Is Vector Group's Business Model Being Disrupted?

What’s the interest?

Vector Group (VGR) has appeal for those interested in a high dividend yield. The company has paid uninterrupted cash dividends for the past 23 years and annual 105-to-100 stock splits since 1999. For those who bought the stock near the end of the last recession the stock provided a 12.4% annualized return with dividends reinvested from August 31, 2008 to August 31, 2018 even after the stock price’s recent downturn. This is 1.5% higher than the annualized return of S&P 500 over the same time period. But the stock has been under pressure this year and is down almost 40% YTD. This has pushed current yield up to 12.10% making it attractive to many investors. But importantly the company has missed revenue estimates for the past two quarters and EPS estimates for the past four quarters. Have the company’s business prospects changed putting the current dividend at risk?

Challenges in the Real Estate Market

Vector Group is a diversified holding company that has two businesses. The smaller business is real estate through its New Valley subsidiary, which in turn owns 70.59% of Douglas Elliman Realty. The real estate group directly owns or invests in commercial real estate properties and Douglas Elliman is the largest real estate brokerage in New York City and the third largest one in the U.S. with 7,000 affiliated real estate agents. It also operates brokerages in Los Angeles, South Florida, Aspen (Colorado), Greenwich (Connecticut), and Massachusetts.

The real estate market is slowing and in some locations starting to contract. Let’s examine the current status of the U.S. real estate market and why this is occurring and potentially impacting the Vector Group’s real estate brokerage businesses. Since early 2018 the number of building permits has been on a downward trend. They are down ~3.92% from last year and ~9.3% since March 2018. Although this is a leading indicator it points to a slowing housing construction market since builders will start less new construction in the future.

Source U.S. Census Bureau

In addition, existing home sales are flat in August 2018 compared to last year after four straight months of declines and are on a down -1.5% this year compared to last year. The pending home sales index (PHSI) is down -1.8% in August 2018 to 104.2 decreasing on a year-over-year basis for eight months straight and it is down -2.3% this year compared to last year. In addition, it has exhibited a downward trend since its peak in May 2016. These two indicators are pointing to weak current market conditions. Furthermore, the monthly supply of existing houses has exhibited an upward trend since the end of 2017. It was at about 5.0 months in August 2016 and is 20% higher at 6 months in August 2018. This is most likely due to a combination of inventory increase in some locations combined with taking longer to sell houses. These four sets of data combined together point to a slowing U.S. real estate market. Since NYC represents Douglas Elliman’s biggest market it has the largest impact on sales volumes and revenues. But the market there was slowing as early as 2017. The number of real estate foreclosures was up 58% in 2017 from 2016. In the summer of 2018, the number of homes for sale is reportedly increasing in many neighborhoods. In Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens the sales inventory is increasing in double digits, which in some cases is record rises.

Source: U.S Census Bureau

One leading cause is likely an increasing 30-year mortgage rate that in turn reduces homebuyer affordability. The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate is about 4.8 – 5.0% now, which is up from about 4% at the start of 2018 and ~3.6% in late 2016. The U.S. housing market is also being affected by high prices in some locations on the West Coast and Northeast, a lower supply of homes, and changes in the tax law. The new tax law passed at the end of 2017 limited the ability to deduct mortgage interest and property taxes, which greatly impacts locations with high cost real estate such as NYC. The net effect is that the home affordability is lower. Real estate brokerages like Douglas Elliman may experience a deceleration of growth or possibly even flat or even declining sales volumes and revenues. However, the brokerage business has not fundamentally changed. Although sales volumes and revenues may slow in response to increasing mortgage rates and tax law changes they should eventually recover.

Is the Cigarette Business Model Changing?

Vector Group’s larger business is tobacco through its Liggett Group subsidiary, which is the fourth largest tobacco company in the U.S. The company has ~3.8% share of the U.S. tobacco market but ~14% share of the discount market. Its brands include Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve and Eagle 20’s and it also has several partner brands. Vector Group successfully grew its market share from about 1.3% in 1998 to 3.8% in 2018. This increase in market share was driven by a structural cost advantage of roughly $0.70 per pack compared to its larger competitors due to the Master Settlement Agreement. In addition, the company has repositioned its cigarette products as discount brands leveraging the cost advantage. Vector Group is reportedly the only major tobacco company to increase market share and volumes in the past 10 years.

Source: Vector Group Fact Sheet

But is the cigarette market being disrupted by technological innovation and thus affecting Vector’s Group business? The past few of years have seen the introduction and rapid growth of electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes). E-cigarettes are a handheld electronic device that simulate the act of smoking. It works by heating a liquid to generate an aerosol that the user inhales. The liquid may or may not contain nicotine depending on the brand. But they come in wide variety of flavors. There is less regulation on e-cigarettes relative to regular cigarettes although that might change in the future.

Let’s examine growth of the e-cigarette market and how it may be affecting Vector Group’s tobacco business. The worldwide e-cigarette market size is estimated to be around $15 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.3% during 2018–2023. In the U.S., e-cigarette sales went from ~$1.5B in 2014 to an estimated $3.6B in 2018. The company with the number one market share today is Juul, a San Francisco Bay Area start-up that sells an e-cigarette shaped like a USB flash drive. It has patented technology related to the nicotine salt e-liquid formulation giving it a structural advantage. Juul is the fastest growing e-cigarette on the market. The company’s sales have surged over 780% in the past couple of years and they now dominate the market with over 70% share today. The next three largest players in the U.S. have only single digit market share and are British American Tobacco, Altria, and Imperial Tobacco. The remaining companies have 5.1% market share.

Source: DP Research

This is a market where Vector Group has little exposure despite e-cigarettes rapid growth. They invested in Zoom E-Cigs and launched the ZOOM e-cigarette but in 2015 Vector Group had an operating loss of (~$13M) in this market, which was reduced to a loss of (~$1M) in 2017. E-cigarettes are most likely direct competition to the discount cigarette market since they are priced relatively inexpensively and can provide the same effect to the user. The average price of a carton of cigarettes is roughly $7 - $7.50 per pack but varies significantly depending on the state. In some states taxes can make the average cost as high $13.50 per pack. For rechargeable e-cigarettes, there is an initial cost to the device and charger but the cost of the replacement pods or cartridges is often lower than regular cigarettes and can last a few days. Depending on the exact technology it can range between $2 and $7 per refill. For disposable e-cigarettes, each one can cost more than a pack of regular cigarettes but they can also last a few days. Price sensitive discount cigarette buyers may switch to e-cigarettes if they can save money particularly in states where there is a significant difference in taxes on e-cigarettes and regular cigarettes.

What is the outlook for Vector Group in the e-cigarette market? In its recent annual report, Vector Group indicated that their current strategy is to minimize expenses for e-cigarettes and limit risk due to uncertainties about recent regulation, emergence of new technologies, and consumer acceptance. In addition, Vector Group has spent only about $11M to $26.7M on capital expenditures and minimal amounts on R&D annually since 2013. Hence, I do not believe that the company has immediate plans to make large investments in e-cigarettes either through partnering with an existing company or developing their own technology. At the same time the company is at a disadvantage since their competitors have patented technology and significantly greater market share or have much larger financial resources. Furthermore, the challenge that Vector Group faces is that their structural cost advantage in regular cigarettes does not carry over to e-cigarettes.

Is the Dividend at Risk?

Vector Group’s current dividend and dividend policy is not sustainable even without disruption to its business model. Vector Group has paid cash dividends for 23 consecutive years since 1995. Its most recent dividend is $1.60 per share in 2017, which has increased from $1.03 in 2008. This annual payout costs the company approximately $223.54M per year based on 139.71M shares at the end of 2017. But this value exceeds the company’s free cash flow, which was ~$173M in 2017. Furthermore, the payout ratio is about ~380%. The company needs to issue debt or use cash reserves to pay its dividend. In fact, Vector Group’s long-term debt has increased from ~$633M in 2013 to ~$1.2B in 2017. In addition, the company has issued a 5% stock dividend annually since 1999 that it accounts for by 105-to-100 stock split. This has added to the share count annually, which has increased from 117.92M in 2013 to 139.71M in 2017 increasing the total cash needed to pay the annual dividend.

The current slow down in Vector Groups’ businesses will require issuing more debt or using cash reserves to pay for the cash dividend.

In Q1 2018, revenue missed by $7.4M and EPS of $0.04 missed estimates by $0.10.

In Q2 2018 revenue missed by $13.3M and EPS of $0.12 missed estimates by $0.06.

Although revenue has increased by low single digits on a year-over-year basis, the revenue and EPS shortfalls have put the dividend at increased risk. The real estate market may recover in the future but the majority of Vector Group’s revenue and earnings come from discount cigarette sales. This market is seeing business model disruption from e-cigarettes and Vector Group is not yet a significant player. If the discount cigarette market experiences sustained competition from e-cigarettes leading to slower revenue and EPS growth or even declining revenue and EPS growth then the company will likely have to cut its cash dividend and suspend its stock splits.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.