Signs Of Recovery In Sugar: A Comparison Of CANE And SGGB

Sugar is an essential soft commodity that is an ingredient in many of the foods we consume each day. Many years ago, people did not think much about their sugar consumption, but these days the proliferation of diabetes has caused many to watch their intake of the sweet commodity. However, the popularity of sugary drinks, cakes, candies, and many other treats remains high.

Sugar can be one of the most volatile commodities that trade on the futures exchange. Sugar futures have traded in a range from lows of 2.29 cents to 66 cents per pound since the early 1970s. The most recent rally in the sugar market took the price of 23.90 cents per pound two years ago in October 2016. The deficit in the market where demand outstripped supply gave way to a surplus which sent the price significantly lower over the past months. The most direct route for an investment or trading position in the sugar market is via the futures that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. Two sugar derivative products trade the U.S. on equities exchanges. The Teucrium Sugar ETF (CANE) holds positions in ICE sugar futures contracts. The fund summary states:

“The investment seeks to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares’ NAV reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for sugar that are traded on ICE Futures US. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal market conditions in Benchmark Component Futures Contracts or, in certain circumstances, in other Sugar Futures Contracts traded on ICE Futures or the New York Mercantile Exchange (“NYMEX”), or on foreign exchanges.”

CANE does an excellent job tracking the price of sugar futures. The other product is the iPath B Bloomberg Sugar Total Return ETN (SGGB) which replaced the old SGG product in April 2018. The administrator rolled out a new ETN in the hopes it would do a better job replicating the price action in the sugar futures market. SGGB’s fund summary states:

“The investment seeks return linked to the performance of the Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return. The ETN offers exposure to futures contracts and not direct exposure to the physical commodities. The index is composed of one or more futures contracts on the relevant commodity (the “index components”) and is intended to reflect the returns that are potentially available through (1) an unleveraged investment in those contracts plus (2) the rate of interest that could be earned on cash collateral invested in specified Treasury Bills.”

SGGB attempts to replicate the performance of sugar futures with positions in exchange products.

Over recent weeks, the price of sugar fell to its lowest level in over a decade.

A fall to the lowest price in over a decade

In August sugar fell to below the 10 cents per pound level for the first time since 2008 when the price slipped to a low of 9.91 cents. In September, the sweet commodity put in a marginal new low at 9.83 cents per pound.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart highlights, the price of sugar fell from highs of 23.90 cents per pound in October 2016 to lows of 9.83 cents in September 2018, a decline of 58.9%. Price momentum had declined to a deeply oversold reading along with relative strength. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the ICE futures market rose as the price made lower highs and lower lows. Technical support for sugar on the monthly chart is now at 9.44 cents, the bottom from June 2008, but sugar stopped short of reaching that level on the downside.

Brazil weighed on the price of sugar

Brazil is the world’s leading producer of sugarcane as well as sugar-based ethanol. Higher energy prices over the past months have been a supportive factor for the price of sugar, but a falling Brazilian real pushed the price of sugar futures lower. As the Brazilian currency fell, the price in local terms did not fall as hard as it did in dollar terms. The dollar is the world’s reserve currency and the benchmark pricing mechanism for most commodities, and sugar is no exception. The stronger dollar and weaker Brazilian real were a bearish weight around the neck of the sugar market and contributed to its decline to the lowest price in a decade.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the Brazilian real shows, the currency fell from over 0.32 against the dollar to lows of under 0.24 in September. The real hit bottom at the same time sugar found its most recent low. Weakness in emerging markets caused the Brazilian currency to swoon, and the economic mess in neighboring Argentina provided no help for the real. Over past weeks, the IMF provided a $57 billion bailout to Argentina which continues to suffer from its worst economic crisis in years. At the same time, political and financial scandals in Brazil have caused the value of the currency to deteriorate, but over recent trading sessions, we have seen some signs of a correction in both the Brazilian real and the sugar market.

A sweet lead up to the election

Brazilians headed to the polls for the first round to elect a new government last weekend. With a slate of polarizing candidates, Brazil finds itself in the midst of a devastating recession. Corruption by past leadership has stoked anger among voters. The price action in the Brazilian currency leading up to last Sunday’s first round of voting could turn out to be the most significant poll. A rise in the value of the real signaled that the market believes a moderate leadership that will put the nation’s financial house back in order will prevail.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of December Brazilian real futures illustrates, the currency has appreciated from 0.23585 at the end of August to 0.26520 on October 5, a rise of 12.4%. The real moved appreciably higher on a victory by the far-right candidate who is pro-business and would likely privatize many businesses that had been nationalized. At the same time, the bounce in the real contributed to the recent price action in the sugar futures market.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of active month March sugar futures shows, the sweet commodity rallied for eight consecutive sessions starting on September 27 and moved from 10.80 cents to highs of 12.98 cents on October 8. The futures settled at 12.84 cents on Monday, 18.9% above the September 27 low. The open interest metric in the sugar futures market declined from over 1.06 million contracts at the end of August to its current level at 768,889 contracts on October 5, a drop of over 27.5%. While falling open interest and rising price is not typically a validation of an emerging bullish trend in the sugar futures market, it is likely that trend-following shorts have been closing positions as the price trajectory ran out of downside steam. March sugar rose above the mid-September high at 12.55 cents last week which is the first time in a very long time that the sweet commodity has been able to make a higher high.

A comparison of sugar ETF and ETN products

Markets rarely move in a straight line, and sugar is likely to suffer setbacks over the coming trading sessions, but the recent price action tells us that sugar fell to a level where it ran out of selling which could mean it reached the bottom end of its pricing cycle. Moreover, the action in the Brazilian real and sugars reaction is a sign of the link between the currency and the commodity.

The ICE sugar futures and futures options market is the most direct route for exposure to the price action in the volatile sweet commodity. For those who do not trade in the futures arena, CANE and SGGB offer alternatives.

Source: CQG

As the chart shows, CANE rallied from lows of $6.46 on September to $7.60 on Monday, October 8. The ETF moved 17.6% higher compared to a move in the sugar futures market of 18.9%. CANE has net assets of only $15.09 million and trades an average of 81,653 shares each day.

Source: CQG

Meanwhile, SGGB rallied from lows of $37.19 on September to $44.36 on Monday, October 8. The ETN moved 19.3% higher which exceeded the move in the sugar futures market and the CANE ETF product. SGGB has net assets of $25.78 million and trades an average of only 13,177 shares each day.

Each of the products has their benefits and drawbacks. Each has limited liquidity. While SGGB has more net assets, CANE trades more shares each day. CANE is an ETF while SGGB is an ETN. ETN’s involve another level of risk as the buyer of the product assumes the credit risk of the issuer of the instrument. When it comes to the CANE ETF product, the administrator holds sugar futures contracts which limit the risk to price action in the futures market. While SGGB performed better on a percentage basis since September 27, there is no guaranty that it will continue to outperform CANE. I tend to opt for ETF’s over ETN’s when possible in the commodities market as I am willing to take price risk but seek to avoid the credit risk of the issuer of the product.

Levels to watch in the sugar futures market

Whether you use CANE, SGGB, or the futures market on the ICE, the prices of all these instruments will rise and fall with the price of the sugar market.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, support for sugar futures stands at the recent low of 9.83 cents and then at the June 2008 bottom at 9.44 cents per pound. On the upside, 12.97 stands as the first resistance level, and above there, the 2018 high at 15.37 cents is a critical line in the sand for the sweet commodity. On Monday, October 8, March sugar futures traded one point above its resistance level and settled just below.

Price momentum and relative strength have shifted higher in the sugar market, and while open interest has declined significantly, which is likely because of shorts exiting the market over past sessions. Weekly historical volatility had increased to over the 53% level, the highest level since 2011 when sugar futures were north of 30 cents per pound.

I believe that sugar has turned the corner and found a significant bottom in its pricing cycle. Over the coming days and weeks, it will be the path of least resistance for the Brazilian real and the open interest metric that could provide the most significant clues about the direction of the sweet commodity. I had been buying sugar on a scale-down basis throughout the summer. I am now taking some profits and will maintain a core long position in the sweet commodity that has a long history of price volatility.

