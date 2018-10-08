Diamond Offshore: Looking At M&A Perspectives After Ensco/Rowan Merger

Diamond Offshore still has options for growth, but the company might choose a different approach compared to peers like Transocean and Ensco.

Diamond Offshore has been criticized by some market observers for not trying to take advantage of lower asset prices during the current market downturn.

Ensco/Rowan merger sparks speculation about who will be the next one to make a move in the offshore drilling space.

Diamond Offshore (NYSE:DO) was a frequent “guest” in the comments related to the recent announcement of the Ensco (NYSE:ESV)-Rowan (NYSE:RDC) merger (I wrote about it here). Diamond Offshore has followed a very conservative strategy during this downturn, and many observers believe that it has missed the boat - competitors are merging at full speed, asset prices are rising, etc. Let’s look at this situation in more detail.

Ocean GreatWhite

Currently, Diamond Offshore has 17 rigs: 4 drillships and 13 semi-subs. All four drillships are top rigs which have recently received material contract extensions. The semi-sub segment is dominated by rigs with moored capability. Only four semi-subs in Diamond Offshore’s fleet have dynamic positioning capability. The moored rigs seem to have found a niche for themselves, although 4 rigs remain cold-stacked and will require significant investment if Diamond Offshore ever decided to bring them back. De facto, it is currently a company with 13 active rigs.

Balance sheet strength has been the major catalyst supporting the shares in recent years. With current assets exceeding current liabilities by almost $650 million at the end of the second quarter and roughly $2 billion of debt, Diamond Offshore had no concerns about its survival. The maturity schedule is easy, which has also been a supporting factor:

Source: 2Q 2018 10-Q

However, the fiscal strength has not translated into any purchases during the downturn. The only move that required investment from Diamond Offshore so far was the decision to reactivate semi-sub Ocean Endeavor. Meanwhile, competitors like Transocean (NYSE:RIG) and Ensco are getting bigger, purchase after a purchase. Transocean has bought Songa Offshore and is about to complete the purchase of Ocean Rig, while Ensco bought Atwood Oceanics and has decided to merge with Rowan. In this light, the worries that Diamond Offshore has missed the M&A train appear well-founded. However, is it that necessary to get bigger, and what options does Diamond Offshore have to increase in size if it wants to?

There are not so many notable players left in the field for the company to merge with. Noble Corp. (NYSE:NE) is a no-go because of its debt. Pacific Drilling (OTCPK:PACDQ) has a nice collection of modern drillships but is still in bankruptcy. In addition, Diamond Offshore has repeatedly stated that the 6-gen drillship segment is the most challenging one. Time goes by, and the company might have changed its mind a bit - we’ll most likely listen to the comments on this topic in the upcoming third-quarter earnings call.

Outside of U.S.-listed stocks, there’s Maersk Drilling. However, Maersk Drilling is a big company: Bassoe Offshore values Diamond Offshore’s fleet at $1.8-2 billion while Maersk Drilling’s fleet is valued at $3.6-4 billion. Among smaller companies, Stena Drilling (fleet value $1.1-1.2 billion) may be within reach. Just like Maersk Drilling, Stena is a part of a larger diversified group. Stena has 4 drillships and 3 semi-subs (only one of the semi-subs appears competitive).

Outside of buying/merging with companies, Diamond Offshore may try to search for newbuild rigs that are available at yards, assuming it will have a contract for them. However, such rigs will be competing with existing hot rigs, and whether they have any chances in such a competition remains a question.

The main question here, in my opinion, is whether the company needs to be the biggest to deliver the best shareholder returns. In the resource space, there have been many examples across industries when a race to be the biggest guy in town turned into a race to the bottom.

Increasing in size without having contracts for the rigs could lead to increased stacking costs and later to cannibalization between assets of the merging companies. This cannibalization is good for the industry, as it effectively decreases available supply, but it leads to major write-downs for drillers.

I believe it is highly likely that Diamond Offshore will chose a very targeted approach as opposed to a “buy in bulk” approach by its peers. I disagree with the view that Diamond Offshore is running out of options to grow - the company still has them, both on the merger front and the individual acquisition front. However, investors and traders alike should keep in mind that the company is not obliged to follow the very same strategy its peers have and may choose another approach.

Speaking of the stock, I do not see major upside potential in the near term unless oil prices continue to rally. The merger between Ensco and Rowan will bring more speculative money to the segment, but actual fundamentals of the industry significantly lag the major improvements in the valuation of offshore drilling companies. I believe that Diamond Offshore shares will have significant resistance in the $20.00-22.00 range.

