A Few ETFs Worth Looking Into - Today's Editors' Picks

There are over 5,000 ETFs circulating the public markets, so it is easy to understand that many investors suffer from information overload. In today’s edition of Seeking Alpha’s Editors’ Picks Daily, we highlight three articles about ETFs. Is there an ETF you think stands out from the rest? If so, list it in the comments.

Our contributors keep their ears to the ground and their eyes on the screen looking for profitable opportunities in the marketplace. Today, contributors Vince Martin, KCI Research Ltd, Silver Coast Research, Craig Blanchfield, CFA, Robert Howard, CFA, Jonathan Weber, Deep Value One, Steve Brodrick, George Spritzer, CFA, Itinerant, DoctoRx and Laura Starks bring us some of the best ideas. Let us know which is your favorite in the comment section below.

Here are today’s Editors’ Picks:

Chart of the day: ETF Volume

Comment of the day, by contributor gelstretch

Causation is always present when markets roll over or trend much higher. With a correction in the broad markets expected by many, it is therefore prudent to have a knowledge of historical "causes" that could very well tank a robust market over time. For many months the "primary" cause of a corrective market has been brewing, and is near the point where the data is now at a level where predictive analysis is actionable. The Fed announced many months ago their roll out of a very aggressive quantitative tightening program in order to "normalize" their balance sheet with the tightening expected to reach peak levels of liquidity drainage in October 2018 ($50 Bil/month), which will continue at this level until the goals have been met sometime in 2020. The serious drainage of liquidity from the equity markets is well underway, and is exacerbated by the significant deficits created by budget imbalances at the Federal level, thus creating more debt supply in the T-Bill and Bond markets. The bond markets are stretched for money supply, and therefore the rates are rising to attract new buyers. Much of the needed new capital is coming out of stocks to meet the Treasury demand and thus the stocks are under pressure. The Fed is committed to this QT program, and there will be casualties as the Fed balance sheet is taken to new levels of normalization through a very "hawkish" stance. Look for a serious correction in stocks, real estate and a major flop in the bond market as this "big picture" Fed induced rebalancing takes its pre-defined course. The recent "Bull Market" euphoria is soon to meet a formidable enemy..... a Fed that is committed to taking back its excess liquidity that is in their mind a "cause" of inflation in the years ahead. Yes, Avi has a good point..... the data is clearly evident the future is for lower prices in bonds and stocks, and the timing is becoming quite clear as more data is presented.