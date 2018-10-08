Cabot Oil & Gas: It's About Time

The pipeline is a major investment catalyst for the company because it means significantly higher production and higher margins.

These days, investors apparently don't believe a new pipeline will go in-service until it actually goes in-service.

I've been writing for a couple years on Seeking Alpha about why the Atlantic Sunrise pipeline was a major and very positive catalyst for the shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (COG). But it took news that the pipeline was imminently going into full service - as well as an article in Barron's on Sunday (see New Pipeline Opens The Door) - to finally put some pep-in-the-step of its long languishing share price. Note that on October 4 Williams announced it had received permission from FERC to put Atlantic Sunrise into full-service on October 6th (last Saturday). The rally continues today ... but it would be nice to see higher volume on such a game-changing event:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The reason the stock is moving is because this pipeline going into service is likely much more bullish for Cabot then it is for Williams Partners (WPZ). That's because Atlantic Sunrise is a major natural gas mainline with a capacity of 1.7 Bcf/d (~2% of daily US natural gas production) and Cabot has reserved about half of the pipeline's capacity. So COG wins two ways on this:

#1: It will enable COG to finally able to increase long bottled up production potential and

#2: It should enable COG to receive a higher realized price for its gas.

As shown in the graphic below, the Atlantic Sunrise pipeline project is a critical expansion of the existing Transco natural gas pipeline to connect Marcellus gas supplies with markets in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S. It is effectively a "get out of jail" pipeline when it comes to unleashing Cabot's true production capability as the company has been in "idle mode" while more pipeline exit capacity out of the region gets built.

Source: Williams

The bullish case for Cabot shares - and why this year is an important inflection point for the company - is pretty simple and is shown in the slide below. Note that Atlantic Sunrise is expected to enable COG to increase production by a massive ~1 Bcf/d - or close to 50% more than its current output:

Source: Cabot Oil & Gas (August EnerCom presentation available here)

Apparently, investors are finally pricing the "pipeline event" into their models. Silly me - I started doing this earlier this year, which is why I was so early on my BUY rating. But I suppose good things come to those who wait.

Yet the increased production tells only half the story. Now that Marcellus production is capable of reaching the Southeast region of the US on a major pipeline, realized pricing is likely to go up for Marcellus production. Meantime, note that COG reduced its operating expenses to $0.99/Mcfe in Q2 of this year.

As the slide below shows, the result is that COG expects to generate $1.6-$2.5 billion in free cash flow over the next couple of years based on realistic gas price scenarios:

Source: Cabot Oil & Gas (August EnerCom presentation available here)

Note that with 451,055,000 million shares outstanding as of Q2, the midpoint of the company's free cash flow guidance (call it $2 billion) for 2018-2020 equates to roughly $4.40/share and compares most favorably to the $10.8 billion market cap.

Summary and Conclusion

Cabot hit its major inflection point this weekend with the Atlantic Sunrise pipeline going into full-service. The company is now able to unleash its massive natural gas production potential while at the same time likely receiving higher realized prices for that production. As Barron's pointed out, relatively low inventory levels and a cold winter could increase gas prices higher and be another positive catalyst.

Expect the COG's massive free cash flow to end up in investors' pockets as management seems keen to reward long suffering shareholders. Note that COG already has been an active buyer of stock - repurchasing 20 million shares during the first half of this year. That equates to ~5% of its outstanding share count.

Earnings are expected to jump from $1.11 this year to $1.65 next year (up ~50% yoy):

Source: Yahoo Finance

Cabot O&G is a strong buy and I reiterate my end of year price target of $30. That's roughly a 22% gain in less than three months. And that price target could turn out to be too low if we get a cold winter.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for investment decisions you make.