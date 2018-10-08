Baidu: Value Investors To Step In

We are watching the chart of China's large cap ETF (FXI) with interest. We could be zoning in on a triple bottom, but we are not holding our breath. With US equities selling off at the back end of last week, there is a strong possibility that Chinese equities will continue to sell off especially if the selling pressure in the US continues.

This obviously has ramifications for Baidu (BIDU) which has lost almost 30% of its market cap alone since printing its highs of $285 back in May of this year. Our coverage concerning Baidu has been consistent in that we believe shares are trading well below the intrinsic value of the company. As the share price continues to fall, the company's earnings and equity continues to rise. This trend is not sustainable, especially in tech. For example, at present, Baidu's book multiple is a mere 3.3 which is very low for an established company operating in the tech sector. The industry trades at a book multiple of 5.4. Even if Baidu traded at 4.5 times its book value, for example, we would have a share price of (61.92 (book value per share) x 4.5) = $279 per share, and this price would be still trading at a discount to the sector it operates in. Although we may have some down-side selling pressure yet to come, the risk/reward play has to be to the upside once we get a swing. Here are arguments to back up my point.

Trading at under 17 times forward earnings, one may be mistaken for believing that Baidu is a value stock. However, when one researches the growth stats, it is easily seen that few potential value plays have the growth stats that Baidu has. In its latest quarter, Baidu increased (over a 12-month rolling quarter basis) its top line sales by over 24%, its operating income by 29%, and its earnings per share by over 60%. This year, the company is expected to report around 22% top-line growth along with 20.4% the following year. On the earnings side, Baidu is expected to report around 12% earnings growth in 2018, along with just under 14% bottom line growth the following year. Growth investors would state that the pending softening of margins may be a deterrent here, but management has been very consistent in relaying to shareholders how margins will be affected temporarily from quarter to quarter. This is why one needs to look at the current valuation and view the risk/reward setup of a potential long play in Baidu.

Baidu's low earnings multiple is a result of lack of confidence in either the company or in China in general, but again, let's get back to the raw numbers. When I come across a stock with a low p/e, the first thing I look at is the balance sheet. Baidu in its latest quarter reported an ultra-low debt to equity ratio of 0.27. This metric incidentally is at its lowest point since 2012. Therefore, we are not dealing with a financially weak company here. Bears will bring up arguments such as Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) encroaching onto Baidu's territory in China or Baidu not having the scale to compete with the likes of Google in AI. Then, we have the whole trade tension debacle that could put pressure on the Chinese economy over the long term. When we remove these "possible" scenarios though and focus on the numbers, we can see that Baidu has consistently been beating its quarterly earnings expectations, and its price to earnings ratio (19.3) is well behind its 5 year average of 30.4. Baidu can partner with other companies to compete in AI. Fears over trade tensions (when real numbers are taken into account) have been blown out of all proportion. Moreover, Google's "Dragon-Fly" project (an initiative where Google would possibly renter the Chinese market) has already come under pressure from the Trump administration, which should be encouraging for Baidu. Our recommendation is to stick with the numbers which we have at hand. Baidu from this light remains very attractive.

Some investors may doubt how Baidu can compete on the world stage, but many forget that the company also has a long runway of growth for internet users in its home country. Although growing by leaps and bounds every year, China's internet availability rate is only 55%, which demonstrates Baidu's huge potential for finding more customers. So, with the Chinese government essentially protecting homegrown companies along with a growing middle class, Baidu should easily double its profits before long by sheer economy of scale. Then, for projects in AI and the like, Baidu has a huge cash pile of CNY 118+ billion on its balance sheet where it can align with other companies or invest heavily itself in order to compete for large contracts.

To sum up, Baidu is operating in sectors which are growing. The longer we have the divergence between price and valuation, the more interested astute tech investors are going to become in this company. We will wait for a swing (preferably weekly) before scaling into a long position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.