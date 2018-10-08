Intellia Therapeutics Doomed To Fail With CRISPR/Cas9 Treatment For Hepatitis B Virus

Introduction

Approximately 257 million people are chronically infected with hepatitis B virus (HBV) globally. The global burden of HBV infection hasn't decreased as there are therapies that can suppress the virus but none currently available that can cure patients. As such, there is a pressing need for the development of novel therapies that can do so.

One possible therapeutic approach that in theory has great promise is to use CRISPR/Cas9 technology. For those of you who are not familiar with CRISPR/Cas9, this technology allows for the "mostly" precise editing of DNA molecules by the Cas9 protein. The way how this works is that a guide is designed that allows the Cas9 protein to bind specifically to a particular piece of DNA. Once bound, the Cas9 protein is able to cut the DNA. After this cut, the DNA is then repaired by the cell improperly, resulting most of the time in the gene not being expressed anymore.

The way CRISPR/Cas9 could treat chronically infected HBV patients would be to target HBV covalently closed circular DNA also known as cccDNA. This is the stable persistent form of the HBV viral genome and by many is thought to be crux. The idea is if you target HBV cccDNA for degradation you can of cure the patient. The idea would be to use a guide targeting HBV cccDNA and Cas9 to target the viral genome thus leading it to be cut and destroyed.

CRISPR/Cas9 can target HBV cccDNA for degradation

Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) is not the first to think that CRISPR/Cas9 could be used to treat chronic HBV patients. Several researchers in the field of HBV research have published articles related to this idea and have already done much testing to see if the concept would work (Seeger et al 2014 Molecular Therapy of Nucleic Acids and Li et al 2017 Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology). These studies appear very promising.

Issues of delivery and targeting

Much work has been devoted to figuring out how to deliver the CRISPR/Cas9 system to various cells within the patient. The field has converged upon the idea of using Adeno Associated Virus also known as AAV. AAV is a virus that is not particularly harmful to humans that can be used to deliver the system. A benefit is that these AAVs do not integrate into the patient's chromosomal DNA like retroviruses and, as such, will not lead to cancer. Another benefit is that these viruses can be specifically targeted to particular organs within the patients. A MAJOR drawback however is that you have one shot of using this delivery method as neutralizing antibodies develop towards the virus hampering its reuse at delivery. This turns out to be a flaw for Intellia's idea of using CRISPR/Cas9 to target cccDNA as the best targeting infection efficiency that has been achieved so far is in the 70% of cells becoming infected with the CRISPR/Cas9 AAV. As such, not all cells will get the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Assuming that the system working with 100% efficiency within patient's liver, this still leaves 30% of the cells still containing HBV cccDNA and producing new virus that would then be released into the patient's blood re-infecting the "cured" liver cells. Even if 99.9% of cells were infected with the CRISPR/Cas9 AAV, the small number of cells that were not hit would still contain functioning cccDNA and, as a result, would lead to re-infection of the entire patient's liver.

Getting rid of cccDNA is not the only problem

Over the past five years of HBV research, it has become clear that an important problem with chronically infected HBV patients is that these patients have insertions of HBV DNA into their genome. These insertions are usually of two of the viral genes either the surface or X genes. The surface gene produces the HBV envelope proteins and is a major source of HBsAg secreted from infected cells. This is thought to lead to a significant amount of the pathology observed in patients. In addition, these insertions are thought to lead to the development of cancer in chronically infected patients.

These HBV gene insertions pose a particular problem for CRISPR/Cas9 therapy of chronically infected HBV patients because if the guide targets one of the HBV insertions in the patient's genome, this could result in mutations occurring in the patient's genome that might have a detrimental effect on their health. This could cause mutations occurring at the site of insertion and help drive the development of cancer in these patients.

Conclusion: Intellia should move away from development of HBV therapy and focus on Alpha 1-antitrypsin deficiency disorder treatments

I think Intellia has many interesting projects in the pipeline and that its CRISPR/Cas9 technology will be helpful to address particularly those where only a single point mutation is responsible for the disease. I think that the most promising avenue for Intellia is to focus on developing a CRISPR/Cas9 treatment for Alpha 1-antitrypsin deficiency as this disorder is known to be a single point mutation in gene SERPINA1. Alpha 1-antityrpsin deficiency disorder results when the single point mutation results in lower A1AT levels and, as such, a reduction in the ability to protect the lungs from infection. As a result of the disorder being caused by a well defined single point mutation, CRISPR/Cas9 would be a perfect treatment for this disease as it could correct this deficiency in a large percentage of the cells allowing for more production of A1AT, the gene product of SERPINA1 thus protecting the patients' lungs from infection.

However, I do not think CRISPR/Cas9 is a great tool for treating chronically infected HBV patients as neutralizing antibodies develop to the AAV the delivery vehicle resulting in one round of efficient infection. This is a major problem as all infected cells in the liver must be infected with the first treatment dose in order to have a chance of curing the patient. Second, and most importantly, HBV gene insertions into the patients' chromosomes will also be targeted by the CRISPR/Cas9 guide system, resulting in unwanted mutations to the patients' genome that could lead to the development of other problems such as cancer. As such, this is an avenue of research that I believe Intellia should drop in order to focus on more productive lines of investigation where its CRISPR/Cas9 technology can actually help patients most specifically on Alpha 1-antitrypsin deficiency disorder. Investors should wait to invest until they see Intellia refocus on diseases such as Alpha 1-antitrypsin deficiency disorder that are more amenable to treatment with CRISPR/Cas9.

