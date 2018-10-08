Noble Corporation: Looking At M&A Perspectives After Ensco/Rowan Deal

As the majority of readers already know well, Ensco (ESV) and Rowan (RDC) decided to merge (my first impression on the merger could be read here), which is a major event for the whole offshore drilling industry. This decision comes on the back of the recent Transocean's (RIG) purchase of Ocean Rig (ORIG).

Naturally, many investors and traders are interested whether other major drillers will join the game and try to increase their size via M&A to become an equal competitor in size to Transocean and post-merger Ensco. Theoretically, a number of players have the necessary size and access to capital markets to try and get bigger. Among established players, these competitors are Noble Corp. (NE), Diamond Offshore (DO), and Seadrill (SDRL). We should also not forget about the major newcomer to the jack-up space, Borr Drilling (OTCPK:BDRLF). The most interesting questions are who can make the next move, what are the potential targets, and whether such a move will be financially justified (bigger is not always better). In this article, I'll focus on Noble Corp.

Noble Tom Madden

Let's start with a quick recap of what Noble Corp. has at the current point in time. The company possesses 8 drillships, 4 semi-subs, and 13 jack-ups after the recent purchase of a newbuild jack-up from PaxOcean Group. The contract has an option to purchase another jack-up from the yard, so the number of Noble Corp.'s jack-ups may grow in the future. At the end of the second quarter, the company had $411 million of cash and $3.8 billion of long-term debt. The jack-up cost $93.75 million, with $33.75 million paid in cash and $60 million financed by the seller.

So, what options does Noble Corp. have? My view is that such options are mostly limited. Anyone thinking about buying Noble Corp. will be dealing with $3.8 billion of debt and change of control provisions. This is just too much for anyone in the market to deal with. Out of significant players, Maersk Drilling has been previously rumored to be exploring to join a competitor, but this was long ago, and the rumor was about Rowan. I doubt that Maersk Drilling may be interested in combination with Noble Corp. due to the amount of debt on Noble Corp.'s balance sheet.

In this situation, Noble Corp. will have to be a purchaser to grow in size. However, the company's options appear limited to the amount of cash on the balance sheet and the size of the debt. I do not see any additional debt capacity for Noble Corp. outside of small things like the above-mentioned seller credit to purchase a separate rig. The only remaining option is an equity raise, and it's hard to tell whether there is enough appetite in the market for such a move (I doubt that existing investors have much appetite for dilution).

Currently, it looks like Noble Corp. will continue its life as a standalone company that may try to opportunistically grow its jack-up fleet with newbuild purchases. I do not think that it's necessarily bad and that every company should try to grow at all costs.

From a share price point of view, Noble Corp. shares enjoy upside as the tide lifts all boats in the offshore drilling sector after the Ensco-Rowan deal. Longer term, the performance of Noble Corp. shares will depend on the general state of the offshore drilling market, the company's ability to find work for its rigs, and the actual financial performance.

In my recent articles on the industry, I raised my doubts on whether offshore drilling stocks will be able to continue their upside trend after the earnings reports are published since shares have been in an upside mode for quite some time but actual financial results won't be great.

The same concern is true for Noble Corp., which is set to report its quarterly earnings results on October 31 after the market close. While market players may provide some additional support for all offshore drilling shares after the news of Ensco-Rowan merger, it's hard to expect any big M&A for Noble Corp. due to the above-mentioned reasons. The merger news is good for speculative upside in Noble Corp. shares, but the real test will come when the third quarter results will be published.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NE,RDC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.