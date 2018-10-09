ConocoPhillips: 3 Factors That Will Fuel Earnings Growth

ConocoPhillips hasn’t hedged its future oil production which puts it in a better position than its peers, such as Anadarko and Pioneer, to benefit from higher oil prices.

The price of the global benchmark Brent crude could climb to as high as $100 a barrel in the short term, which will greatly benefit ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (COP) is well-positioned to capitalize on a spike in oil prices. The company’s production profile is heavily tilted towards crude oil and Brent oil prices. Moreover, unlike a number of independent oil producers, ConocoPhillips hasn’t hedged its oil production. As a result, it can participate fully in the oil price rally. The company is also eyeing growth in low-cost and high-margin oil production, particularly from the Lower-48 states. These factors will drive strong earnings growth in the coming quarters.

Oil prices have climbed to multi-year highs. The price of the US benchmark WTI crude has increased to its highest level in almost four years, a little less than $76 a barrel at the time of this writing. The global benchmark Brent crude is also hovering close to its four-year high of $86. The increase has been driven in large part by the looming US sanctions on Iran which will come into force in early-November. The Iranian oil output has already fallen to 3.60 million bpd, its lowest level in more than two years, as per OPEC’s latest survey. Following the implementation of the US sanctions, the country’s exports will drop by 1.4 million bpd, according to S&P Global Platts Analytics.

The markets could also be pricing weak levels of production from Venezuela, which is experiencing the worst economic crisis in its history, and lower volumes from Libya and Iraq due to the ongoing unrest. Besides the supply-side issues, the market sentiment for oil demand has also improved as the US, Mexico, and Canada managed to salvage NAFTA, which underpins the $1.2 trillion worth of annual trade, through a last-minute agreement.

Until a few months ago, when Brent was trading around $65 a barrel, it seemed unthinkable that it could climb to $100 anytime soon. However, now, with the full force of US sanctions on Iran about to kick in and the mounting concerns about the market’s ability to replace the lost volumes, a number of analysts, including those from HSBC (NYSE:HSBC), UBS (NYSE:UBS) and the Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), see $100 oil as a real possibility.

Oil-Weighted Portfolio

The independent exploration and production companies are going to be the biggest beneficiaries of the spike in prices but I believe ConocoPhillips is better positioned than most. That’s because the company’s production mix is heavily tilted towards crude oil. Typically, crude oil represents around half of the company’s total production.

That’s also true for a number of other oil producers, such as Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), which mainly produce crude oil. But what sets ConocoPhillips apart is that it has significant exposure to the international benchmark Brent oil prices as opposed to a vast majority of the US based oil producers whose output is benchmarked against the WTI. Brent is sold at a higher price than the WTI. The difference between the two benchmarks is currently at $10.50 a barrel.

ConocoPhillips has a diversified asset base with significant operations in the international markets, which explains its exposure to Brent pricing. Unlike its shale-oil focused peers who mainly pump hydrocarbons from the Lower-48 states, ConocoPhillips got around 35% of its output from this region while the rest came from its operations in Alaska and international markets. The company also has a number of conventional oil assets in the international markets, including in China.

No Hedges

Furthermore, ConocoPhillips hasn’t hedged its oil production which is in stark contrast to most of its peers. A number of leading shale oil producers have used hedges that give downside protection to their earnings and cash flows if oil prices collapse. But on the flip side, these hedges limit a company’s ability to benefit from a spike in oil prices.

For instance, Anadarko Petroleum (APC) has hedged 108,000 bpd of oil production for 2018 using two-way collars with a price ceiling of $60.48 a barrel (WTI) and 84,000 bpd at a fixed price of $61.45 a barrel (Brent). This means that even if prices improve to more than $70, Anadarko will continue to receive close to $60 for these barrels. Pioneer Natural Resources has maintained one of the strongest hedge books in the industry that covers around 85% of its oil production.

Although the well-hedged companies will reap the rewards if oil prices plunge, currently, it looks like they will forego millions of dollars in revenues as WTI climbs to $76 and Brent touches $85. Note that in the previous quarter, the top 25 shale oil drillers reported a total of $1.7 billion of lost revenues as a result of hedges, as per consultancy firm PetroNerds. I believe the derivative losses could remain high in the second half of the year as, according to Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), US oil producers have hedged around 52% of their future production, up from 49% in March. But that’s not a problem for ConocoPhillips which doesn’t have any hedges in place and can fully capitalize on the strength in oil prices.

Production Growth

Additionally, ConocoPhillips will take advantage of the surge in oil prices by growing production in the third and the second quarters on a sequential basis. ConocoPhillips pumped 1.224 million and 1.211 million boe per day in the first and second quarters, depicting gains of 4% and 5%, respectively. That increase in output was driven in large part by the company’s Lower-48 states where it operates in the Big-3 shale oil plays – Eagle Ford, Bakken and the Permian Basin. It reported 20% production growth from the Big-3 in the first quarter, followed by 37% growth in the second quarter.

Image: ConocoPhillips Investor Presentation

Production is coming in stronger than expected. ConocoPhillips ended the second quarter with an output of more than 300,000 boepd from the Big-3, which was impressive considering that in January, the company said that 300,000 boepd will be the year’s exit rate. I believe the company will report even higher growth numbers from the Big-3 in the coming quarters than what we’ve seen this year since the management has implied during the second-quarter conference call that the annual growth rate could clock in at 37%.

ConocoPhillips is also planning to bring some conventional oil and gas projects online by the end of this year which can also have a positive impact on production in late-2018 and 2019. The company’s $900 million Greater Mooses Tooth 1 (GMT-1) project in Alaska is nearing completion and will start up by the end of this year. The project can produce up to 30,000 bpd of oil (gross). The Aasta Hansteen gas field in Norway, the Bohai Penglai Oilfield Phase 3 project in China, and the Bayu-Undan gas-condensate project in Australia are all on track to begin production before the end of this year. Moreover, the Clair Ridge oil project located in the UK North Sea, in which ConocoPhillips still holds a 7.5% interest following its asset swap deal with the field’s operator BP (BP), is slated to report first oil in 2018. This offshore conventional oil project can produce up to 110,000 boepd (gross).

For the full year, ConocoPhillips is targeting 5.5% increase in production on an adjusted basis, 9% increase on a per share basis, and 20% increase in a debt-adjusted per share basis. The increase is coming from the shale oil production from the Big-3 plays and conventional oil output. These are all high-margin volumes with low cost of supplies. The increase in low-cost production in a high oil price environment should fuel solid earnings growth and margin expansion. The company’s short-term outlook, therefore, is looking great.

ConocoPhillips' stock has performed well this year. The company’s shares have risen by almost 43% in 2018, easily outperforming the broader exploration and production sector that has posted gains of 17.4%, as measured by SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP). ConocoPhillips' stock was at $78.50 at the time of this writing, close to 52-week highs of $80.23. I believe the stock will likely continue moving higher on earnings growth but due to the strong year-to-date outperformance, which has pushed its valuation to 15 times 2019 Thomson Reuters consensus earnings estimate, I would rate ConocoPhillips stock as a hold and a buy on a dip.

