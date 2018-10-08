AMD Vs. Micron: A Tale Of 2 Cities

Given AMD is near fairly priced in the short term, Micron is undervalued by 40% to 50%, relative to AMD.

Micron’s price to sales multiple is traded at a 50% discount relative to AMD’s since April 2018, after adjusted for the difference in recent fundamentals.

In the most ERs, both AMD and Micron beat the estimates and had a weaker guidance, yet their stock has been traded at a significant disparity from each other.

"AMD was the best of times, Micron was the worst of times, Ryzen was the age of wisdom, UMC was the age of foolishness, EYPC was the season of light, DRAM/NAND was the season of darkness, 7nm was the spring of hope, trade war was the winter of despair."

For the better part of 2018, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Micron Technology (MU) couldn't be more diabolically contrasting. Both have produced similarly positive fundamentals that beat the estimates and lowered guidance, yet met with utterly different stock price performances (Figure 1). AMD has advanced more than 70% while MU has lost 15% over the time period after its Q2 ER.

AMD's Catalyst

Firing all engines, AMD has had a fundamentally breakthrough year. Thanks for Ryzen, CPU market shares on Mobile and Desktop shipments have increased significantly in recent quarters. The launch of EYPC has also revitalized the previously insignificant server market share (Figure 1A). The Q2 delivery and Q3 forecasts are robust enough to fend off worries of slowing crypto demand, which fell from 10% to 6% of revenue.

Even for the traditionally lagging GPU market shares, for the last few quarters already, AMD has taken meaningful market shares from their rival Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) (Figure 1B). The planned 7nm launch in early fiscal 2019, coupled with Intel's delay of 10nm, also aided the recent surge of AMD stock prices after Q2 ER.

Micron's Catalyst

On Micron's front, there have been constant concerns regarding memory mismatching demand and supply as Micron is in a commodity-like industry. Both DRAM and NAND prices are negatively affected by the bit growth. The expected memory excess supply from Intel CPU shortage and trade war impact is expected to persist into 1H 2019, as indicated by the down-tick of both NAND and DRAM prices (Figure 1C and Figure 1D). As the continued pricing weakens, due to cost improvements, DRAM and NAND industry bit growth in 2019 may be lower than in 2018.

Institutional Investors Prefer AMD Over Micron

In recent months, institutions have responded positively to AMD's upbeat Q2 earnings release (ER) with increasing holding by 4%. However, over the same time period, with similarly favorable Q2 ER, Micron's institutional ownership has steadily been decreasing approximately by the same 4%. Given a similar Q2 ER performance, it is likely that AMD's institutions were encouraged by many promising outlooks, including the better than expected EYPC's adoption, the decreasing impact of the crypto demand, the early launch of 7nm chips and the further delay of Intel's 10nm. As a result, there have been parades of analysts raising their AMD target price well after Q2 ER.

In contrast, Micron's institutional investors may have responded negatively to the street's assertions that the long waited weaker DRAM demand will finally catch up with a softer memory price by Q4 2018. The selloff of Micron's shares may have started when revenue was revised downward in early September after Baird removed Micron as a top semiconductor large-cap stock and lowered the price target from $100 to $75. The UMC's injunction has further intensified Micron's vulnerability in terms of China's retaliation tariffs.

Relative Valuations

With similar positive actual fundamentals but partly affected by the different fundamental outlook, AMD and MU have been traded at a significant disparity between each other in the recent period. Relative to AMD, Micron's shares have been priced at a notable discount close to 40%-50%, per historical standard in both relative price basis and relative P/S basis. Specifically, Micron's share is traded at the lowest level, relative to AMD, since April 2014 (Figure 4). Adjusted for the recent difference in financials, Micron is also priced at a 50%-60% discount since April of 2018 (Figure 5).

Since too low of a relative price ratio can be a result of Micron's being undervalued or AMD's being overvalued, or a combination of the two, additional information is needed to identify sources of the mispricing. In a recent post, after adjusting all the upgrades after Q2 ER, AMD was valued between $25 and $28. As AMD is currently traded around mid $27, it is reasonable to assume that AMD is nearly fairly valued at this point. In a separate post, after all the downgrades after Q2 ER, MU was fairly valued between $49 and $52. Given a current MU price around $44, it is also safe to assume that the bulk part of the mispricing comes from Micron's undervaluation.

"In short, the period was so far like the present period that some of its noisiest authorities insisted on its being received, for good or for evil, in the superlative degree of comparison only." (Charles Dickens)

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.