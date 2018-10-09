Buy BP Before It Reports Its Q3 Results

Since it peaked in May, the stock of BP (BP) has remarkably diverged from the price of oil. More precisely, during this period, BP has lost 2% whereas Brent has rallied 12%, from $76 to $85. In addition, in the last three months, analysts have not priced the rally in the oil price into their earnings estimates for this year. Therefore, BP has meaningful upside potential in the upcoming weeks.

BP greatly suffered from the downturn of the oil market, which lasted from 2014 to 2017. Due to the collapse of the oil price, BP incurred an aggregate loss of $1.05 per share during the 3-year period 2015-2017. However, the company drastically improved its portfolio during that downturn in order to be able to prosper even at suppressed oil prices. It invested in high-quality, low-cost reserves and thus it has now reduced its breakeven point to $50 while its management expects to further reduce it towards $35-40 by 2021.

Moreover, after years without production growth, BP grew its output by 10% last year and expects to grow it by 5% per year for the next four years. It launched seven major projects last year, more than in any other year in its history, and is poised to launch another six major fields this year. Thanks to all these projects, the oil major expects to restore its output to 4.0 M barrels/day, the same level it was producing before its disastrous accident in Macondo.

After a fierce 3-year downturn, the oil market has eventually eliminated its supply glut. As a result, the price of oil has enjoyed a strong rally in the last 12 months. In addition, due to some geopolitical issues that have recently emerged, such as the U.S. sanctions on the Iranian oil exports, the rally has gained new steam and hence the oil price has now advanced to a 4-year high. As the market has become markedly tight, the oil price is likely to remain strong for the foreseeable future.

This is a strong tailwind for BP, which is highly leveraged to the oil price. To provide a perspective for the leverage of BP to the oil price, in the first half of this year, the average selling price of the company increased 20% compared to last year and caused the upstream earnings to more than triple and the total earnings to increase 146%. Given this high leverage to the oil price, it is reasonable to expect an even higher earnings growth rate in the back half of this year in comparison to last year.

Notably, analysts have not adjusted their estimates for the earnings per share (EPS) of BP in the last three months. More precisely, they have raised their EPS estimates for this year by only 2%, from $3.25 to $3.30. As BP has already earned $1.63 in the first half of the year, it can be reasonably expected to earn at least $3.50 in the whole year. It is thus likely to easily exceed the analysts’ estimates in its upcoming earnings release, on October 30th.

If BP achieves EPS of $3.50 this year, its P/E ratio will fall to 13.4. This is a remarkably cheap valuation, particularly given the exciting growth prospects of the oil major. Moreover, the company is offering a 5.3% dividend yield, which is much higher than the 4.0% and 3.8% yields of its peers Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX), respectively. It is also remarkable that BP’s management is extremely shareholder-friendly. To be sure, it resumed dividend payments just three quarters after it was forced to suspend the dividend due to public outrage, in the aftermath of the catastrophic accident in Macondo. Moreover, during the recent 3-year downturn of the oil market, in which BP switched from profits to losses, the company maintained its generous dividend.

BP Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Overall, its shareholders can rest assured that the dividend will not be cut in the upcoming years.

To sum up, after years without production growth, BP has eventually returned to growth mode, with exciting prospects ahead. In addition, the oil major will greatly benefit from the strong momentum in the oil price, as its earnings grow at a much higher rate than the present rally in the oil price. As the stock is also offering a 5.3% dividend yield, investors should purchase the stock now, particularly given that the stock price has pronouncedly lagged the rally in the oil price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.