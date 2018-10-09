JMF: High-Quality, High-Yield, Diversified Exposure To MLPs At A Strong Discount To NAV

Trading at its greatest discount to NAV in two years, JMF is an ideal candidate for inclusion in HYPO investors’ portfolios as a real asset compliment to a traditional real estate portfolio.

Shares pay an 9.05% dividend that comes from cashflows from underlying holdings, reducing the risk of principal erosion while also saving investors from the dreaded K-1 at tax time.

This research report was jointly produced with Samuel Smith, co-author of High Yield Landlord.

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF) is a leveraged closed-end fund (CEF) which currently trades at a price of $11.06 for a yield of 9.05%. JMF is priced at a 9.11% discount to its "Net Asset Value" (NAV) despite having a history of outperformance within the MLP sector and offering investors a tax-advantaged, K-1 free, and non-destructive quarterly dividend.

Source

Background

JMF held its IPO in February 2011 and aims to provide superior total returns by actively managing a portfolio of master limited partnerships (MLPs) operating in the energy sector. It offers investors the best of both worlds by providing the same tax-advantaged income (dividends are almost always classified as tax-deferred return of capital) of individual MLP units but with the simplified tax reporting of a Form 1099 rather than a K-1.

JMF currently holds over $600 million in managed assets and is managed by James Cunnane and Quinn Kiley of Advisory Research Investment Management, a group that has managed MLP portfolios since 1995, longer than anyone else in the industry. Over their decades of experience, they have developed a conservative and highly effective approach to investing in MLPs over several market cycles. They also employ four research analysts with an average experience of 18 years in the industry, enabling management to stay abreast of the 175 MLPs and energy infrastructure companies within JMF’s target investment realm.

Performance

Reflecting the quality of management, JMF has a history of strong outperformance relative to actively managed leveraged peers such as Infracap(AMZA) and Claymore (FMO), even slightly outperforming unleveraged Global X’s (MLPA) fund with an industry low expense ratio despite the strong MLP bear market over that time span.

Portfolio

What is management’s secret sauce driving this outperformance? They use top-down market analysis to first identify broad themes and trends and then zero in on high quality firms trading at attractive valuations to target for investment. Each quarter they update their analysis “quality scorecards” with a score from 1 to 5 based on each firm’s asset quality, financial strength, management performance, parent company strength/relationship, and diversification. The bottom 20% performers are immediately cast aside to prevent investing in high-risk value traps and then pick their holdings from the remaining 80% based on their market views and valuation assessments. This strategy drove their outperformance during the recent bear market by enabling them to avoid the MLPs whose dividends weren’t strong enough to weather the challenging business environment.

Source

As of the end of Q2, they had 29 total positions with their top 10 holdings consisting of:

DCP Midstream LP 10.5% Williams Partners LP 9.2% Energy Transfer Partners LP 8.7% EnLink Midstream Partners LP 8.6% ONEOK Inc 5.6% Andeavor Logistics LP 5.4% Targa Resources Corp 5.3% Enable Midstream Partners LP 5.0% Plains All American Pipeline LP 4.8% Buckeye Partners LP 4.8%

Their industry weighting was:

Oil Gas Storage 92.7% Oil Gas Refining 8.6% Energy Equipment & Services 1.6% Banks 0.7%

With a cap weighting of:

Large Cap 74.73% Mid Cap 10.88% Small Cap 14.37%

Expenses

JMF has a below average expense ratio relative to peers, sitting at 1.17% at the end of Q2. However, as a fund that applies leverage, it also incurs financing expenses, bringing its total expense ratio to 1.82%, which is a bargain compared to actively managed and leveraged peers FMO (2.47%) and AMZA (1.93%). While this still may seem high, investors need to be mindful of two things: (1) the company’s interest expense on leverage was only 2.96% in Q2 which is roughly in-line with the 10-year treasury yield, making it a bargain; (2) as a C-corporation, this CEF is liable for tax payments, making deferred tax liabilities and benefits an important consideration when evaluating price per share relative to NAV per share. Right now, JMF enjoys a substantial 4.48% deferred tax benefit, bringing its adjusted expense ratio to -2.66%, adding an additional substantial tailwind to share prices beyond the discount to NAV that shares are currently trading for. For more on how deferred tax expenses and benefits work, see this useful article here.

Distribution

Unlike peer AMZA which relies on extensive and risky options plays to sometimes (and sometimes not) cover its distribution, JMF only distributes what it earns in distributions and dividends from its underlying holdings (and will tell you with a clear note if it doesn’t). Furthermore, JMF’s focus on quality means that it is much less likely to reach for yield and be exposed to significant principal erosion from crashing unit prices than peers are. As a result, it tends to hold MLPs with a lower distribution yield than some of its peers. Of course, the tradeoff is that JMF tends to pay out a lower and more volatile distribution: it has cut its distribution twice this year already and currently pays out a quaterly $0.25 distribution.

This steep decline in payout is likely the driver behind the steep discount in NAV by frustrating income investors who were looking for stable and/or rising payouts. However, these declines are simply due to management’s focus on quality, not declining fund performance and given its current holdings and underlying MLP fundamentals, the distribution is unlikely to decline from current levels. Given the outperformance record of the fund and the fact that its yield is still highly attractive, where others get frustrated, we see great opportunity to buy high quality businesses and high quality portfolio management enhanced by cheap leverage and a negative adjusted expense ratio at a steep discount to NAV.

Valuation

At a 9.11% discount to NAV alongside the large deferred tax benefit, JMF is trading at its greatest discount to NAV since August of 2016. This is especially amazing because the fund traditionally trades at a steep premium to NAV due to its outperformance. Last August, for example, it was trading at a 6.73% premium.

MLP Tailwinds

As real assets in a booming and inflationary economy, MLPs offer a potential hedge against inflation. Furthermore, due to their suppressed valuations and historically large yield spreads above treasury and corporate bond yields, they offer value investors superior income and capital appreciation potential. Most importantly, some MLPs (especially the higher quality types that JMF management likes to target) are converting to a self-funding model to enable increasingly accretive investment in growth projects. Given the robust state of economic growth and the United States’ increasing ascendancy as an energy producer and exporter, demand for new energy infrastructure is strong, giving MLPs a significant growth runway, likely leading to growing distributions and unit prices. This sets the stage perfectly for significant share price upside potential in a quality focused, leveraged fund like JMF, especially one that is trading at a significant discount to NAV.

Risks

Of course, as with all investments, there are risks. As has already been mentioned, JMF carries leverage (currently at 24.81%). While this does lead to additional upside when investments appreciate, it can also lead to more downside in a bear market. Furthermore, as interest rates rise, so will JMF’s interest expense (since it derives its leverage from a floating rate credit facility), further eating into returns. While the fund is allowed to deploy leverage up to the 26% level, management employs risk mitigation strategies based on the implied volatility of MLP securities. During 2015 when the sector sell-off began, management prudently deleveraged the portfolio to minimize the downside. Once MLPs showed signs of stabilizing, they began to increase the leverage back to where it is today, even now holding ~120 basis points in reserve as dry powder for further volatility.

Another risk is that the fund does face significant commodity price exposure. While inflation and strong economic indicators imply that over the medium to long term this should be more of a tailwind than a headwind, investors need to remember that highly unpredictable short-term geopolitical and macroeconomic events often lead to periods of volatility and that regulation changes and parent company actions can significantly disrupt MLP operations and unit price valuations.

Source

Bottom Line

Here at High Yield Landlord we have high conviction that real assets will continue to outperform the broader market over the long term and therefore target quality real estate that offers attractive income yields with a high margin of safety protecting our principal. We look for the most favorable risk-reward profiles within our circle of competence in order to give ourselves and our investors the best possible opportunity to achieve alpha over the long term.

As real assets with compelling tailwinds, certain MLPs fit within our strategy very well. We believe that JMF - given its attractive yield, strong outperformance record, diversification, tax friendliness, focus on quality, prudent use of low-cost leverage, and steep discount to NAV – currently offers the best risk-reward profile for our investors to gain exposure to this space.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article, scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name and choose "email alerts" to not miss my future articles on other high yielding opportunities. Like the article and comment your thoughts below!

Become a “Passive Landlord” with Our 7.9% Yielding Real Estate Portfolio. At High Yield Landlord, we are a group of landlords seeking high income opportunities from real estate, without all the hassle that comes with owning rental properties. HYPO, our high yielding portfolio, is designed to maximize total return and has a dividend yield of 7.9% with a conservative 73% payout ratio despite a yield that is double the index. Join us today and gain access to our latest “Portfolio Update” along with all our high-conviction investments. For more information, click here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JMF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.