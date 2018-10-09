SMART Global: Smart To Buy?

While current earnings multiples look like a no-brainer, they are probably not sustainable as the activities remain relatively low value-added, while the entire sector has been on sale.

A nice recent deal and relative strong guidance have brought some relief, although investors still fear that the cycle may turn soon.

SMART Global (SGH) has managed to escape the slowdown seen in the wider semiconductor industry (at least for now). In December of last year, I last looked at the business. I concluded that the company enjoyed very strong operating momentum, driven by adoption of its technology and a recovery of its important Brazilian business.

Yet operating conditions were very good for all players at the time and while the high single-digit earnings multiple looked like a no-brainer amidst the rosy long-term prospects, I was mindful of a normalisation of margins. That luckily prevented me from chasing shares at $34 per share at the time.

The Business

SMART is a designer and developer of memory modules, flash products and related components. Clients of the company include high profile names like Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), Dell (NYSE:DVMT) and HP (NYSE:HPQ), as well as overseas giants like Lenovo and Samsung. In essence, the company is buying from vendors like Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Micron (NASDAQ:MU) to offer customised solutions to its customers, unlike the standardised version provided by OEMs.

The company has been around for some three decades and has seen some turbulence in its history, having gone public three times in its corporate past, the latest time in spring 2017 with shares trading at low double-digits at the time.

The company reported revenues of $1.3 billion this fiscal year (as just reported) under three different segments. The main segment is the Brazilian segment which generates most of its sales from Mobile Memory, as well as a DRAM business. This segment doubled sales to $798 million last year. The specialty memory business generated $438 million in sales. The smaller speciality compute and storage solutions business totalled $52 million in sales for the year and quarter, following the acquisition of Penguin this summer.

The purchase of Penguin was announced in June as the company reported a deal tag of just $85 million, which included $25 million in contingency-based payments. That business generated $166 million in sales in 2017 with $8 million in EBITDA, but the performance has improved to $48.5 million in the latest quarter ahead of the deal announcement, on which the company reported $3.5 million in EBITDA. SMART has now reported that sales grew to more than $52 million in the first quarter under its ownership as margins are no longer separately broken out.

The Numbers Look Very Cheap

If we look at the performance for 2018, SMART reported record sales of $1.29 billion on which it reported a GAAP earnings number of $5.17 per share, with non-GAAP earnings hitting a number as high as $6.36 per share. Roughly a third of the discrepancy relates to a real expense, that of stock-based compensation, as other adjustments related to dealmaking, amortisation and currencies look more reasonable. Hence I am happy to work with a $5.50 per share adjusted earnings number.

Trading at $27 ahead of the full-year earnings announcement, and now at $32 per share, that comes in at just a 5 and 6 times realistic earnings number, respectively.

So what is the caveat? There could be two potential worries. One is net debt, but that is relatively small at $180 million at the moment. In fact, quarterly adjusted EBITDA hit $51 million, suggesting that at this rate the leverage ratio comes in just below 1 times, as cash flow generation is very strong at the moment.

The bigger worry is that of cyclicality which is already seen to some extent. Note that while sales rose from $335.5 million to $374.0 million between Q3 and Q4, this includes $52.5 million in sales from the Penguin deal. Adjusted for that deal, sales would have been down 4% on a sequential basis. While that decline looks relatively modest, it marks a violent trend reversal.

In that light it is comforting to see the guidance calling for first-quarter sales of $375-390 million, with GAAP earnings seen at $1.49-1.54 per share, and adjusted earnings seen a quarter of dollar higher. This confirms that the good times will at least be seen another quarter, allowing for further deleveraging.

Leverage Okay, But What About The Cycle?

The fear of investors, and certainly investors in semiconductor names, is that of the cycle. To some extent this was already seen in the Q4 results, although the first-quarter guidance is comforting for investors, as other related names in the wider semiconductor field have warned for (temporary) softness, having weighted on shares considerably.

Operating margins currently trend at 12-13% of sales, as more than half of sales are generated from the volatile Brazilian economy. The question is what sustainable margins look like, and while they do not seem outrageous at the current levels, they are pretty high based on historical standards, although the company claims that volatility in its margins is less than other peers'.

Nonetheless, valuations have been swinging around wildly. At $32 per share, the enterprise value of the firm stands at roughly $920 million as we have to notice that shares have risen sharply from levels at just $13 following the IPO to $32 by now (even as they have come down quite a bit already).

The cyclicality and difficulties in estimating where we are in the semiconductor cycle are what make that valuation discussion so difficult. Remember that as recently as 2015 and 2016, when the economy was doing just fine, the company was essentially breaking even. Furthermore, the majority of sales come from Brazil and while the latest election results might bring some short-term relief, the question is if the same thing can be said for the long term.

Last year I envisioned that average margins of perhaps 5% are more representative throughout the cycle, as unlike most players involved in the wider semiconductor space, the value-added part of the company is relatively limited. Such average margins would work down to $65 million based on the revenues reported last year, or $75 million based on the current run rate of sales. While current interest expenses are somewhat elevated at a run rate of $25 million per year, it should easily come down to $15 million a year going forward. A 10% tax rate would then allow for $54 million in sustainable net earnings throughout the cycle based on the current revenues base, for earnings of $2.30 per share.

If these numbers are more representative of the average earnings power going forward, multiples rapidly rise to a still reasonable 14 times earnings multiple, although the very compelling appeal based on the current earnings multiple would have diminished quite a bit. After all, this remains a cyclical and relatively low value-added business.

So while the stronger-than-expected results and guidance triggered a violent short squeeze recently, and I feel the overall valuation is still largely compelling, I am not chasing the momentum as of now as other names (perhaps more higher quality names) in the semiconductor space have sold off as well recently.

Consequently, I am reiterating my cautious stance, looking to enter at $25-30, as I am putting money to work in other space in the industry by now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.