Great Clarity From Baines Creek Capital On Legacy Reserves

Some aggressive assumptions are being used that may not come to fruition, but given Legacy's track record, it's hard to argue they can't get close or achieve said targets.

I don’t know about you, but for me, more information is always better than less. It would appear that Baines Creek Capital, the largest investor in Legacy Reserves (LGCY), agrees with me. That’s why, a few days ago, the company issued a revised version of its 59-page report, increasing it to 66 pages in size, in which it detailed tremendous growth prospects for the oil and gas E&P (exploration and production) company. In those extra pages, Baines laid out for investors more details, closing out some of the questions I had previously regarding how accurate their figures are. What the information shows, when you really dig deep down, is how realistic some of their assumptions appear, but it’s also important to keep in mind that some of their forecast is still in question.

Some clarity given

In one of my more recent articles about Baines and its investment in Legacy, I discussed the formula the investment firm used in order to try and determine what the company’s production and, in turn, cash flow picture might look like. Their claim is that, with oil prices averaging $5 per barrel higher each year, EBITDA would expand to eventually reach $1.20 billion in 2021. That’s far higher than the $317 million they forecasted for EBITDA for this year.

As part of my assessment of their thinking, I said that one big uncertainty associated with Baines’ forecast related to what they deemed Legacy’s “Capital Efficiency.” That formula defined capital efficiency as the average well cost divided by total annual production (expressed in average daily production). To get to new production for the year, Baines figured that you just need to divide capital expenditures by capital efficiency. Intuitively, this formula makes perfect sense, but the issue at hand is how realistic the firm’s capital efficiency assumptions are. Fortunately, we now have a pretty good answer.

*Taken from Baines Creek Capital

In the image above, you can see more details, as provided by Baines in its revised report. What you can see by looking at this is a breakdown of key figures (by region) to arrive at each respective region’s capital efficiency and, ultimately, EBITDA per well. Taking BS (the first row) from the Permian Basin as an example, we can work out most of the math ourselves. Over the first year of an average well from there, about 83.06 thousand boe (barrels of oil equivalent) should be produced, 80% of which is believed to be oil. Although we do have implied prices of $70 per barrel for oil and $2.30 per Mcf for natural gas (both realized prices), the absence of how the remaining 20% of production that's split between natural gas and natural gas liquids makes it impossible to calculate revenue ourselves, but even if all of the remainder came in the form of natural gas, I arrive at $4.881 million, which is close enough to what Baines calculated.

Production-related taxes of 7.25% are perfectly within the range of what’s expected for any oil and gas firm in the US, and by the time you account for that and the expected lease operating expenses, we can calculate EBITDA of $3.992 million as calculated by Baines. From there, forecasting cash flow requires only a little faith in estimated decline rates, an assumption of continued high energy prices (I believe prices could still move higher), and the belief that management can actually handle a plan like what Baines has proposed.

*Taken from Baines Creek Capital

*Taken from Baines Creek Capital

If all of this holds true, then the path for Legacy over the next couple of years should look like the image above, with the other images above illustrating how we get there in terms of production estimates. This only covers through 2020, but the fact of the matter is that Baines has high expectations for Legacy through 2026. Once 2021 comes around, something exciting happens: Legacy reaches a point of terminal capex. No, I don’t mean to say that the E&P firm would be unable to spend more. They certainly could if they wanted to. What I mean is that they will have achieved a point where consistent spending of $900 million per year won’t just keep operating cash flow flat, it will grow it considerably. By 2026, the company’s expected to be spending around $900 million in capex but it will likely generate around $1.80 billion in operating cash flow (so $900 million in free cash flow) if Baines’ numbers are correct.

*Taken from Baines Creek Capital

There’s a good basis for some expectations

To understand whether growth for Legacy is even in the cards, we should first see whether the company has a history of achieving it. Between 2013 and 2016, Legacy allocated $1.47 billion toward capex, most of which went to acquisitions of low-decline assets from players like Anadarko Petroleum (APC) and WPX Energy Inc. (WPX). Unfortunately, these purchases muddy the waters considerably in terms of setting an idea of how much spending is needed to bring on extra output, but we do know that, on the whole, the company grew its output from 7.179 million boe in 2013 to 16.413 million boe. This year, if all goes according to plan, production should grow another 7.6% to 17.667 million boe.

*Created by Author

Less obscure than the growth question, though, is the cost one. You see, integral in Baines’ primary model is the idea that Legacy’s production cost per barrel, excluding taxes, will fall rather drastically. Their primary model seems to indicate a lease operating expense of $6.50 per barrel. For this, there could actually be some nice justification. This is because, as the graph above also illustrates, the production cost per boe for Legacy has plummeted over the years, falling from $19.89 per boe in 2013 to just $10.58 per boe last year. This year, as the chart below illustrates, both the second quarter and the full year through second quarter production costs per boe have fallen vs. last year, and if all goes according to management’s plan, the figure for 2018 will average, at the mid point, $10.11 per boe.

*Created by Author

Seeing a drop to $6.50 per boe is steep, but when you consider that in five years we have seen a near halving in the figure, it may not be realistic. After all, as any company grows, it should be able to benefit from economies of scale in a number of ways, but I do suspect that we will see pressure as the markets become more invested in the idea of a real recovery. That will, at least for a while, make some decreases in cost difficult, or maybe impossible, to achieve.

One risk

One risk that keeps coming back to me is that there's still a significant divide between what Legacy has as its proved reserves and how much oil and gas that Baines suggests Legacy has. At this time, Legacy holds nearly 10 years worth of reserves under the ground, but Baines’ analysis would indicate that really all, or certainly most, of Legacy’s drilling locations are successful. If most of these drilling spots don’t result in attractive oil and gas volumes in the way that Baines suggests, all this strategy might be doing is front loading its reserves. Fortunately, a lot of companies discover additional reserves on their existing lands over time, so there's some precedence here, but it’s still an uncertainty that could affect Legacy’s picture in the long run.

Takeaway

This added clarity from Baines provides us with a great deal of information that's important in evaluating the quality of their analysis and, in turn, in providing some sort of guidance as to what's possible regarding Legacy in the long run. To me, this assessment further solidifies the bullish case for the business, and, while it’s not perfect (more info still would be great), it makes me comfortable enough to remain ecstatic that I continue to hold a stake in the business.

Crude Value Insights is an exclusive community of investors who have a taste for oil and natural gas firms. Our main interest is on cash flow and the value and growth prospects that generate the strongest potential for investors. You get access to a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and a Live Chat where members can share their knowledge and experiences with one another. Sign up now and your first two weeks are free!

Disclosure: I am/we are long LGCY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.