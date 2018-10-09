Brazil Prepares For Election Day And The Real Rallies - EWZ Bucks The Trend In Stocks Last Week

Brazil is the most populous nation and has the leading economy in South America. The geology and climate have blessed Brazil with an abundance of commodities that feed the world and provide the raw materials that are required for many people around the world on a daily basis.

Brazil’s political system and culture have caused lots of volatility in the local stock market. At the same time, since the nation is a world leader in the production of many commodities, events in Brazil have a direct impact on the path of least resistance of prices on global markets.

The iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF product (EWZ) replicates the price action in the local stock market. At the same time, the high degree of volatility in the Brazilian currency, the real, contributes to price variance in Brazilian equities. The fund summary for EWZ states:

“The investment seeks to track the investment results of the MSCI Brazil 25/50 Index. The fund invests at least 95% of its assets in the securities of its underlying index and in depositary receipts representing securities in its underlying index. The index, consists of stocks traded primarily on B3 (the largest Brazilian exchange), is a free float-adjusted market capitalization-weighted index with a capping methodology applied to issuer weights so that no single issuer of a component exceeds 25% of the underlying index weight, and all issuers with weight above 5% do not cumulatively exceed 50% of the underlying index weight. The fund is non-diversified.”

The construction of the ETF’s portfolio includes many of the top Brazilian stocks involved in banking and commodities production. The most recent top holdings include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The people of Brazil went to the polls to elect new leadership for the nation on October 7. Markets reflect political and economic events, and the Brazilian market staged a rebound in anticipation of the election results.

A continuation of downside action in 2018

U.S. stocks have been moving steadily higher since the lows in early 2009.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart highlights, the S&P 500 E-Mini futures contract has appreciated from lows of 665.75 in March 2009 to the 2883.50 level on Monday, October 8, an increase of over four-fold. Meanwhile, the return in the Brazilian stock market over the same period has been anything but stellar.

Source: CQG

EWZ found a low in November 2008 at $26.64, and on October 8 the price of the ETF at $38.96 represents a gain of 46.2% which pales in comparison with U.S. stocks and other equities market around the world.

The long-term chart of EWZ highlights the sensitivity of Brazilian stocks to commodities prices. Many raw material prices fell to lows in late 2015 and early 2016 as the Chinese economy slowed. China is the world’s leading consumer of commodities. EWZ fell to a low of $17.30 per share in January 2016, a level that was even lower than during the height of the global financial crisis in 2008 and 2009. Commodities price have moved to the upside since early 2016 and the price of EWZ, but compared to other equity markets around the world, the Brazilian market’s performance has been highly disappointing.

Corruption and contagion weigh on the real

As Brazilians voted last weekend, the nation was looking for a new beginning. Scandal after scandal has plagued the economy which weighed on equity prices. International investors have steered clear of South America’s leading economy because of poor performance in a country where former leaders had been more concerned with padding their pockets than leveraging Brazil’s vast raw material assets for the good of the population. The far-right candidate who ran on a platform of privatizing businesses won the election which provided support for both equity prices and the Brazilian currency.

At the same time, contagion from Argentina continues to impact Brazil, its neighbor in South America. The International Monetary Fund put together a $50 billion bailout package for Argentina in the midst of their economic travails which was the biggest in IMF history. The situation in the Argentine economy has been so bad that the IMF recently boosted the package to $57 billion and loosened the terms of the loan because of the deterioration of the value of the Argentine peso which has declined in value against the U.S. dollar from 26.6 cents in early 2010 to its current value at 10% of that level. On October 5, the peso was trading at 2.642 cents against the U.S. currency.

While selling decimated Argentina’s currency, the value of the Brazilian real also suffered. In July 2011, the real was trading at over 65 cents against the U.S. dollar, and on October 8 it was trading at over 26.6 cents. Corruption and contagion have weighed on both the Brazilian real and the value of Brazilian stocks which is why EWZ has underperformed most other equity markets around the globe over the past years.

Brazil is a vast commodities producer

Brazil’s climate, weather, and geology make the nation a significant supplier of commodities to the rest of the world. When it comes to agricultural products, Brazil is the world’s leading producer of sugarcane, coffee, oranges, and other food essentials. Brazil is second only to the United States when it comes to soybean output. The country also produces a myriad of other raw materials including iron ore, crude oil, and is a leading producer and exporter of ethanol. In the past, corrupt government officials have taken advantage of Brazil’s commodity wealth. With the current election, many Brazilian’s are hoping that new leadership will finally use the nation’s raw material supplies and revenues to bolster the economy.

While Brazil’s financial position continues to offer from political sins of the past, the current trade dispute between the United States and China is likely to boost the role of the South American nation as a replacement supplier of agricultural commodities to the Chinese. China canceled U.S. soybean shipments for 2018 and 2019 in retaliation for tariffs and protectionist policies. China has turned to Brazil for supplies of the oilseed which has boosted the premium for Brazilian output. China is the second wealthiest nation in the world, and with a population of 1.4 billion, the country is the most influential buyer of commodities. Therefore, it is likely that Chinese investment capital will continue to flow into Brazil to secure raw material supplies in the short, medium, and long-term. The trade issues between the U.S. and China have created a golden opportunity for Brazil to boost its trade with and revenue from the country with the world’s second largest GDP.

A rally in the real and Brazilian stocks

With the election season underway in Brazil, we have witnessed a hint of optimism in the country’s depressed markets. Over recent weeks, the real has appreciated against the U.S. dollar moving from lows of 0.23585 in August to 0.2660 on Monday, October 8, a bounce of 12.8%. At the same time, Brazilian stocks have staged a recovery.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, EWZ has moved from a low of $30.65 on September 13 to trade at $39.06 on Monday, October 8. The increase of 27.4% as Brazil prepares for new political leadership. U.S. stocks turned lower last week under the weight of higher interest rates. However, Brazilian equities moved higher over optimism that a new government will improve the economic situation in the country.

Brazil’s assets will bail the country out of its current bind

Brazil has South America’s leading economy and largest population. The nation is eighth in the world when it comes to GDP and has the fifth largest population. Brazil’s vast raw material resources and position as a leading agricultural producer mean that there is a path out of the nation’s political and economic problems. A new government that brings stability to the economy would likely cause investment capital to flood into the country. Moreover, Brazil could become China’s leading trading partner in the Americas given the current environment of trade issues with the United States.

The value of fiat currencies come from the full faith and credit in the governments that print legal tender. The decline in the Brazilian real has been a function of a lack of confidence and deteriorating trust in the South American nation. However, the lower level of the currency has made commodities prices in local terms rise which has been supportive of production in Brazil. Therefore, the lower real over 2018 could turn out to be a blessing in disguise as demand for commodities in China and around the world has been rising as a result of the ever-growing population. The number of people on our planet has increased from six to over seven and one-half billion since the turn of the century.

Brazil’s commodities portfolio is a compelling reason to look past the sins of the past and to the opportunities of the future. EWZ is a product that would benefit from both higher commodities prices and a new government in Brazil that puts the nation’s financial house in a better position than previous administrations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.