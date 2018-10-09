Wells Fargo: Reasons For Optimism?

WFC’s 3.23% dividend yield is well above each of the other major U.S. banks, and this creates continued opportunity for income in the current rate environment.

Over the last few years, Wells Fargo (WFC) has given the financial markets some of its most interesting headlines. The bank has had a tumultuous run during that period, and is in the process of recovering its reputation at the consumer level. Contrarian investors looking to play the weakness have found incentives in the stock’s supreme 3.23% dividend (which is the highest yield available among the major banks). But the stock is currently trading near its lows for the year, and third quarter earnings should provide the clues needed in order to determine chances for a rally into the final parts of 2018.

From a valuation perspective, the relative performances this year are striking. Wells Fargo is trading lower by -12.1% on a YTD basis, even though we still find ourselves in a rising interest rate environment. This is a scenario that's typically considered to be a positive for the financial sector, given the supportive impact tighter monetary policy has on net interest income for banks. But this environment has done almost nothing to help sentiment or share valuations for WFC.

Earnings will likely provide the next major catalyst for the stock, and Wells Fargo is scheduled to report its third quarter results on October 12. Analyst expectations are now calling for EPS of $1.17, which would represent annualized gains of 12.5% if realized. Revenues, however, are actually expected to show annualized declines of -1.1% (to $21.8 billion). Broader weakness in the top-line figures may come as a result of lower trading volumes and reduced credit activities. But if we are able to see an “as expected” result in Well Fargo’s profit figures, it may be enough to encourage bulls to start buying the stock at these less expensive levels.

(Source: YCharts)

At the same time, bearish revenue expectations open the door to the possibility of an upside surprise on October 12th, and this is another factor which could provide the fuel WFC needs to generate a true bullish reversal in valuations if this comes to fruition. Reasons for optimism can be found in Wells Fargo’s operating efficiency trends, which have continued to show improvements since the fourth quarter of last year.

(Source: Market Realist)

In the financial sector, operating efficiency measures a bank’s ability to generate income from its available asset base. Since the end of last year, Wells Fargo has shown massive declines in its non-interest expenses, and this has helped the bank drive its efficiency ratios lower over the same period. By the end of the second quarter, Wells Fargo’s efficiency ratio fell to 64.9% after reaching highs of 76.2% by the end of 2017. Operating efficiency is expected to drop even further (to 61.2%) during the third quarter. These are major differences on a comparative basis, and this is clear evidence that we are starting to see spending practices at the bank which are more balanced in nature.

During the second quarter, non-interest spending dropped to $14 billion (down -7% on a quarterly basis). The trend here is encouraging, and likely to continue as Wells Fargo sees reductions in its litigation accruals. The bank continues to invest heavily in technology and its digital resources in order to reduce costs and increase market share in its core offerings. Wells Fargo already has made significant progress in cutting non-interest expenses by utilizing tech tools. This is adept managerial strategy at work, as it has helped the bank mitigate rising litigation expenses tied to problematic regulatory investigations. Wells Fargo’s smaller workforce has helped reduce non-interest expenses, which are expected to decline by -7.2% on an annualized basis for the third quarter.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

When compared to the major U.S. banks, Wells Fargo has been the clear laggard in the group for almost all of 2018. But with the stock trading at subdued levels, better results for the third quarter could make WFC the cheapest value play in the sector. Of course, this will require the ability from investors to look past the negative public relations issues which have plagued Wells Fargo since 2016. This was when the bank was initially found guilty of creating millions of fraudulent accounts without permission from retail clients.

The continued impact of these events on investor confidence has been undeniable, and the negative results have included billions of dollars in fines which severely weakened Wells Fargo’s profitability outlook. EPS for the second quarter came in at $0.98, which represented a -9% annualized decline and was significantly lower than the $1.12 per share which was expected by analysts. To a large extent, this is the reason market valuations in WFC have traded under pressure for a majority of this year.

This also is why the next round is earnings numbers for Wells Fargo will be critically important in defining the bank’s relative position within the industry. The stock already is trading near its lowest levels of the year, and any evidence of ongoing weakness in third quarter profitability will almost certainly generate a new round of selling pressure on share prices.

All of that said, it should be understood that dismal expectations tend to create fertile ground for positive surprises. If we do see evidence of a turnaround story at Wells Fargo in the October 12 release, the stock will start to look much more attractive at these levels given the supreme dividend yield that comes with long positions in WFC. On a comparative basis, the stock’s 3.23% dividend yield is well above each of the other major U.S. banks, and this creates continued opportunity for income in the current rate environment.

