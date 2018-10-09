What Investors Should Expect From Kinder Morgan

Its earnings and cash flows will grow thanks to new projects and higher oil prices.

Thesis

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) is well-positioned to benefit from the long-term natural gas consumption megatrend. Thanks to new growth projects in the Permian Basin and elsewhere, the company will generate rising cash flows, and higher oil prices will be beneficial for its CO 2 segment.

Kinder Morgan offers a high and secure dividend with a strong dividend growth outlook. This combination is attractive for income investors, I believe. Due to a low valuation, it also has substantial share price gain potential.

Natural gas production and consumption are on long-term uptrends

The world's energy hunger continues to grow, and at the same time, the need for cleaner energy production is rising. Generating electricity from coal is not environmentally friendly at all, thus finding cleaner ways to generate electricity is in everyone's interest.

Renewables such as solar and wind power are not big enough yet to replace all CO 2 -producing power plants by far, and they also have other issues, like consistency (day-night, winter-summer, etc.).

Natural gas can be a great way to reduce both CO 2 output and the issuance of toxins and materials that are damaging the environment. At the same time, natural gas is cheap, reliable, not dependent on weather conditions & seasons, and last but not least, it can be found en masse in North America.

Source: IEA.org

Due to the reasons mentioned above, it is not surprising that natural gas consumption is in a long-term uptrend - in the US as well as on a global scale. The IEA projects an annual growth rate of 1.6% over the next two decades.

A significant amount of additional supply will come from the United States, where shale drilling has led to a major increase in natural gas production:

Source: Statista.com

Rising US production will be utilized in two ways: through higher consumption in the US (e.g., due to coal power plants being replaced) and through higher exports via LNG projects.

Rising production of natural gas, rising consumption in other areas of the US, as well as the need to transport natural gas to LNG export terminals all lead to high demand for natural gas pipelines that can move the gas around the country.

The company that holds the biggest natural gas pipeline network in North America will obviously benefit significantly from this megatrend:

Source: Kinder Morgan presentation

Kinder Morgan owns the largest natural gas transmission network in North America, but on top of that the company is also active in other segments. It also controls products pipelines and terminals. Kinder Morgan is also the top CO 2 transporter in North America, and it extracts a sizeable amount of oil with its CO 2 business.

Higher oil prices and new projects will grow Kinder Morgan's cash flows going forward

Kinder Morgan had gotten into problems a couple of years ago when it turned out that the combination of a high dividend payout ratio and aggressive growth spending was not sustainable during the oil price crash.

After a dividend cut, several years of deleveraging, and a decision to fund all future capital expenditures organically, Kinder Morgan now looks well-positioned to deliver on two fronts: the company promises compelling shareholder returns, while at the same time it will also bring new projects on-line.

Source: Kinder Morgan presentation

Kinder Morgan has reduced its debt levels successfully over the last couple of years, and with the proceeds from the Trans Mountain sale, its debt levels will be reduced further.

Source: Kinder Morgan's 10-K filing

The company has not only brought down its debt levels by ~$2 billion over the last year, but it has also expanded its asset footprint further over the same time frame. Kinder Morgan's debt-to-equity ratio is declining and will continue to decline.

Thanks to growth capital expenditures that are invested into new projects, it expects significant EBITDA growth over the coming years. New projects by Kinder Morgan include LNG infrastructure, such as the liquefaction expansion at the Elba terminal. Kinder Morgan is also expanding its pipeline footprint, as demand for transportation capacity continues to grow.

This includes projects such as the Permian Takeaway pipeline that will help move supply that is produced in the Permian Basin to markets where it is needed. Kinder Morgan also plans to expand one of its pipelines (Sierrita) so it can move natural gas to Mexico.

The company's earnings from its pipeline segments are mostly fee-based, i.e., not dependent on oil or gas prices. This is positive during oil market downturns, but it also limits Kinder Morgan's upside in a rising oil price environment. Kinder Morgan's CO 2 business, on the other hand, benefits from higher oil prices, as the segment produces about 48,000 barrels of liquids daily.

WTI Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

Oil prices have been on a pretty clear upwards trajectory over the past couple of years. WTI is now almost three times as expensive as in early 2016, at the nadir of the oil price crash.

Kinder Morgan hedges some of its oil production, but not all production is hedged. This means that higher-than-expected oil prices (like the ones we have right now) lead to earnings and cash flow upside:

Source: Kinder Morgan presentation

The company expects that each $1 move in the price of oil has a $7 million impact on its distributable cash flows.

Since the budget for 2018 assumed oil prices of $56.50 per barrel, whereas current oil prices are in the mid-$70s, there is considerable upside potential versus Kinder Morgan's budget. On an annual basis, the higher oil price would allow for ~$130 million in additional distributable cash flows. On a per share basis, this would mean $0.06 in additional distributable cash flows, an increase of ~3%.

The oil price increase we have seen over the last couple of quarters, and therefore, does not have an overly large impact, but nevertheless, the company will benefit to some degree. The impact in 2019 and beyond will be bigger, as a lower portion of oil production is hedged in future years. Less hedging increases the upside as well as the downside potential, but it looks like it will be a positive going forward.

Expectations for Q3 and Kinder Morgan's total return outlook

Kinder Morgan will report its Q3 earnings results on October 19. The company is forecasted to deliver a compelling revenue growth rate of 8% during Q3, with profits and cash flows also being forecasted at a higher level compared to the previous year's quarter.

Kinder Morgan's actual results are usually not overly surprising, as the business is not cyclical, which means that results usually are quite close to what management has forecasted earlier.

It will be more interesting to see what management has to say about 2019. Maybe they will already announce a preliminary budget for next year during the Q3 earnings call.

Source: Kinder Morgan presentation

The company offers a dividend yield of 4.4% right here, which is more than twice the broad market's yield. Kinder Morgan also forecasts a strong dividend growth rate over the next two years (with 25% dividend increases in 2019 and 2020), and on top of that, its shares are trading at an inexpensive valuation. By 2020, Kinder Morgan shares will offer a yield on cost of 6.9% (according to management's plans).

When we assume that the company's distributable cash flows grow by 3% a year, which seems like a conservative estimate, its DCF per share would total ~$2.38 by 2023. When we put a 10 times price-to-DCF multiple on that (which would still be a lower valuation than that of Kinder Morgan's peers), share prices could reach ~$24 by 2023.

In combination with a dividend yield of 4.4%, this would result in annual returns of 10.3% for shareholders. I believe that these assumptions are more on the conservative side, and nevertheless, shareholders would see low-double digit annual returns. This underlines that Kinder Morgan could be an attractive pick right here.

Final thoughts

Natural gas production is in a long-term uptrend, and the biggest natural gas pipeline operator in North America will naturally benefit from that.

Kinder Morgan's growth projects, as well as its exposure to higher oil prices, will generate some earnings and cash flow growth over the coming years. Together with a high dividend yield and some valuation upside, this could be enough to generate compelling total returns over the coming years, which is why I remain long Kinder Morgan.

