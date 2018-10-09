Novo Nordisk: Time To Sell?

Diabetes is becoming a serious public health problem, which is expected to become the third leading cause of death by 2050.

Novo Nordisk takes the leading position in both diabetes and obesity treatment, with increasing sales results from both Saxenda® and the newly introduced Ozempic®.

Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) just experienced a sharp decline in its stock price at the end of last week, which was mainly due to the news relating positive results of the competitor diabetes medicine from Eli Lilly. However, we believe this is just a temporary shock due to market overreaction, and that its stock price will recover soon in the near future. Therefore, in this article, we will explain why we decide to take the holding position of its share at this point of time.

Positive clinical data for Eli Lilly’s diabetes drug is negatively affecting Novo Nordisk’s share price; however, this is only a temporary shock.

On 04.10, Novo Nordisk’s stock price declined sharply to DKK 281.1, hitting the second lowest point of 2018. This unfavourable price movement was mainly due to investors’ decreased confidence when Eli Lilly, one of Novo Nordisk’s competitors, revealed promising results in phase 2b for its diabetes drug. The drug, which is a dual GIP and GLP-1 receptor agonist (GIP/GLP-1 RA, LY3298176), was shown to help people with type 2 diabetes to reduce blood sugar and lose weight. With this clinical result, LY3298176 could become a direct competitor to NVO’s GLP-1 drug Ozempic (semaglutide).

Though it seems this could be a huge threat to Ozempic, a closer look reveals that market participants are overreacting to the news.

Firstly, Eli Lilly’s drug, LY3298176, is still in Phase 2 clinical trial. It was studied on a sample of only more than 100 patients, which hardly guarantees its true effectiveness. In order for the results to be more reliable, it has to be proven in a much larger group, normally 300+ people. This would be a new challenge for Eli Lilly when it processed to phase 3.

Secondly, Eli Lilly expects to complete phase 3 clinical trial in late 2021. Suppose everything goes well and the drug does pass this phase, it would normally takes them another one year to receive FDA approval. It means that Eli Lilly can launch its new product earliest at the beginning of 2023, again, if everything goes as planned. Meanwhile, Ozempic (injection version of semaglutide from Novo Nordisk), has been available in the U.S market since February 2018, which means that it will have another 4 years without direct competition from LY3298176. This is not to mention many other factors that could happen within this time frame, including gaining higher market share, penetrating new markets or introducing new products.

Lastly, Novo Nordisk is developing the first oral GLP-1 treatment on the market, making it much easier for the patients to take the drug. This drug has been showing positive results at all clinical trials so far, which is expected to be Novo Nordisk’s new strong weapon against type 2 diabetes.

All in all, Eli Lilly’s diabetes drug has the potential to become Ozempic’s direct competitor; however, this may happen no sooner than 2023. Thus, NVO has around four years’ time to gain profit from its new GLP-1 drug Ozempic, while introducing the new advancing oral version. There is no clear huge threat in the foreseeable near future; thus, we believe that Novo Nordisk’s declined share price is just a temporary shock, and that it will recover soon in the future.

The number of people suffering from diabetes is expected to nearly double by 2045, making this a serious public health concern.

According to the International Diabetes Federation report, as of 2015, around 400 million people were living with diabetes. This number rose to 425 million in 2017, and is expected to further increase to 629 million by 2045. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that in the U.S alone, as large as 29.1 million people have diabetes, while there might be another 8.1 million who are undiagnosed and unaware of their condition. Every year, approximately 1.4 million new cases are found in this country.

Of those increasingly large number of patients, more than 90% is estimated to suffer from type 2 diabetes. The problems arising from this type can be severe, as those people might face twice the risk of death of any cause compared to people of the same age without diabetes. In 2014, diabetes was listed as the seventh leading cause of death, but it is expected to climb to the third position by 2050.

Such critical issue urges new treatments for diabetes, as millions of lives are at stake. Even though there are currently some injectable drug available in the market, this treatment may cause many inconvenience for users. In this alarming situation, Novo Nordisk has developed the first GLP-1 oral treatment in the market – the oral semaglutide - which is expected to be a strong weapon against type 2 diabetes when it is launched.

Oral semaglutide: A pioneering new treatment for type 2 diabetes which is very likely to be launched in 2020.

Oral semaglutide is a long-acting oral GLP-1 analogue that provides treatment for people with type 2 diabetes. During phase 3 trials, Novo Nordisk conducts a global development program with the participation of 8,845 type 2 diabetes patients across 10 clinical trials. With this large number of clinical studies, along with a big group of patients, the results from this development program would be highly reliable and reflect the true effect of oral semaglutide.

The 10 Pioneers are designed to test the effect of oral semaglutide relative to Placebo; Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim's Empagliflozin (Jardiance); Merck’s Sitagliptin (Januvia); Novo’s Liraglutide (Victoza) as well as other complications and Japanese patients. Of these 10 studies, 7 have been completed with very positive results, while the remaining 3 are expected to be finished by the end of this year. Below we will summarize the clinical results from 7 studies to provide a more comprehensive look on this drug:

The first trial, Pioneer 1, confirmed the unprecedented oral efficacy of semaglutide as reported in phase 2.

In the Pioneer 2 and Pioneer 4 trials, reductions in HbA1c blood sugar and body weight were shown to be statistically significantly greater with oral semaglutide compared to Jardiance and Victoza .

. The superior effect of oral semaglutide in glycaemic control and weight loss compared to sitagliptin and sitagliptin 100 mg were confirmed in both Pioneer 3 and Pioneer 7.

were confirmed in both Pioneer 3 and Pioneer 7. The results from Pioneer 5 and Pioneer 10 showed that oral semaglutide is efficacious and has a solid safety profile in people with type 2 diabetes and renal impairment, which is a serious diabetes complication, as well as in Japanese patients using subcutaneous dulaglutide.

The strong performance in all 7 completed trials has proven the advanced benefits offered by oral semaglutide compared to not only placebo but also other oral anti-diabetic drugs, Victoza and other complicated situations. As everything is going on the right track, Novo can be confident that oral semaglutide’s timeline is correct, which implies a 2019 regulatory filing and a 2020 launch.

Oral semaglutide is having favourable conditions for a successful market penetration

Novo Nordisk is now the global leading provider of GLP-1 treatment with a huge market share of 47%, which continues to grow at an annual rate of 24%. Moreover, NVO also has the global leading position in diabetes, which takes up 40% market value with CAGR of 16.3%. With these competitive advantages, a new diabetes product of class GLP-1 introduced by Novo Nordisk is very likely to be welcomed by the market.

Oral semaglutide is a drug that belongs to class GLP-1, which has been proven to bring several benefits to patients with type 2 diabetes, such as reducing HbA 1c and weight while causing very low side effects. Even though Novo Nordisk already has a GLP-1 diabetes drug (injection drug Victoza), it is planning to replace this medicine with semaglutide (both injection and oral versions). As reported by NVO, Victoza is currently the most widely used injectable GLP-1 treatment in the market. With better performance in reducing blood sugar and body weight compared to Victoza, oral semaglutide has full potential to be a successful replacement. Moreover, it is important to note that oral semaglutide has a favorable usage instruction: oral instead of injection! This will be much more convenient, accessible and user-friendly for patients, as they can more easily take the drug regardless of where they are, without having to carry several tools for the injection. If the oral version is approved, it will become the first oral treatment of type 2 diabetes available in the market, which is expected to generate around $840 million in sales in 2022, and even nearly double that amount in 2025.

With the leading positions in diabetes and GLP-1 treatments, along with the advanced oral indication, oral semaglutide has full potential to become a strong competitor in the type 2 diabetes field, assuring a successful market penetration.

Production cost for oral semaglutide would be the next challenge for Novo Nordisk

Though the oral indication is expected to be more beneficial than the injectable one, its production cost is now raising high concern among investors.

According to Novo Nordisk’s estimation, the total production cost of oral semaglutide would be approximately 20% higher than that of Victoza, with active pharmaceutical ingredient (NYSEMKT:API) constituting the majority of direct production cost.

In order to have the manufacturing capacity for its oral diabetes candidate, Novo Nordisk decided to build an API plant in the US, which is by far its largest market. Having a large manufacturing site in this main market would provide Novo Nordisk with plenty of logistical and economic advantages, which will help to reduce the production cost. The new facility is expected to officially come into operation in 2020, which will immediately provide production capacity for oral semaglutide as it receives FDA approval.

Novo Nordisk’s strong numbers in Q2 2018

Except for Tresiba, whose sales were relatively unchanged, other remaining products showed improved performance. This results in a 4% increase in total sales measure by local currency, but a 5% decrease in sales measure by DKK. This difference was mainly due to unfavorable currency effect, with a significant impact from the depreciation of the US dollar and related currencies versus the Danish krone.

Some key highlights in this quarter performance is summarize below:

Sales of Saxenda® increased by 35% to DKK 1.7 billion (+50% in local currencies). Saxenda® now accounts for 40% value market share, confirming the global leadership in the anti-obesity market.

In February 2018, Novo Nordisk launched its new drug Ozempic®, an injectable semaglutide version for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, in the U.S. Ozempic is a once-weekly GLP-1, which already gains 14% market share only after a few months. It has also been receiving positive feedback from prescribes and payers, along with progressing formulary coverage.

With the introduction of Ozempic, NVO aims to replace its current product Victoza, the drug that is now possessing the leading market share in GLP-1 market. As semaglutide has been proven to provide better result, Ozempic has full potential to inherit this high market share from Victoza.

When compared with other competitors in the GLP-1 market, Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic and Eli Lilly’s Trulicity are outstanding as they only need to be injected once a week. However, Ozempic outperforms Trulicity in the greater reductions of blood sugar and double the amount of weight loss, which have been proven in clinical trials. With better performance results compared to other rivals, Ozempic is expected to be Novo Nordisk’s next blockbuster, which will generate $3.5B by 2022.

While both Ozempic and oral semaglutide are expected to replace Victoza, these two versions will not directly compete with each other, as their target customers are different. Ozempic is aimed to become the first choice injection weekly GLP-1, while oral semaglutide is expected to attract patients who prefer oral daily treatment. Therefore, both new products can become huge sources of revenues for Novo Nordisk, reclaiming its leading position in diabetes treatment.

Conclusion

From the analysis above, we believe that NVO stock price will recover as it is having pleasant conditions for a strong growth in the near future: market demand for diabetes treatments is increasing more rapidly than ever before; Novo’s oral semaglutide is very likely to be launched in 2020; and Novo is taking global leading position in diabetes and obesity fields. Therefore, we believe holding NVO shares at this point would be the best decision for us, as well as for people who had previously invested in it. The temporary shock in stock price will disappear soon.

