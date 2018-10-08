GM And Micron: Risk On And Risk Off

In a speech about China on October 4, Vice President Mike Pence claimed Beijing “directed its bureaucrats and businesses to obtain American intellectual property.” He further called out Google to end its project of developing a censored search engine for China. A similar sentiment has been further echoed by Kevin Hassett, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers who said on October 5, “If I were a business, I would basically just stay away from China right now.” Though, the financial message from the White House to shareholders seem to be loud and clear: Smart money should know when to take risk.

In just the last few months, institutional investors have raised their stake in Intel (INTC), Nvidia (NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), and Apple (AAPL) in early 2018 and subsequently reduced their holdings in Q2. A similar change in institutional ownership has also been observed for all US sectors. There is further indication that the institutional investments have been rotating between foreign-based companies and US-based companies within the same sector. For these signs, smart money seems to have already made their risk move. Since the passage of tax-cut and the initiation of tariffs, all happened in 2018, are two of the most impactful financial events in a decade, it is hard to imagine that the major institutional rotation within the sector is not somehow related.

It is this curiosity that leads me to test my “Risk On, Risk Off” argument on two of the most tariffs-impacted stocks, General Motor (GM) and Micron Technology (MU). GM was selected because it has everything to lose from the U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs and China’s retaliation tariffs on imported U.S. automobiles. Between ZTE and UMC, Micron is the poster child for the "technology" trade war between U.S. and China.

Let’s first go over my thought process of this post. I first examined the smart money’s investing activities on MU and GM around major perceived risk changes. I further investigated the fact that if market prices saw the same way as institutions did, in terms of the risky moves.

Smart Money Moves

To understand how smart money invested, I collected the weekly institutional ownership for General Motor and Micron Technology from company’s 13f filings (Bloomberg). At this point, the actual timing of the institutional investment vs. the reporting of the investment positions requires some clarification. Since institutions are required to file their holdings within 45 days after the end of each calendar quarter, the investment positions obtained from a company’s 13F filings could easily lag the actual times of the trades by a maximum of 75 days before the end of the calendar quarter end. As a result, we assumed that the actual investment decision was made 38 days (mid-point) prior to the quarter end.

Keeping the timing difference in mind, the historical institutional ownership of GM and MU are displayed in Figure 1A. At the first glance, we were surprised by the similarities in institutional ownership changes over time among the two stocks. It appears that institutions decided to increase their investments simultaneously in Q1 and reduced the investments in Q2. The timing decisions cannot be more “coordinated” as if institutions have timed their decisions on the tech stocks almost perfectly (four other tech stocks are also shown for comparisons in Figure 1). Simply because there are five different large-cap stocks involved and hundreds of the institutions hold the stocks, we immediately ruled out the possibility of manipulations. On the other hand, it does suggest that there is a common reason which drives the institutions to make very similar timing decisions on the tech stocks.

The fact that smart money moved in and out the five stocks at the same time naturally leads to a logical conclusion that there must have been some common market-wide reasons to drive all institutional investors to act the same fashion. Some clues for the common reasons can be identified by the common timing of the increases (Q1) and decreases (Q2) of the institutional ownership. Since these were the market factors which affect all sectors, we identified the passing of tax cuts in late November of 2017 as one of the reasons which motivated institutions to increase their investments for US-based companies. Similarly, since the Trump administration fired the first shot with the $25 billion tariffs around March 1st, the same US-based companies are potentially exposed to retaliation tariffs or a trade war. It is not surprising that the same institutions would have reduced their investment in order to reduce the trade risk.

Trade War Risk Premium

Other than the fact that institutional interest in GM and MU were in sync, the two stocks have a similar discount between the actual stock price and the target price which is estimated with future fundamentals. Since the break of tariffs in early March, Micron’s stock has consistently been traded at a significant discount around 40%-50% (Figure 2A). As Micron’s target price has been raised to reflect the upbeat earnings announcements, it was also recently lowered due to concerns over future DRAM/NAND prices – suggesting the Street has incorporated company-specific financials into the target price estimates. Thus, it is reasonable to assume that, barring from other significant factors being ignored, the bulk part of the price discount is attributed to the trade war risk premium that the market has priced in already. On the same count, GM has been traded at a 30% discount (Figure 2B).

Bad News

There is bad news and there is good news. The bad news is that, by now, it is abundantly clear that trade tariffs and the looming trade war have produced a negative impact on all U. S. stockholders, regardless of whether their companies are on the tariffs lists. The bad news is that, given the increasingly stronger stances between U.S. and China on the trade policy, the end is not yet in sight, and the market will keep charging the shareholders 30% and higher trade war risk premium.

Good News

Up to this point, one good news is that there has not yet been a significant real impact from tariffs on both the top line revenue and bottom line earnings. This is due to the short duration on the implantation of the tariffs. To shareholders of the affected companies, the “damages” have been confined to the speculation of the future impact and the duration of the trade war conflict, more of a “trade war risk premium.” It is estimated that the real effect on earnings from the tariffs-induced cost increase will surface before the end of 2018. Although Ford CEO Jim Hackett recently announced that the steel and aluminum tariffs have cost the company over $1 billion, CNBC also reported that nations’ large retailers should not worry too much the cost increase until the end of the year due to the already overstock of China imports.

Takeaways

That being said, GM and Micron’s shareholders should not be complacent about the real damages of the 25% tariffs. Although its impact may be manageable in the short term, the persistently rising cost from a permanently placed tariffs will inevitably force companies to pass it on to the customers. Higher prices will discourage demand for goods and result in a lower revenue growth for the company. As 1% decrease in revenue will cause many times of damages on share prices than 1% increase in cost, investors should be prepared for the bigger shoe to drop in the future.

If there is a silver lining, it has to be that both GM and Micron’s shareholders have supposedly already paid for the 30%-50% risk premium. Whenever there is any sign for an end of the uncertainty, investors will have the chance to recover the trade war risk premium.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.