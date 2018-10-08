Match Group Is The Best Online Dating Bet

Match Group has a diversified portfolio of sites/apps/platforms. I believe that this will allow the company to adapt to the evolving user preferences in dating.

Online dating is an exciting new opportunity for investors. Match Group's (MTCH) management has said that the total addressable market is 600 million singles. Their overall market penetration so far is only 20%. Thus, there's still ample room for growth. Moreover, about 24% of Tinder's users are premium. This proves that MTCH can still add many more paying subscribers which will result in additional stable revenues. In my view, it's likely that we're seeing a shift from dating through nightclubs and bars to more cost-effective alternatives like Tinder. These factors will provide secular tailwinds that will likely translate into shareholder's profits. Because of these reasons, investors should take a closer look at MTCH.

Image: Tinder's logo, MTCH's main property.

Overview

Match Group is a portfolio of dating apps/platforms. MTCH monetizes its user base through advertising, premium subscriptions or a combination of the two. For 2018, it's estimated that about half of MTCH's revenues will come from Tinder.

Source: MTCH's investor relations.

Tinder has been an absolute international phenomenon. Its growth rate has been stellar. I believe that in the next few years, Tinder will become MTCH's main revenue contributor. Moreover, MTCH has a unique approach to the dating market. It develops a portfolio of brands to serve different dating niches. Tinder focuses on 20-30 year olds that might be interested in meeting new people. On the other hand, Hinge focuses on creating lasting relationships. Naturally, there are many different niches based on culture, age, political thinking, etc.

MTCH's approach to the dating market keeps it nimble enough to adapt to changing trends and evolving preferences. In my view, this is one of MTCH's strongest advantages over competitors (like Bumble or the eventual Facebook dating feature). These focus on only one niche, while MTCH has the flexibility to serve many.

Growth drivers

In my opinion, there are five main growth drivers for MTCH:

Margin expansion

ARPU growth

User growth

Online dating still in the early stages

Excellent track record of acquisitions and new product development

In their last earnings call, management mentioned that they still have room to improve their margins further.

(…) we think we could achieve 40% [margins] plus for the overall company and so that plus is a pretty important little sign in that -- we are very confident in that 40 as you say, we're trending in that direction and I think there is room to go. Source: Match's CFO, Gary Swidler. Seeking Alpha's transcript.

MTCH's marketing expenditures yield better than expected results. Hence margins benefit from this. Additionally, SG&A tend to be low for internet companies. Thus, low overhead expenses boost margins even further. These factors should help MTCH achieve its aim of 40% margins easily. Furthermore, MTCH's pricing power is quite remarkable. MTCH can easily pull the lever and increase subscription prices by $1 without significantly affecting its user base/growth. This is a trait many successful companies have. In my view, margins will continue to improve due to highly effective marketing spending and strong pricing power.

The fact that MTCH's products barely need any advertising is a testament to their potential. MTCH's growth is mostly organic, and advertising supercharges it. In fact, in Q2 2018, MTCH underspent its marketing budget. The leftovers of this budget will be used in Q3 2018. Hence, we could see better than expected user growth in Q3 because advertising has a remarkably high ROI for MTCH.

Image: MTCH's dating applications.

Furthermore, as more people join Tinder, this will translate into more premium subscriptions. ARPU will also benefit because Tinder's pricing power increases as its user base expands. This is because other dating apps/platforms will require a higher critical mass of users to compete with Tinder. Thus, it'll be easier for MTCH to raise subscription prices once it cements its dominance in the online dating market. Also, Tinder's top picks for users will further bolster ARPU growth. Moreover, 33% of couples meet online (this figure is expected to rise to 70% by 2040). Hence, more people are increasingly willing to pay for a chance of meeting their life partners.

Where we see a strategic fit that makes sense with economics that make sense, we will try to do that acquisition. Source: Match's CFO, Gary Swidler. Barron's.

This virtuous growth cycle should continue for many more years because this market is still mostly untapped. As I previously mentioned, only 20% of it has been served so far. This means that revenues could easily double or triple in the following years. Lastly, MTCH has an excellent track record of M&A and developing new products to serve evolving user preferences.

Facebook will not make a dent in MTCH's revenues

I want to address the idea that Facebook's (FB) eventual dating feature might cripple MTCH's growth. Naturally, this is a reasonable idea at first. However, the reality is that Facebook itself has said that it aims to compete against Hinge or eHarmony, not Tinder.

Source: TechCrunch.

It's true that MTCH owns both Hinge and OKCupid. However, these properties are going to be almost insignificant compared to Tinder in just a couple of years. Tinder is growing at such a fast pace that in a couple of years it could have over $4 billion in revenues ($800 million at 136% growth over two years). For context, MTCH's total revenues are estimated to reach $1.65 billion in 2018. Hence, as long as Tinder keeps growing, MTCH will be fine.

Source: MTCH's investor relations.

Moreover, in Q2 2018, Tinder averaged 3.8 million subscribers. As I previously mentioned, the total addressable dating market is approximately 600 million singles. This means that 3.8 million is a drop in the bucket. Hence, I believe Tinder still has ample room for growth.

Lastly, MTCH has little competition besides Facebook's dating app. The dating space is still highly fragmented. Many smaller dating apps come and go on a regular basis. Dating apps require a certain critical mass of users to be competitive and stay relevant. This is why there isn't a direct competitor for Facebook worldwide (except in a couple of countries). In my view, this minimal user threshold represents one of MTCH's most significant business moats. Furthermore, as Tinder's user base grows, MTCH's moat will continue to strengthen.

These factors and MTCH's diversified portfolio of properties create a fantastic business moat. In my view, MTCH's prospects have never looked better.

Match Group valuation

For my valuation, I'll discount MTCH's owner earnings. Warren Buffett came up with this concept. It's an approximation to what the owners of a company would receive, after expenses and needed maintenance CAPEX. Owner earnings are useful for our valuation because they represent MTCH's profitability better than earnings, EBITDA, or FCF. You can find the analysts' estimates I used for the model here.

As you can see, MTCH appears to be undervalued by approximately 22%. It's worth noting that MTCH's low beta coefficient reduces the required rate of return and boosts MTCH's valuation. Nevertheless, it's reasonable to assume that MTCH has a low beta because it's less volatile (and thus less risky) than the average company. Moreover, the inputs I used in this model were conservative. Under more realistic inputs, the company's valuation could easily be much higher. I used a conservative 12% growth rate (for the first five years), while MTCH's forecasted growth is 24.6% (see link above). Had I used the latter number, the potential upside would be as high as 100%.

Lastly, it's important to mention that MTCH has about $1.2 billion in debt. MTCH's debt is significant at a debt/cash ratio of 4.05 and a debt/equity ratio of 0.40. However, MTCH's quarterly interest expense is slightly under $20 million. These expenses are easily covered by the company's ample quarterly FCF of more than $100 million (Q2 2018). Thus, I'd say that the company's debt levels are justified because the company's strong FCF and shouldn't concern investors for now.

Conclusion

In MTCH's last earnings call, management mentioned that they plan to repurchase their shares as long as they feel they're undervalued. During the first six months of 2018, the company has repurchased 2 million shares (about 1% of shares outstanding). This figure isn't impressive on its own, but it does signal to investors that management still thinks their shares are attractive at these levels. In my view, MTCH is a fantastic company with a great business moat and growth prospects. Thus, I believe that investors will do well with Match Group in the long term.

Thank you for reading and good luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MTCH over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm long FB via option spreads. I may do the same shortly in MTCH. Please be aware that my P/L curve might be significantly different from yours.