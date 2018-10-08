Merger Arbitrage Mondays - October 8, 2018

Fresenius won a court ruling allowing the healthcare group to walk away from its takeover of Akorn.

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2018 122 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2018 14 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 43 Stock Deals 23 Stock & Cash Deals 14 Special Conditions 4 Total Number of Pending Deals 84 Total Deal Size $1.18 trillion

The acquisition of Pershing Gold Corporation (NASDAQ:PGLC) by Americas Silver Corporation (NYSEMKT:USAS) for $50.78 million in an all-stock deal. Under the terms of the agreement, holders of Pershing common shares will receive 0.715 common shares of Americas Silver for each common share of Pershing by way of a share exchange. The acquisition of HomeTown Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:HMTA) by American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) for $95.6 million in an all-stock deal. Under the terms of the agreement, HomeTown shareholders will receive 0.4150 shares of American National common stock for each share of HomeTown common stock. The acquisition of Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) by Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) for $1.49 billion in an all-stock deal. Under the terms of the agreement, Hortonworks stockholders will receive 1.305 common shares of Cloudera for each share of Hortonworks stock owned. The acquisition of Access National Corporation (NASDAQ:ANCX) by Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) for $610 million in an all-stock deal. Under the terms of the merger agreement, each outstanding share of Access common stock will be converted into the right to receive 0.75 shares of Union common stock.

Symbol Announced

Date Acquiring

Company Closing

Price Last

Price Closing

Date Profit Annualized

Profit SIR 09/17/2018 Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV) $29.26 $20.03 01/31/2019 46.08% 146.26% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (OTC:HHRBF) $5.43 $4.08 12/01/2018 33.09% 223.65% SCG 01/03/2018 Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) $48.07 $38.75 12/31/2018 24.05% 104.48% EHIC 04/06/2018 Teamsport Parent Limited (N/A) $13.50 $11.05 12/31/2018 22.17% 96.34% EGC 06/18/2018 Cox Oil Affiliate (N/A) $9.10 $7.9 10/10/2018 15.19% 2772.15% KANG 03/26/2018 IK Healthcare Investment Limited (N/A) $20.60 $17.97 10/31/2018 14.64% 232.26% SHPG 05/08/2018 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (OTCPK:TKPYY) $194.74 $173.4 06/30/2019 12.31% 16.95% STC 03/16/2018 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) $49.89 $44.9 06/30/2019 11.11% 15.31% S 04/29/2018 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) $7.03 $6.44 06/30/2019 9.23% 12.72% NXTM 08/07/2017 Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) $30.00 $27.55 11/05/2018 8.89% 115.93%

