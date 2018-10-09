Amazon's Focus On High Standards - Does It Matter For Investors? (Podcast)

This also leads to bigger questions that we need to tackle about Amazon as a potential investment and market force.

We discuss the focus on the top line, the obsession with the customer, the power of high standards, and whether Bezos is just high on his own success.

How much of the letter is framing and meta narrative, and how much is meaningful to shareholders and investors who are, in theory, its intended audience?

In 2018, Amazon and Jeff Bezos appear inevitable. But a close read of his shareholder letter reminds us how different Amazon is.

By Daniel Shvartsman

It's easy to take for granted how unconventional Jeff Bezos is at this stage. He is fairly visible as a public figure and acclaimed CEO. As Mike points out on the below podcast, he is poised to take the mantle as our new investment philosopher king, the triumphant offspring of Steve Job's tech CEO magnetism and Warren Buffett's visible and crafty thought leader. Amazon (AMZN) feels inevitable and irreplaceable, with a business that can strike fear into the hearts of potential rivals and competitors with the mere drop of a rumor.

But capitalist markets take to inevitability like cats to an extra helping of dinner. They tear at it, they compete with it, they wear down on it, and at the same time, the incumbents grow fat and happy and stagnant. Meanwhile, we should be careful of assuming that what Bezos has achieved with Amazon is either finished and determined or predictive of what is to come, especially given the healthy multiples the stock commands.

Amazon is the most interesting company in the world. Apple (AAPL) is bigger, but it's still a devices company, just one on steroids. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is more essential, and arguably scarier, but its most intriguing businesses are experiments at this point, and it's hard to get too excited about an advertising company. Amazon seems to loom over everything, from our markets to our competitive policies to our politics to the way we feel about how our lives. I'm exaggerating, but not much. And for all that, it's not inevitable and not to be taken for granted.

We got a reader request from one of our top listeners, Gaurav Kulkarni, to cover the retail giant. And there's a lot to cover. So, we've started with a close read of Jeff Bezos's 2017 shareholder letter to investors, which came out this April. Again, it's a document that we're used to from Bezos, but it's far from the typical letter we've grown to expect from CEOs like Buffett. Mike posted notes from his review, which I encourage you to read, and we applied that scrutiny to the podcast this week.

Topics covered:

3:00 – Setting the scene – Amazon’s 4-part shareholder letter

5:00 – The intro and the key performance indicators – the unique focus of Amazon’s letter

10:00 – The letter as sign of Bezos’s triumph, and as the changing context of the Amazon story

14:00 – Customer divinity and Amazon’s high standards – investment edge?

20:30 – The meta narrative and the six steps ahead thesis

24:00 – Tackling the quality vs. value narrative again and trying to translate this into the investment case

32:15 – The perfect handstand bit and the value of handstand philosophy

40:30 – Picking apart the 6-page memo process

47:30 - Amazon’s recent milestones, and there are many of ‘em – the all-binding importance of revenue

57:45 – Riding the Treasure Truck

1:01:45 – Singing Internationale about Amazon’s human resources policies, and the Bezosian meta-narrative

1:07:45 – What does all this tell us about Amazon as an investment?

1:11:30 – 2017 vs. 1997 letter

From here, we're planning to do a 4-episode miniseries on Amazon in November, in the run-up to Cyber Monday. So, if you have any suggestions on topics, key questions, people to interview, or anything else, get in touch with us at btipod@seekingalpha.com, or send Daniel or Mike a direct message or comment below. We're looking to tackle Amazon with the effort and attention it deserves.

