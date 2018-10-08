Can BYD Auto Become A US$150 Billion Revenue Company?

The target illustrates the huge growth potential of new energy industries such as batteries and EV's.

BYD Co (OTCPK:OTCPK:BYDDF) has become well-known recently as the world's largest EV (electric vehicle) company. This comprises not just autos but e-buses, e-trucks and mass transit systems. The company is in fact strongly vertically integrated. It is a leader in two of the strongest growth sectors in the world, battery manufacture and energy storage.

Chairman and founder Wang Chuanfu is not a man given to hyperbole. He has predicted however that the company will hit revenue of US$150 billion (1 trillion yuan) by 2025. This would be achieved by re-organising into a "cluster of businesses".

The figure would represent an extraordinary tenfold increase in revenues between 2017 and 2025. If it really came to pass, then the shares at current prices would represent a tremendous bargain.

The Company

The product and geographical revenue breakdown of the company is illustrated below:

The handset components and assembly services business represented 39% of revenue in 2017. So that is about US$15 billion. It is a stable and profitable business but not really a fast-growing one. So any big revenue increases are likely to come from other areas.

Revenue growth in recent years has been impressive but not startling, as per the chart below:

The biggest question against BYD continuing to see its stock rise may lie in their debt position. The is shown in the graphic below:

Being strategic long-term thinkers, BYD have invested substantially overseas Large-scale revenue from overseas may however take time to come through. This could affect profitability in the next few years. The short-term debt position is healthy but long-term they need increased revenue to cover long-term debt repayments. Financing requirements are in fact increasing as they ramp up huge battery manufacturing facilities in China.

Last year gross profit was 17.2 billion yuan (US$2.58 billion) based on the company's figure of 17% margin. At current gross profit rates of 15.33% revenue of US$150 billion would equate to a gross profit of US$22.5 billion.

Geographically the key to reaching US$150 billion lies in China. The company has made a lot of overseas investments all around the world. These are meaningful but are dwarfed by the sheer size of the Chinese "new energy" market.

The Auto Business.

China's targets for EV penetration in the country are well-known. BYD is a strong player in both EV's and ICE vehicles but it is the former which will spur their auto growth in coming years. Government regulation is weeding out the weaker players in the country. This will lead to a strengthening of the position of the dominant players such as BYD.

Singapore's DBS Bank predicts the following upward curve in EV sales in China:

DBS also points out the tremendous credit in the bank as regards credit points BYD has with the Chinese government. This is detailed below:

This will provide them either with substantial revenue value in its own right or the ability to supply more autos at a more competitive price than its rivals.

A breakdown by type for BYD sales is illustrated below:

For the first 8 months of this year, EV sales more than doubled in China to 507,356 units. BYD's market share increased. In BEV's (pure electric vehicles) they had two of the top ten selling models (3rd and 4th). In PHEV's (plug-in hybrids) they had three of the top ten selling models (1st, 2nd and 5th). It should not be forgotten that BYD is still one of the major manufacturers of ICE vehicles in the country.

As a recent report by McKinsey pointed out, China is already a larger EV market than Europe and the USA combined. Furthermore the rate of growth there is far faster than elsewhere so the gap will only widen. McKinsey expect the sale of EV's in the country to more than quadruple by 2020.

As EV sales rise exponentially, so BYD's revenues will follow. Their new offerings of autos looks very promising, as I detailed here. Ironically, the trade war launched by the USA against China will help BYD's auto sales as it hinders those of U.S. manufacturers in the world's largest auto market. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is the eleventh largest seller of EV's in China. It is though a niche supplier there compared to the big boys of China.

BYD's newer range of better designed and more upmarket models will gain in particular as Tesla gets hit by China's reciprocal duties. Tesla's sales have already been affected by the 40% import duty imposed. Previous sales were based upon an import duty of 25% which had been reduced to 15% by the Chinese government until Trump stepped in.

Tesla were already at a cost disadvantage from the fact that there are government incentives to buyers which only apply to buyers of Chinese made EV's. Tesla has the additional cost of course of freighting cars from California to China. In time these disadvantages may disappear if Tesla's Shanghai factory gets off the ground. This is likely to be some way into the future. Other foreign manufacturers in China will face the same problems.

Government policies are hitting the low-end producers as well as the high end. So a rapid increase in BYD sales of autos is almost certain in my view. The company has been reported as targeting sales of 400,000 EV's in 2019. Chairman Wang has been on record as saying he expects all autos in China to be EV's by 2030. That may be optimistic.

The huge revenue potential for e-trucks and e-buses should not be under-estimated. A previous article I wrote laid out some of the implications for BYD revenue from the growth in e-trucks and e-buses. They are market leaders in both.

Auto related business in 2017 came to US$8.1 billion. If one takes a figure of 85% of this being autos rather than other EV's, then you get a figure of US$6.9 billion. There are various projections as to the growth of EV sales in China. This report here of a CAGR of 30% is about in the middle of projections. That would give a value of US$56 billion by 2025 if BYD kept its present market share. The McKinsey report I cite above would suggest an even larger revenue figure. Either way, my figure of US$56 billion by 2025 may be conservative.

Another way of looking at this is capacity. BYD had 16 GWh of battery capacity in China at the start of this year. They expect to have 60 GWh by 2020. If all this capacity was used for EV's this would amount to 2.2 million EV's. Apart from supplying their own EV's and energy storage products, the company is branching out to supplying other auto companies. The first such agreement on this was agreed with Changan Auto Co. recently.

With the weeding out of smaller players, it is likely in fact that the company's market share will further increase over present levels. A recently announced initiative with Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) to have self-driving EV's on the road within 3 years is also quite likely to increase market share. The 3 year target looks optimistic, but the initiative could produce meaningful revenue before 2025.

The annual world truck market is currently estimated at US$218 billion with a CAGR for the next few years of 8%. Electrification is happening quite rapidly. BYD has been working on a wide range of e-trucks since 2014. It has been forecast that there will be 1.3 million e-trucks being supplied by 2025. It would be quite conservative to reckon that leading player BYD would get 10% of this, or 130,0000 e-trucks.

Refuse trucks and forklift trucks are just two examples of the potential. The company is currently negotiating for a contract for 12,0000 electric refuse trucks in their home city of Shenzhen. This is their home city where they tend to get the business. They expect to supply 12,000 electric forklift trucks alone in China this year. Electric forklift trucks is a fast-growing business in China generally. It grew 44% year on year in the first half of 2018.

My article here detailed the huge revenue potential of e-buses for the company. The annual world bus market is currently valued at about US$150 billion. This is electrifying rapidly, especially in China. It has been forecast that e-bus supply will have a 33.5% CAGR between 2017 and 2025. A recent contract award gives an idea of the tremendous actuality and potential of e-buses for BYD. The city of Guangzhou recently awarded the company a contract for 4,473 e-buses with a value of US$830 million.

The city of Shenzhen has already been supplied with all its e-buses from BYD. This numbered around 16,0000 vehicles. Taking into account only this type of contract from Chinese municipal authorities, and working on the basis of the 33.5% CAGR, that would be worth US$5 billion annually to BYD by 2025. (Taking into account the number of mega-cities all changing over to e-buses, US$10 billion annually by 2025 is not impossible). BYD's conservative near-term target for e-bus revenue is US$2.7 billion. Value potential is dependent upon the size of e-buses to be supplied so forecasts are not easy. Individual e-bus sales prices vary between US$300,000 and US$700,000.

The monorail business has been slow to take off for BYD. The company has spent 5 billion yuan (US$750 million) in building this up over the past five years. They had predicted US$4.8 billion in revenue for monorail contracts this year. According to one Chinese analyst however, the market expectation is for US$2.25 billion this year and US$2.7 billion in 2019. Rapid growth was expected to follow after that.

Contracts awarded to the company have been delayed. Primarily this is because the central government have moved to handle these rather than regional governments, whom they suspect may be spending beyond their means. A project which had been begun in Hengyang was halted by government authorities. Other projects awarded in Huaian, Shantau and Xian are similarly affected. Negotiations are under way to firm up an order for Shantau. Forward forecasts for this sector are hard to make until the company or the government produce more clarity. However, as long as regulatory hurdles are overcome, monorail should provide steady and meaningful revenue growth.The cost for the customer is between 150 million yuan (US$22 million) and 300 million yuan (US$44 million) per kilometre, dependent upon the terrain.There is a minimum order for a contract of 10 kilometres of track.

BYD have signed up for some monorail projects overseas. The most recent of these was one in Salvador in Brazil to the value of US$689 million. Others are said to have been confirmed in the Philippines, Egypt, Morocco and Cambodia.

Energy Storage

A major driver to BYD's ambitions will be in energy storage.

Currently BYD is China's second largest battery manufacturer. It is aiming to regain top spot by 2020. Worldwide, energy storage systems, both commercial and residential, have become a rapid growth industry.

My article in July gave details of BYD's manufacturing plans for batteries in China and possibly in Europe as well. The latter was then thought likely to be in Germany, where Angela Merkel's government have stressed the need for battery manufacturing. Recent reports have been suggesting that the U.K. might be a more likely venue.

BYD may also have a strong additional market "second life battery usage". This represents what is seen as a strong potential market in re-using batteries for energy storage. This is seen as particularly relevant in regard to re-using e-bus batteries. E-buses are a business in which BYD have already supplied substantial quantities.

To those who doubt energy storage potential, the figures below from the ICFC should give pause for thought.

Emerging markets are following suit as per the graph below:

Chinese companies will garner much of this emerging markets business. There is not much that Trump's war on China can do against the "Belt and Road" initiative for instance, or their huge overseas investments in Asia and Africa.

China is going all-in for energy storage and renewable generation. Europe is following suit. The USA under the current administration's policies will fall far behind in this business.

The illustration below shows how China is predicted to dominate lithium battery production:

Battery production just to meet EV demand is set to rocket upwards. DBS calculate this as follows:

BYD are set to remain one of the world leaders for battery manufacture. They have the added advantage over competitors of having huge internal demand themselves through their vertical integration.

On a micro level, anyone who doubts the demand for lithium ion batteries for EV's should look at Volkswagen. Earlier this year the company stated they would need an astonishing 200 GWh of battery and component production by 2025.

It is forecast that in 2020 geographical production will be as follows:

China 62%

USA 22%

South Korea 13%

Poland 3%.

In other words, China's battery capacity would rise from 16.4 GWh in 2016 to 107.5 GWh in 2020. BYD expects to increase its battery capacity fivefold by 2020. It recently opened what is thought will become the world's largest battery factory, in Qinghai. When at full capacity in 2019 it should produce 24GWh annually. Presumably this would increase quite a lot more by 2025.

Its existing plants in Shenzhen, Huizhou and Qinghai will be supplemented by one in Chongqing in the next couple of years. An agreement to build this plant with a capacity of 20GWh was signed last month. The 2017 figure for battery revenues is approximately US$8 billion. So a fivefold increase would become US$40 billion business by 2020 on current pricing.

Revenue Figures

The revenue figures for BYD over the last 5 years are as below:

The first 6 months of this year are impressive, bearing in mind the slowdown in the Chinese EV market caused by changes in Chinese government policy:

The company continued its long-term planning. In the first half of this year R & D expenses were up by 35% compared to the first half of 2017. The revenue figures show strong growth but nothing like what is targeted up to 2025. Even the enterprise value of only US$28.6 billion looks low, factoring in just the upcoming battery capacity. Some of this might get monetised by the company floating off its battery business into a separate entity. The battery facilities currently being built will cost about US$3.75 billion. An IPO of the battery business by 2020 is quite likely effectively to pay for much of this investment.

A timeline on the move towards US$150 billion would probably look something like this:

2018 = US$24 billion (first 6 months already about US$12.6 billion after total of US$15.3 billion in 2017.

2019 = US$30 billion

2020 = US$55 billion.

2021 = US$59 billion.

2022 = US$69 billion.

2023 = US$92 billion.

2024 = US$117 billion.

2025 = US$150 billion.

The rate of increase between 2018 and 2020 is predicated mostly on the battery capacity increase plans already published by BYD.

The company does not break down their revenue figures in a very itemised fashion. Bearing in mind the figures I have detailed in this article, a summary might look as follows. This is using a base of 2017 figures (even though 1st half 2018 figures are better) and expected industry growth rates.

E-buses = US$8 billion.

E-trucks = US$10 billion.

Monorail = US$5 billion.

Handset components and assembly conservatively to show zero growth = US$15 billion.

Batteries = US$45 billion. That is based on firm company plans up to 2020. They would hit US$40 billion by that date. By 2025 a conservative forecast would be US$45 billion after a slowdown in that rate of growth.

Autos = US$56 billion.

That gives a grand projected revenue total of US$139 billion for 2025 revenues. That is based on conservative forecasts of secular industry growth and BYD market share.

Conclusion

As has been often mentioned, Warren Buffett's investment in BYD has been a good one. An investment of US$232 million in 2008 has turned into US$1.6 billion at current pricing. That is even after BYD's stock price has declined quite a lot from its highs.

If revenue were to hit US$150 billion by 2025 and gross profit US$22.5 billion, no doubt other investors would be similarly patting themselves on the back for their foresight. It would not be a surprise if they reached their revenue figure, or at least got close as per my calculation.

Whether they can maintain their profit margin is another question. Gross profit is currently quite healthy. Overseas investments and debt repayment mean their current operating profit margin is 6.33% and net profit margin 3.27%

The company are world leaders in the huge secular growth areas of EV's, battery manufacture and energy storage. No-one is better placed to reap the rewards of their forward investments in these secular growth areas.

