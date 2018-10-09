Super Micro Computer: Just Hold Your Nose And Buy (More)

I see fair value as being approximately 70% above where the stock is trading now, with potential upside of 150% and downside risk of just 35%.

Even in a worst case scenario, the stock may still be undervalued - the company has huge "hidden" assets in the form of its Bay Area real estate.

While this is certainly a very troubling claim that could cause SMCI to lose business (or face regulatory action), AAPL and AMZN (customers) have both said the story is false.

Since then, a Bloomberg article published on 10/4/18 alleges that SMCI shipped servers to U.S. customers that contained motherboards with Chinese 'spy' chips hidden on them, causing the stock to plummet almost 50%.

I won't fully rehash what I wrote in August (see my prior article), but the mostly relevant information to incorporate here is that Super Micro Computer (SMCI) is currently undergoing an accounting review and has been delisted and trading on the pink sheets since late August because the company hasn't filed financials in over a year now.

Introduction

Before I get into how I'm thinking about SMCI today, I'd like to emphasize that this is a highly speculative investment, due to an ongoing accounting review, and now new charges leveled at the company by Bloomberg. That said, I think the risk/reward here with the stock at $14.75 is very compelling.

In my prior SMCI article, I proposed that in an upside case (should the accounting review result in no material changes), SMCI could easily trade into the high $30s based on 15x forward EPS estimates (currently $2.48 for FY19). That is modestly below their historical median EPS multiple of 17-18x. I still believe that to be a reasonable upside case for the stock should these various storm clouds clear.

Because of the new added risk posed by the claims made by Bloomberg, and the significant decline in the stock, I think it's worth focusing in some detail on downside scenarios for the stock as well. As I lay out later in this article, I believe there is substantial downside protection (perhaps even upside from SMCI's current price) even in a worst case scenario in which the company cannot even continue as a going concern.

I believe SMCI is currently mispriced for two main reasons: 1) sheer panic in light of a very troubling Bloomberg story, 2) a lack of understanding of the actual market value of SMCI's real estate assets.

But first, the Bloomberg news...

The Blockbuster Bloomberg Story

Bloomberg reported on 10/4/18 that SMCI customers (including AAPL and AMZN) were sold servers in 2014-2015 from SMCI that contained motherboards from China that had hidden chips implanted by Chinese spies to infiltrate top US companies! They also say as many as 30 SMCI customers could have been affected. Yes, foreign intrigue. Please read on.

This is not a James Bond movie (yet); it's unfortunately (for SMCI shareholders) the real allegations from Bloomberg against SMCI. This is serious stuff and the 41% decline in the stock highlights that.

In addition to Bloomberg's main story about the 'spy chips' in SMCI servers, please also read the rebuttals from SMCI, AAPL, AMZN, and Beijing. SMCI also put out a more forceful refutation later in the day. And here's a more detailed statement from AMZN.

I'm honestly not sure what the truth is here; I don't think any investors are, given the hugely contradictory stories. It's perplexing that both Amazon and Apple would immediately come out and say the story is totally false, if the story had some element of truth to it. Both companies say SMCI never shipped them any servers with Chinese spy chips, so both are saying the Bloomberg story is flat out wrong. That said, the Bloomberg article claims to have 17 sources for their article and they are typically a very credible news source. So either Bloomberg is wrong or Apple and Amazon are both lying. There's no way to reconcile the article with the companies' public statements.

Should AAPL and AMZN both have gotten these infected 'spy servers' 3-4 years ago (as Bloomberg claims), I have a hard time believing that they both would flatly deny the entire Bloomberg article as they have. If they had acknowledged that the issue had once existed, but that it has since resolved several years ago now, I don't think AAPL or AMZN would have looked bad in this situation (obviously SMCI would have looked bad). But neither AAPL, nor AMZN did that. They instead said they never received any such compromised servers from SMCI and that the story is totally false. They didn't have to stick their necks out like this. The Bloomberg article stated that both companies had long ago addressed this issue in their networks, so there wasn't an implication of ongoing risk to AAPL/AMZN. I'm inclined to believe AAPL and AMZN here, because the reputational consequences of lying about a huge security issue such as this would be significant, to say the least.

Additionally, for a purportedly technical article to contain statements like the following, causes it to further lose credibility in my mind (from Bloomberg):

"Since the implants were small, the amount of code they contained was small as well."

I won't belabor this point, but this statement just doesn't make any sense. Do the authors realize just how much code can fit on "small" chips these days? Perhaps a lack of technical understanding led the Bloomberg authors somewhat astray as to what they thought they understood?

Or perhaps, as Apple put it in refuting the claims in the article:

"We are deeply disappointed that in their dealings with us, Bloomberg’s reporters have not been open to the possibility that they or their sources might be wrong or misinformed."

This salacious Bloomberg story is why SMCI closed down 41% on 10/4/18 at $12.60/share.

Source: Sentieo

Downside Protection Makes SMCI Particularly Attractive

Because I believe the upside is substantial here (15x FY19 consensus EPS represents almost a triple in the stock), but so is the risk, I think it makes sense to examine downside scenarios, should things go badly. Some key data points:

I estimate current tangible book value per share at about $17/shr, based on 3/31/17 TBV/share of $14.96 plus $2+ in cumulative EPS since then.

Net debt was reported to be a fairly modest $22MM as of 6/30/18.

SMCI owns a lot of very valuable real estate in San Jose that is, for the most part, not reflected in the above TBV/share. Adjusting their book property values to market rates adds at least $7/share in additional tangible book value.

From the mostly recently filed 10-K, here is the Property, Plant, and Equipment (PP&E) section:

We can see that they were carrying Land & Buildings at $142MM. Being the conservative analyst that I am, I'll assume none of the accumulated depreciation applies to Land & Buildings. It should make sense below why this is conservative.

But, the property SMCI owns in San Jose, CA is materially understated on this balance sheet. This property is carried at cost on their balance sheet, but even under conservative assumptions it is worth several times more at current market values. Again, from their most recent 10-K on their properties (emphasis mine):

“Our principal executive offices, research and development center and production operations are located in San Jose, California where we own approximately 1,046,000 square feet of office and manufacturing space” “Additionally, we own 36 acres of land in San Jose, California on which we plan to develop and construct a total of five multi-function buildings that will serve as our Green Computing Park. We remodeled one exiting warehouse with approximately 312,000 square feet of storage space and completed the construction of a new manufacturing and warehouse building with approximately 182,000 square feet of manufacturing space in August 2015.”

From my discussions commercial real estate industry contacts in the SF bay area and searching online availability/prices, I believe the range of lease rates for commercial real estate (office and industrial) range from roughly $1-$5 per square foot per month (think of the low end of that range as warehouse, and the high end as office space, with a high-end build-out). For the purposes of valuing property in the San Jose area, my understanding is that using a cap rate of 5.5%-6% is currently appropriate. Given SMCI's properties described above, I'll use $2/sf/mo ($24/sf/yr) for the headquarters/manufacturing facility and $1/sf/mo ($12/sf/yr) for their warehouse/storage facilities (and nothing for whatever is still open on their 36 acres owned property). And I'll use the high end of the cap rate range (6%) to err on the conservative side.

I believe this represents a fairly conservative valuation being assigned to SMCI's properties in San Jose. The $517MM value calculated here exceeds the maximum possible balance sheet carrying value of $142MM by $375MM, or $7+ per share. That $142M for Land & Buildings (as a reminder) has no accumulated depreciation allocated to it. If I applied some of the depreciation to Land & Buildings, the upside to TBV/share from marking their San Jose real estate to market would be even greater. So, in marking their San Jose real estate to market, tangible book value per share increases from ~$17+/share to $24+.

So am I saying that $24/share (my estimate of true tangible book value) is the absolute floor for what this stock is worth? No, let's look at a range of more conservative downside scenarios.

Taking the most conservative approach that I can think of, let's only give the company credit for the value of its San Jose real estate. I have trouble believing ownership (or not) of hugely valuable San Jose real estate can be misstated for at least 5+years. I have to assume that they own the properties they claim. And then I'll deduct the net debt of $22MM. That gets us to $517MM - $22MM = $495MM / 52MM shares = $9.50/share. This is a scenario where we're ascribing zero value to the ongoing business and we're ignoring all assets besides their cash and San Jose real estate. Their most recently published full balance sheet from 3/31/17 is shown below. In that $9.50/share, I assign zero value to the remainder of SMCI's net current assets (Accounts Receivable and Inventory, less Current Liabilities) which looks to be worth a net ~$11.75 per share.

So what is SMCI worth?

While there's a huge amount of uncertainty here and an extremely wide range of potential outcomes, I believe that the set of possible results can roughly be distilled down into 3 scenarios (in no particular order):

1) Massive fraud is revealed, financials are unreliable, and their ongoing business goes away due to the China spying concerns. In this case, I think the $9.50/share target based just on real estate value is reasonable, representing ~35% downside from the current $14.75/share.

2) Historical numbers are determined to be reliable, but the China spying concerns decimate their business. Liquidation ensues. Let's use our adjusted TBV/share (using market value for San Jose real estate) of $24+/share and apply a 25% markdown to A/R and 50% markdown to Inventory for conservatism (resulting in an $8/share reduction in value). We arrive at $16+/share, or ~10% upside. And this is in a liquidation scenario.

3) Accounting review results in no material adjustments to historical numbers. The China spy story turns out to be totally bogus, as AAPL and AMZN have said. The company gets valued at 15x FY19 EPS ($37/share) or about 200% upside.

I'm choosing to assign a 50% combined probability to a disaster situation (either #1 or #2), in which these China spying allegations cripple their business and the stock's target valuation is based on net asset values (no value assigned to the operating business itself). I think this 50% number is too high, but given the uncertainty, I want to be very conservative. I'll assign a 25% probability to each of scenarios #1 and #2.

Finally, I'll assign a 50% probability to the sunshine and lollipops scenario (#3).

Here's where we arrive.

Scenario #1 Scenario #2 Scenario #3 Wtd avg PT Price target $9.5 $16 $37 Probability 25% 25% 50% Weighted avg PT/share $2.4 $4 $18.5 $24.9

So my probability weighted price target represents approximately 70% upside from the current price of $14.75. Additionally, given upside potential of ~150% and downside risk of ~35%, I see an extremely favorable 4:1 Reward:Risk ratio. This price target also happens to align well with the $24+ adjusted book value per share calculated above.

Risks Around China Spy Chips

The most salient risk that I see here is that the allegations laid forth by Bloomberg today prove to be largely accurate. I would assume in this scenario, that SMCI would certainly lose a lot of business, which is reflected in our downside scenarios above. However, a more difficult to quantify related risk would be the potential for substantial monetary fines against SMCI from regulatory bodies. We can pull a few other items from from the Bloomberg article in thinking about this:

The FBI's cyber crimes unit was investigating this situation starting in 2014, but the Bloomberg article does not say that any investigation is still ongoing now. Based on the dates in article, it's not clear the investigation lasted beyond 2016.

Bloomberg does not claim that SMCI servers are still at risk of or are shipping with China spy chips any longer.

Bloomberg claims authorities were aware of almost 30 SMCI customers that could have been affected. Authorities notified a "small number of important Supermicro customers" about the issue according to the article, but it is not clear when. From the dates in article, it seems likely these notifications would have happened in 2015-2016, though that was not specifically stated in the article.

SMCI (an American company based in California), while being accused of shipping the tainted servers, was not accused in this article of being behind this spying scheme, but rather painted as a more of victim that unknowingly received tainted motherboards from China and passed those along to their customers.

So Bloomberg does not claim any ongoing issues with products from SMCI. And if my inference that this is no longer an active ongoing investigation (and potentially hasn't been for 2+ years) is correct, that certainly bodes well for SMCI. No charges against SMCI or any customers have been brought to date surrounding this issue, despite this investigation having potentially concluded 2+ years ago. The Bloomberg article did not suggest any charges are forthcoming.

I have looked for any and all examples of analogous situations to this one to try to assess a potential financial liability for SMCI, but I have not found anything directly comparable. The potential is certainly there, however, for the FBI to continue (or restart/begin) an investigation and the DOJ to follow up with prosecution that could result in a cash liability for SMCI.

One recent situation that I can highlight (although it's very different) is the fine levied against Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE (of $1.2B) by the U.S. Commerce Department for violating sanctions against shipment of products to North Korea and Iran. The similarities between these two situations are not a lot; basically just that both involve IT hardware and China. SMCI's potential misdeeds would probably fall under the Department of Justice's purview, rather than the Commerce Department's, who imposed the fine on ZTE. The Commerce Department did not explain how the $1.2B fine amount ($892MM up front, and $300MM in escrow for if/when there are future violations) was determined.

To attempt to put the size of this fine in context, ZTE paid an up-front amount to settle all related civil and criminal charges of $892M. This is slightly more than ZTE's profit in all of CY17 ($723M). I have no insight into how much ZTE's ability to pay played into determining the amount of the financial penalty against them, but in this particular case they paid about 20% more than their annual profit, which seems quite steep.

I'm not sure how much the ZTE example applies here given key differences:

1) Trade/sanctions case (ZTE) vs Espionage (I'm speculating; again SMCI hasn't been charged with anything)

2) ZTE was accused of knowingly violating sanctions for a number of years dating back to 2010. Bloomberg did not state or imply that SMCI knowingly did anything wrong/illegal.

But if we were to assume that SMCI was to be hit with charges and be forced to pay a cash settlement proportionate to ZTE's settlement, this could mean a liability of $100MM-$150MM for SMCI (based on SMCI's trailing 12 month net income of ~$110M). This could represent another $2-$3/share of liability that is not reflected in the valuation scenarios shown above.

I want to be clear that I view a cash liability like this as very unlikely:

1) There are significant doubts about the accuracy of Bloomberg's story, given all named companies involved have said it's false.

2) SMCI is not painted as the perpetrator of espionage in the story, but rather an unwitting middleman in this China spy scheme.

I find it unlikely that SMCI will face monetary punishment from the U.S. government, but even if they do, I do not believe the potential fine would meaningfully change my investment thesis. This is an American company who is not implicated of being knowingly complicit in these supposed Chinese spying activities. It's hard to see how hitting SMCI with crippling penalties would help anyone. Their customers would need to look elsewhere for other (very likely China-manufactured) servers.

Risk Surrounding Accounting Review

This accounting-related risk (as it pertains to the stock price) is actually much lower than it was prior to August 23, when the company announced it was being delisted by Nasdaq because it could not meet Nasdaq's deadline to get current on their filings. The reason I say the share price risk is less now is simply because the delisting (and concurrent price drop in August) already happened, so that is no longer a source of potential future selling pressure on the stock (from those that either don't want to or can't hold a stock trading on the pink sheets).

That said, the company is still not current on its financials and historical results may be adjusted, which could still present further risk to the stock from here.

The background on this situation is that SMCI first announced (by filing an SEC form NT 10-K on 8/29/17) that it would not be able to file its FY 2017 10-K on time without unreasonable effort or expense.

Subsequently, on 10/26/17 SMCI disclosed more details on why it was unable to file its FY 2017 10-K:

“In connection with the in-process audit of the Company’s financial results for the year ended June 30, 2017, a sales transaction was subject to additional inquiry and review. The transaction in question was originally recorded as revenue during the quarter ended December 31, 2016. However, prior to review by the Company’s independent auditors and prior to the Company’s public announcement of its results for the quarter, the recognition of revenue was reversed and the revenue was subsequently recognized in the quarter ended March 31, 2017. When the audit committee was made aware of this transaction, the Audit Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors initiated an independent investigation to determine whether there were any similar transactions and if so, whether such transactions were properly accounted for. Due to the volume of data to be reviewed to complete the investigation, the Company was unable to file its Form 10-K on a timely basis.”

The update from the company in May 2018 stated that the audit committee investigation had been completed, but that additional testing of transactions would still be required. The company did say that historical cash flows have not been impacted by this accounting review.

The most recent update we have from SMCI regarding the accounting review is below.



I've seen many accounting reviews over the years, and most (even when delayed as much as SMCI's has been) usually end up being benign in my experience. And the fact that SMCI's audit committee has completed their investigation with no expected impact to cash flows is very encouraging, in my opinion. The company did not address whether there would be income statement or balance sheet adjustments forthcoming. I said in August that the risk of a significantly negative revision to historical financials seemed to be less than what the market was pricing into the stock at the time; I think this is the case again now at the current stock price.

I believe that the accounting review will prove to be immaterial to this investment thesis, but I'd encourage readers to view Red Owl Research's work, who has been bearish on SMCI since before the delisting event in August.

The company has not given an indication of when it expects to complete its accounting review and become current on its filings (which would then allow relisting to Nasdaq).

Conclusion

This is certainly a speculative investment, but I find the risk/reward to be extremely compelling when evaluating the situation across a range of potential outcomes. I believe I'm being conservative in my fair value estimate that yields approximately 70% upside in the stock.

A key item that I think investors are currently mispricing today is SMCI's real estate (which cannot be accurately valued using their filings). Given the panicked trading that ensued following the publication of the Bloomberg article this past Thursday, I don't think investors were/are appropriately assessing downside support here. There is at least $7/share of 'hidden' value on top of $17/share of current TBV based on my analysis. Both on an adjusted TBV basis, and a probability-weighted scenario analysis basis, I arrive at $24-$25/share, or about 70% upside for SMCI.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SMCI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.