, the bank looks at the equity allocation of the U.S. household sector according to U.S. Flow of Funds. There's an issue with that too, but I like it better. Here's JPMorgan to explain:

Relative to the previous metric, which is based solely on open ended funds, the Flow of Funds metric has the advantage that it also captures directly held equities in addition to those held indirectly via open ended funds. The disadvantage of this metric is that the household sector is the residual sector in US Flow of Funds and it thus includes institutional sectors such as hedge funds or private equity companies that are unrelated to retail investors.

As you can see, the equity allocation of U.S. households sat at a new cycle high as of the end of Q2 and while we're not quite at dot-com euphoria levels yet, households are now even more overweight stocks than they were prior to the 2008 meltdown. JPMorgan delivers the following cautionary bit about that visual:

What we find concerning in Figure 3 is the small decline in the household equity weighting during the first half of the year despite the rise in US equities during that period, pointing to peaking and suggesting that US households are reluctant to further embrace the US equity rally.

That reinforces what I noted above about a potential shift in retail investor psychology following the February correction.

The bank also looks at margin debt and (surprise, surprise), retail investors are employing near record leverage (on net).

The picture I get from the above is that retail investors became gun shy starting in Q2 2018, and if that's the case, one can hardly blame them. Again, the list of potential risk factors seems to be multiplying by the month (just look at all of the ominous headlines around China that crossed while mainland markets were on holiday last week).

Coming full circle, this gets back to the question about who will be the marginal buyer of U.S. equities if/when the buyback bid fades and if/when systematic strats (e.g., risk parity and CTAs) are forced to pull back in response to, for instance, a change of sign in the equity-rates correlation or negative momentum signals in the U.S. market. Based on the above, the answer is not "retail investors".

Of course there will invariably be plenty of commenters here who will insist that they've been buying all along. And those comments will prove the point made here at the outset.

Nothing further.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.