Emera: Should We Be Concerned About Its Revised Dividend Guidance?

Emera's revised guidance should allow it to strengthen its balance sheet and preserve the capital towards growth projects.

Investment Thesis

Emera (OTCPK:EMRAF) [TSX:EMA] revised its dividend growth guidance from 8% annual growth rate to only 4% to 5% through 2021. The revised guidance actually helps Emera to strengthen its balance sheet. The preserved capital can also be used towards future growth projects. Since Emera is a bond proxy stock, rising Treasury yields can negatively impact the company's share price.

Source: YCharts

Emera's revised dividend guidance

Emera reported its Q2 2018 EPS of C$0.48. This was below the consensus of C$0.57 per share. It was also lower than the adjusted EPS of C$0.55 back in Q2 2017. We are not concerned about the miss in its EPS in Q2 2018 as the result was mostly weather related. In the earnings release, the company also announced that it has increased its annual dividend from C$2.26 per share to C$2.35 per share. This increase of about 4% was much lower than its previous guidance of 8% annually. In fact, the company has revised its dividend guidance to about 4% to 5% annual dividend growth rate through 2021. Management believes the revision will allow it to preserve more capital to fund its growth projects.

Source: Investor Presentation

Why we do not see this as a concern

Dividend growth investors may be concerned about Emera's lowered guidance. However, upon examination, we do not believe this should be a concern for the following reasons:

Revised guidance will help fund its capital projects

Emera estimates that there are over C$6 billion of investment opportunities through 2020. The company plans to fund its capital program through debts, cash, cash preserved from dividend reinvestment plan, preferred shares issuance, and common equity issuance. Although dividend growth is important for investors, preserving some cash and use it to invest in growth opportunities actually makes more sense. Emera's revised dividend guidance will allow it to fund its capital projects with less common equity issuance or debt financing. This will prevent dilution in its EPS. We estimate that the revised dividend guidance will preserve about C$89 million in cash (see table below).

Total Dividend Paid (4% CAGR) (C$ Mil) Total Dividend Paid (8% CAGR) (C$ Mil) Savings (C$ Mil) Trailing 12-months $343 $343 2019 $356.7 $370.4 $13.7 2020 $371.0 $400.1 $29.1 2021 $385.8 $432.1 $46.3 Total: $89.1

Source: Created by author

Healthy Development Pipeline actually improves its long-term growth outlook

Emera plans to grow its rate base by a compound annual growth rate of 6.4% through 2020. This will significantly increase its rate base from C$18.1 billion in 2017 to C$21.8 billion in 2020.

Source: Investor Presentation

Below is the chart that shows Emera's capital projects through 2020:

Development Projects in C$ Million (Source: Investor Presentation)

Notable investments include Emera's solar power plant (600MW) in Florida (Tampa Electric). So far, Emera has spent about US$400 million on its solar project (total budget to be around US$850 million). The first 145MW should come online in Q3 2018. Another 260MW should come online in Q1 2019. Its solar project is expected to have a net income margin of 42% in 2019. Besides the solar project, the company is also planning to invest about US$850 million to convert two of the four coal-fired power units to natural gas (Big Bend power plant) in Florida.

Revised dividend guidance should help Emera to maintain its investment grade balance sheet

We believe Emera's revised dividend guidance should help it to strengthen its balance sheet and maintain its investment grade credit ratings. As the chart below shows, Emera's debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.9x at the end of Q2 2018 is quite high compared to about 3.6x in early 2016. Since we are now in a rising interest rate environment, if Emera does not take any effort to strengthen its balance sheet, its interest expense as a percentage of total revenue will climb and result in lower interest coverage ratio. For example, its interest expense as a percentage of total revenue was only 6.27% in 2014. However, this ratio has climbed to 10.8% in 2017. Therefore, we like Emera's effort to strengthen its balance sheet. If the interest rate continues to rise, we believe Emera may want to consider selling some non-core assets.

Source: YCharts

Risks and Challenges

One of the main risks Emera faces is regulatory uncertainty as its allowed returns are determined by provincial or state governments. The company is also exposed to foreign exchange risk as about 60% (in 2017) of Emera's earnings comes from its operations in the United States.

Valuation: Inversely correlated with the bond yield

Since utilities stocks are often considered as bond proxy stocks, Emera's share price can be impacted by the treasury yield. Below is the chart that compares share price of Emera with Canada's 10-year bond yield. As can be seen from the chart, Emera's share price is inversely correlated with the 10-year bond yield. Since we are now in a rising interest rate environment, any increase in interest expense has the potential to push the bond yield up. This will push Emera's share price downward especially given the fact that it has lowered its dividend growth guidance.

Source: YCharts

As can be seen from the chart below, the consensus price target by 13 analysts is about C$45.88 per share. This price target has declined considerably from the high of near C$53 per share back in mid 2016.

Source: YCharts

Investor Takeaway

Although Emera revised its dividend growth guidance, we are confident that the company can continue to create shareholder values in the long term. However, its share price may continue to experience valuation compression due to rising treasury yield. We believe investors should be careful finding the right entry point.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

