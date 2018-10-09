Coffee Percolates: BJO Offers An Alternative To Futures

Many of us wake up each morning, and the first thing on our minds is the cup of coffee that will get us going to face the day. Caffeine is a powerful substance, and without our morning fix, it can be difficult to achieve maximum productivity.

Coffee is also the center of many business and social activities. Many people meet for a cup of the beverage. The coffee break is a time of the day when people in business settings can get away from their mundane tasks. The coffee shop has also become a central point in the lives of many. At the local Starbucks or other establishments, people sip coffee while working or chatting with friends or other patrons. Coffee has become a big part of the lives of people all over the world. Even in China, a country where people traditionally drink tea, the popularity of coffee is rising.

Coffee is a highly volatile soft commodity that trades on the Intercontinental Exchange. The ICE contracts call for the delivery of Arabica beans that are most popular in the United States. The Robusta beans that are the ingredient in espresso coffee are most popular in Europe. Over recent weeks, the price of coffee dropped to levels not seen in many years.

The iPath B Bloomberg Coffee Total Return ETN product (BJO) replaces the former JO product in April of this year. The administrator decided to change the format of the ETN to reflect the price action in the coffee futures market better. The fund summary states:

“The investment seeks return linked to the performance of the Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return. The ETN offers exposure to futures contracts and not direct exposure to the physical commodities. The index is composed of one or more futures contracts on the relevant commodity (the index components) and is intended to reflect the returns that are potentially available through (1) an unleveraged investment in those contracts plus (2) the rate of interest that could be earned on cash collateral invested in specified Treasury Bills.”

BJO attempts to replicate the price action in the nearby futures contract that trades in the futures market on ICE.

Coffee ground to an ugly level in September

September was an ugly month for both the prices of sugar and coffee futures. The sweet commodity declined to its lowest price in a decade when nearby futures traded to 9.83 cents per pound.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart highlights, nearby coffee futures hit a low of 92 cents per pound in September which was the lowest price since October 2005. Sugar had not traded below 10 cents in a decade, and coffee had not experienced a tick below $1 per pound since 2006, in a dozen years. As the long-term chart shows, both price momentum and relative strength declined into oversold territory while open interest jumped to an all-time high at just under 340,000 contracts in September as the soft commodity hit its low. Rising open interest and falling price tend to validate a bearish trend in a futures market. At the lows, coffee looked ugly, but like in the sugar market, the Brazilian real played a significant role in the descent of the price of coffee beans.

Brazil weighed on the price of the beans

Brazil is the world’s leading producer of Arabica coffee beans. A decline in the Brazilian currency versus the U.S. dollar weighed on the price of coffee futures as the price in local terms did not fall as hard as it did in dollar terms. The dollar is the world’s reserve currency and the benchmark pricing mechanism for most commodities, including coffee. The stronger dollar and weaker Brazilian real contributed to coffee’s decline to the lowest price in a dozen years.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the Brazilian real shows, the currency fell from over 0.32 against the dollar to lows of under 0.24 in September. The real hit bottom at the same time coffee futures plunged. Weakness in emerging markets caused the Brazilian currency to swoon, and the economic crisis in neighboring Argentina provided no help for the real. Recently, the IMF provided a $57 billion bailout to Argentina which continues to face its worst economic crisis in years. When it comes to Brazil, political and financial scandals have caused the value of the currency to deteriorate. In an election over this past weekend, the far-right candidate who is pro-business emerged victorious which caused the Brazilian real to rally.

Over recent trading sessions, both the Brazilian real and the coffee market have turned higher. The Brazilian currency moved to the 0.26680 level on October 8, up from its low at the end of August at 0.23585, an increase of over 13% as optimism over the election has caused buying in the real. At the same time, coffee bounced from its lows.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of December ICE coffee futures illustrates, the price moved from lows of 95.10 on September 18 to its most recent peak at $1.1295. December futures settled on October 8 at $1.1185 per pound, 17.6% above the mid-September low in the coffee futures market. The 92-cents level is now looking like a bottom for the price of the soft commodity.

Demand fundamentals are not bearish

The price of coffee had not traded below the $1 per pound level since 2006, and in August and September, the price probed below that level eventually finding a bottom at 92 cents.

While abundant supplies of Arabica coffee beans weighed on the price of the soft commodity, it is likely that the decline in the Brazilian real sent the price to its lowest price in a dozen years. However, like in many agricultural markets, the demand for coffee is an ever-increasing phenomenon. The global population stood at six billion at the turn of this century and had risen by more than 25% to over 7.5 billion in 2018. The popularity of coffee means that each day there are new coffee consumers in the world which increases the demand side of the fundamental equation for the beverage. At the same time, dietary trends in China point to more coffee consumption as coffee shops like Starbucks and others pop up all over the most populous country that traditionally favors tea over coffee. While the demand side continues to grow, the supply side of the coffee market can be fickle. Abundant supplies in 2018 do not guaranty the same in 2019 as coffee has a short shelf life as the commodity deteriorates, loses flavor and aroma and rots over time. The weather and crop diseases like leaf rust can devastate coffee crops. Therefore, at the lowest price level in a dozen years with demand growing, the prospects for price appreciation in the coffee futures market is high. At $1 per pound or lower, considering that the price range in coffee futures has been from lows of 92 cents to highs of $3.0625 since 2006, the odds favor a price recovery in the coffee futures market from its current level.

BJO for those who do not trade futures

The most direct route for an investment or trading position in the coffee market is via the futures and options on futures that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. The iPath B Bloomberg Coffee Total Return ETN product (BJO) offers an alternative for those who do not participate in the futures arena but wish to take advantage of a compelling opportunity at prices that are at the lowest level in over a decade. Coffee futures rose from 95.10 to $1.1185 from September 18 through October 8, an increase of 17.6%.

Source: CQG

As the chart shows, the BJO ETN product moved from $35.95 to $42.35 per share over the period, a rise of 17.8%. The ETN product marginally outperformed the price action in the active month December futures market. BJO has net assets of $61.97 million and trades an average of 53,241 shares each day. BJO offers a reasonable level of liquidity for small positions in the ETN product and does an excellent job replicating price action in the ICE futures market for the soft commodity.

Levels to watch in the coffee futures market

The price of coffee has rallied by over 14% since the middle of September.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, support is at the recent low at 92 cents per pound. Below there, the next level of support stands at the 2005 bottom at 84.45 cents. On the upside, the recent high at $1.1295 is the first level of resistance. There is a double top at $1.1650 per pound dating back to July 24 and 30. Since coffee fell steadily from $1.76 per pound in November 2016, there are many resistance points on the upside. However, coffee has a long history of extreme price volatility, and there is always a potential for price spikes on the up and downside.

Time will tell if the move down to the 92 cents per pound level in mid-September was a blow-off low and whether the $1 level will fade in the market’s rearview mirror as the price of coffee continues to make upside progress. A 50% retracement of the move from $1.76 to the low of 92 cents would take nearby coffee futures to $1.34 per pound which is a reasonable target on the upside for the Java market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.