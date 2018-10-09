AGNC Investment's Q3 2018 Income Statement And Earnings Projection - Part 2 (Hedges Partially To The Rescue)

My projection for AGNC’s net income, net spread + dollar roll income, and EPS for the third quarter of 2018 is stated in the “Conclusions Drawn” section of the article.

However, repurchase loan rates had a larger increase when compared to U.S. LIBOR this quarter. As such, I believe this has put some pressure on “true” net spreads this quarter.

Fairly similar to the prior quarter, I am projecting AGNC will report a modest-notable gain regarding the company’s derivative instruments and other securities for the third quarter of 2018.

Author’s Note: PART 2 of this article is a continuation from PART 1 which was discussed in a previous publication. Please see PART 1 of this article for a detailed projection of AGNC Investment Corp.’s (AGNC) income statement (technically speaking, the company’s “consolidated statement of comprehensive income”) for the third quarter of 2018 regarding the following accounts: 1) interest income; 2) interest expense; and 3) gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net. PART 1 helps lead to a better understanding of the topics and analysis that will be discussed in PART 2. The link to PART 1’s analysis is provided below:

AGNC Investment's Q3 2018 Income Statement And Earnings Projection - Part 1 (Including Net Spread Trend)

Focus of Article:

The focus of PART 2 of this article is to provide a detailed projection of AGNC’s consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the third quarter of 2018 regarding the following account (including several “sub-accounts”): 4) “gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other securities, net”. PART 2 will also discuss AGNC’s projected net income, net spread income, and earnings per share (“EPS”) amounts. For readers who just want the summarized account projection, I would suggest to scroll down to the “Conclusions Drawn” section at the bottom of the article.

By understanding the trends that occurred within AGNC’s operations during the third quarter of 2018, one can apply this information to sector peers as well. As such, the discussion/analysis below is not solely applicable to AGNC but to the fixed-rate agency mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) sector as a whole. This includes, but is not limited to, the following fixed-rate agency mREIT peers: 1) Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI); 2) ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR); 3) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI); 4) Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY);and 5) Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC). Technically speaking, AI’s current “entity status” is not a REIT per the Internal Revenue Code (“IRC”) but a C-Corporation. However, AI still maintains many “mREIT-like characteristics” including the type of investments held by the company, similar risk management strategies, and the amount of dividend distributions paid to shareholders.

4) Gain (Loss) on Derivative Instruments and Other Securities, Net:

Estimate of $357 Million; Range $207 – $507 Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Boxed Blue Reference “4” in Tables 4 and 6 Below Next to the September 30, 2018 Column

Projecting AGNC’s gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other securities, net account is an analysis that involves several sub-accounts. This includes making assumptions within these derivative sub-accounts during the current quarter. One will never “fully” know management’s derivatives activities for any given quarter until results are provided to the public. However, one can understand AGNC’s overall risk management strategy and make a projection on these derivative sub-accounts using the balances that were represented at the end of the previous quarter. Such a detailed analysis is wise to perform due to the typical events that unfold in regards to MBS prices, the fixed pay rate on newly created/existing interest rate swaps, and U.S. Treasury yields. When using this methodology, along with deciding specific quarterly assumptions, I have continued to provide accurate-highly accurate projections within this account over the past several years.

Now let us take a look at AGNC’s gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other securities, net account. I show my projection for this figure in Table 4 below. All past (ACTUAL) sub-account figures within Table 4 are derived from AGNC’s quarterly SEC submissions via the company’s 10-Q or 10-K where applicable. All projected (ESTIMATE) sub-account figures are calculated and derived from multiple tables/charts that will not be shown within this particular article.

Table 4 – AGNC Quarterly Gain (Loss) on Derivative Instruments and Other Securities, Net Projection (All Sub-Accounts)

(Source: Table created by me, partially using AGNC data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database)

Within AGNC’s gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other securities, net account is the following four material sub-accounts that will be discussed below: a) TBA MBS; b) interest rate swaps; c) interest rate swaptions; and d) U.S. Treasury securities. Each of the four material derivative sub-accounts will be separately analyzed and discussed in corresponding order of the blue references under the “Ref.” column in Table 4 above.

a) TBA MBS (Net Long Position as of 6/30/2018):

Estimate of ($125) Million; Range ($275) – $25 Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Black Highlighted, Blue Referenced Sub-Account “a)” in Table 4 Above Next to the September 30, 2018 Column

Let us first briefly get accustomed with this type of derivative instrument. Typically, AGNC uses a combination of both long and (short) TBA MBS contracts during any given quarter. AGNC enters into TBA contracts with a long position where it agrees to buy, for future delivery, MBS with certain predetermined prices, face amounts, issuers, coupons, and stated maturities. AGNC enters into TBA contracts with a long position as an off-balance sheet means of investing in and financing MBS. Since TBA contracts with a long position are ultimately an extension of the balance sheet, this increases AGNC’s “at risk” leverage. AGNC enters into TBA contracts with a (short) position where it agrees to sell, for future delivery, MBS with certain predetermined prices, face amounts, issuers, coupons, and stated maturities. Since TBA contracts with a (short) position are ultimately a reduction of the balance sheet, this decreases AGNC’s at risk leverage.

There are two main factors that impact this derivative sub-account’s valuation in any given quarter. The first factor is the net dollar roll (“NDR”) income (expense) generated on the net long (short) TBA MBS position. The second factor is the realized valuation gain (loss) upon the settlement of all TBA MBS contracts and the unrealized valuation gain (loss) on all contracts that have yet to be settled during the quarter (one example is a “re-rolled” TBA MBS position).

AGNC had a net long TBA MBS position of $19.8 billion as of 6/30/2018 (based on notional amount). AGNC increased the company’s net long TBA MBS position by $6.2 billion during the second quarter of 2018. Dollar roll financing across most coupons continued to look attractive when compared to agency repo funding heading into the third quarter of 2018. However, with the modest-material net price decrease experienced throughout most fixed-rate agency MBS coupons during the third quarter of 2018 (PART 3 covers MBS pricing), it would have been wise for AGNC to lower the company’s net long TBA MBS position to minimize valuation losses.

Through interpreting management’s comments via several prior investor presentations and earnings conference calls, I have assumed AGNC likely slightly-modestly decreased the company’s net long TBA MBS position (proportionately speaking) by the end of the third quarter of 2018. Through a detailed analysis that will be omitted from this particular article, when combining the company’s projected quarterly NDR income of $65 million and a quarterly net valuation loss of ($190) million, I am projecting AGNC’s TBA MBS position had a total net valuation loss of ($125) million for the third quarter of 2018.

b) Interest Rate Swaps (Net (Short) Position as of 6/30/2018):

Estimate of $340 Million; Range $190 – $490 Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Purple Highlighted, Blue Referenced Secondary Sub-Accounts “b)” in Table 4 Above Next to the September 30, 2018 Column

Let us first discuss the recent history of this derivative sub-account which will lead to a better understanding of my projected total net valuation gain for the third quarter of 2018. AGNC had a net (short) interest rate swaps position of ($47.9) billion as of 6/30/2018 (based on notional amount). AGNC increased the company’s net (short) interest rate payer swaps position by ($2.6) billion during the second quarter of 2018.

Due to the Federal Open Market Committee’s (“FOMC”) rhetoric regarding gradual, methodical increases to the Federal (“Fed”) Funds Rate, management believed the risks associated with the fixed-rate agency MBS market remained elevated going into the third quarter of 2018. Current/“spot” U.S. LIBOR across the 3-, 6-, and 12-month tenor/maturity increased 6, 10, and 15 bps, respectively.

I believe AGNC wanted to maintain an elevated hedging coverage ratio heading into the third quarter of 2018. Recently, markets have seen a steady, gradual rise in short-term interest rates which has directly impacted mREIT borrowing costs (as discussed in PART 1; repurchase loan rates). To combat this rise in borrowing costs, management believed AGNC’s risk management priority was to maintain the company’s protection across the “belly” of the yield curve. Due to AGNC’s more cautious risk management strategy, the company’s hedging coverage ratio was 103% and 99% as of 3/31/2018 and 6/30/2018, respectively. This percentage, as of 6/30/2018, was the second highest out of the eight agency mREIT peers I currently cover.

Using Table 4 above as a reference, there are two secondary sub-accounts to discuss when projecting a total net valuation gain (loss) for AGNC’s interest rate swaps. The first secondary sub-account is AGNC’s “net periodic interest (costs/expense) income of interest rate swaps”. If one recalls, this figure was first discussed in AGNC’s interest expense account during PART 1 of this article. In regards to AGNC’s interest rate swaps net (short) position as of 6/30/2018, the company had a weighted average fixed pay rate of 1.93% and a weighted average floating receive rate of 2.34%. When excluding forward-starting interest rate swaps, this weighted average fixed pay rate was 1.83%. When calculated, AGNC’s weighted average fixed pay rate (when including forward-starting interest rate swaps) increased 11 basis points (“bps”) during the second quarter of 2018. However, AGNC’s weighted average floating receive rate increased (44) bps. As such, the spread between AGNC’s fixed pay rate and floating receive rate continued to positively widen.

However, AGNC’s interest rate payer swaps will not be due a notable “true-up” floating receive rate adjustment this quarter since U.S. LIBOR only had a minor increase during the company’s third quarter of 2018 (discussed above). When all factors and assumptions are taken into consideration, through a detailed analysis that will be omitted from this particular article, I am projecting AGNC will record net periodic interest income of $45 million for the third quarter of 2018. This is more of a “cautious” projection.

The second secondary sub-account to discuss relates to the net valuation gain (loss) on AGNC’s interest rate swaps. Across most tenors/maturities, there was a modest increase in the fixed pay rate of all interest rate payer swap contracts during the third quarter of 2018. The fixed pay rate on interest rate swap contracts with a tenor/maturity across most of the yield curve had a 15-20 bp net increase. Historically speaking, this was an extremely “tight” spread/range.

Through a detailed analysis that will be omitted from this particular article, I am projecting AGNC’s second secondary sub-account had a net valuation gain of $295 million for the third quarter of 2018. I believe this should be seen as a more “aggressive” projection. When both secondary sub-accounts are combined, I am projecting AGNC’s interest rate swaps had a total net valuation gain of $340 million for the third quarter of 2018.

c) Interest Rate Swaptions (Net (Short) Position as of 6/30/2018):

Estimate of $20 Million; Range ($30) – $70 Million

Confidence Within Range = High

See Pink Highlighted, Blue Referenced Sub-Account “c)” in Table 4 Above Next to the September 30, 2018 Column

Let us first briefly get accustomed with this type of derivative instrument. Interest rate swaptions are options to enter into underlying interest rate swap contracts. Whereas interest rate swap contracts have no initial “up-front” costs (gains and losses are incurred as interest rates fluctuate over the life of the swaps), interest rate swaptions have implicit up-front costs (similar to an option contract; generally speaking). However, a realized gain (loss) is only incurred (and is deferred over the remaining life of the underlying swap) when the option expires/terminates/is sold.

Let us discuss the recent history of this derivative sub-account which will lead to a better understanding of my projected total net valuation gain for the third quarter of 2018. AGNC had a net (short) interest rate swaptions position of ($5.6) billion as of 6/30/2018 (based on the notional balance of the underlying interest rate swaps). AGNC decreased the company’s net (short) interest rate swaptions position by $1.2 billion during the second quarter of 2018. As of 6/30/2018, AGNC’s interest rate payer swaptions had a weighted average of 8 months until expiration with an underlying interest rate swaps weighted average tenor/maturity of 7.8 years.

Through a detailed analysis that will be omitted from this particular article, I am projecting AGNC’s interest rate payer swaptions had a total net valuation gain of $20 million for the third quarter of 2018.

d) U.S. Treasury Securities (Net (Short) Position as of 6/30/2018):

Estimate of $120 Million; Range ($5) – $245 Million

Confidence Within Range = High

See Dark Blue, Brown, and Teal Highlighted, Blue Referenced Secondary Sub-Accounts “d)” in Table 4 Above Next to the September 30, 2018 Column

Let us first briefly get accustomed with this type of derivative instrument. AGNC purchases (or sells short) U.S. Treasury securities and U.S. Treasury security futures to help mitigate the potential impact of changes in MBS prices (hence the valuation of a majority of the company’s investment portfolio). AGNC borrows securities to cover U.S. Treasury (short sales) under reverse repurchase agreements. AGNC accounts for these derivative instruments as “security borrowing transactions” and recognizes an obligation to return the borrowed securities at fair market value (“FMV”) based on the current value of the underlying borrowed securities.

Let us discuss the recent history of this derivative sub-account which will lead to a better understanding of my projected total net valuation gain for the third quarter of 2018. AGNC had the following three derivative secondary sub-account positions as of 6/30/2018: 1) long U.S. Treasury securities of $0; 2) (short) U.S. Treasury securities of ($13.4) billion; and 3) U.S. Treasury security futures sold (short) of ($1.7) billion. This is based on each secondary sub-account’s face amount (“par”). When combining all three secondary sub-accounts together, AGNC increased the company’s net (short) U.S. Treasury securities position by ($2.0) billion during the second quarter of 2018.

Yields on 5-, 7-, and 10-year U.S. Treasury securities net increased 21, 20, and 20 bps during the third quarter of 2018, respectively. Since U.S. Treasury securities are one of the most liquid investments in the marketplace, AGNC trades these derivative instruments throughout the quarter. Through a detailed analysis that will be omitted from this particular article, I am projecting AGNC’s U.S. Treasury securities and U.S. Treasury security futures had a total net valuation gain of $125 million for the third quarter of 2018. I believe this should be seen as a more cautious projection.

As stated earlier, all remaining derivative sub-accounts within Table 4 that have not been specifically mentioned above are deemed immaterial for discussion purposes. As such, these remaining derivative sub-accounts will be omitted from any analysis even though a projected net valuation gain (loss) has been included in Table 4. This includes valuation projections on the following derivative sub-accounts: 1) interest-only (“IO”) and principle-only (“PO”) strips; 2) debt on consolidated variable-interest-entities (“VIE”); 3) REIT equity securities (affiliate position as of 6/30/2018); and 4) put options (when applicable). AGNC’s REIT equity securities position as of 6/30/2018 was solely comprised of a 5% ownership stake in MTGE Investment Corp. (MTGE).

When combining all the derivative sub-accounts together (both material and immaterial), I am projecting AGNC’s derivative instruments and other securities, net account had a total net valuation gain of $357 million for the third quarter of 2018. Now, I want to briefly discuss my projection for AGNC’s net spread + NDR income for the third quarter and compare it to prior quarters.

Brief Discussion of AGNC’s Net Spread + NDR Income:

Now let us take a look at AGNC’s net spread + NDR income. I show my projection for this figure in Table 5 below. All past (ACTUAL) figures within Table 5 are derived from AGNC’s quarterly SEC submissions via the company’s 10-Q or 10-K where applicable. All projected (ESTIMATE) figures are calculated and derived from multiple tables/charts that will not be shown within this particular article.

Table 5 – AGNC Quarterly Net Spread + NDR Income Projection

(Source: Table created by me, partially using AGNC data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 4])

Using Table 5 above as a reference, AGNC reported net spread + NDR income (when excluding any “catch up” premium amortization adjustment) of $247, $235, and $254 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, first quarter of 2018, and second quarter of 2018, respectively (see red reference “O”). This calculates to net spread + NDR income of $0.63, $0.60, and $0.63 per common share, respectively (see red reference “O / P”). I would point out these figures surpassed AGNC’s monthly dividends totaling $0.54 per common share for the same timeframe.

However, let us now take a look at my projection for the third quarter of 2018. I am projecting AGNC will report net spread + NDR income (when excluding any catch-up premium amortization adjustment) of $244 million for the third quarter of 2018. This calculates to net spread + NDR income of $0.53 per common share. I would point out this figure is slightly less than AGNC’s monthly dividends totaling $0.54 per common share for the third quarter of 2018.

It should also be noted my projected figure EXCLUDES MTGE’s termination fee (paid by NLY) in relation to AGNC’s external management agreement. AGNC wholly owns American Capital Mortgage Management (“ACMM”) which provides external management services to MTGE up until a short time after the recently finalized merger. When AGNC reports quarterly results for the third quarter of 2018, management may include this “one time” fee within the company’s net spread + NDR income figure. However, I believe excluding this roughly $40-$45 million termination fee provides a “clearer picture” of AGNC’s net spread + NRD income figure for comparative/modeling purposes.

In a nutshell, my projected net increase in AGNC’s borrowing costs during the third quarter of 2018 (discussed in PART 1) will “trump” the net benefit from the periodic interest income of AGNC’s interest rate payer swaps (discussed earlier). As such, this has begun to put a bit of pressure on AGNC’s dividend sustainability heading into 2019. However, as stated above, the one-time termination fee income will alleviate some pressure when it comes to any potential AGNC near-term overpayments.

A) Net Income (Loss):

Estimate of $219 Million; Range $69 – $369 Million

Net Income Available to Common Shareholders of $0.45 Per Share (Excluding OCI/(OCL)); Range $0.13 – $0.78 Per Share

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Red Reference “A” in Table 6 Below Next to the September 30, 2018 Column

Finally, let us look at my projection for AGNC's quarterly net income for the third quarter of 2018. This information is provided in Table 6 below.

Table 6 – AGNC Quarterly Net Income (Loss) Projection

(Source: Table created by me, partially using data obtained from AGNC's quarterly investor presentation slides)

Side Note: Five remaining accounts within AGNC’s consolidated statement of comprehensive income that impact the company’s net income amount are the following: 1) unrealized gain (loss) on investments measured at FMV through net income (loss), net; 2) management fee income; 3) compensation expense; 4) general/administrative expenses; and 5) income tax provision (benefit). In regards to the first listed account, this projection will be discussed in PART 3 of the article (even though it is part of AGNC’s net income amount). In regards to AGNC’s management fee income, this account was discussed in the previous section of the article (mainly ACMM’s termination fee in regards to MTGE). While the three remaining accounts have been projected within Table 6, they are deemed immaterial for discussion purposes and will be excluded from any analysis within this article.

When the nine accounts from Table 6 above are combined, I am projecting AGNC had net income of $219 million for the third quarter of 2018. After accounting for AGNC’s quarterly preferred stock dividends, this would be earnings available to common shareholders of $0.45 per share.

Conclusions Drawn (PART 2):

To sum up the analysis above, I am projecting AGNC will report the following account figure for the third quarter of 2018 (refer back to Table 4 and/or 6):

4) Quarterly Net Gain on Derivative Instruments and Other Securities of $357 Million

I am also projecting AGNC will report the following net income, EPS, and net spread + NDR income amounts for the third quarter of 2018 (refer back to Table 5 and/or 6):

A) Quarterly Net Income of $219 Million; Earnings Available to Common Shareholders of $0.45 Per Share

- Quarterly Net Spread + NDR Income (Excluding “One-Time” Termination Fee of External Management Agreement with MTGE) of $0.53 Per Common Share

AGNC’s projected net income of $219 million for the third quarter of 2018 is a minor decrease when compared to net income of $293 million for the second quarter of 2018. This is mainly due to a projected larger realized loss within AGNC’s investment securities acquired after 1/1/2017 and an increased interest expense figure when compared to the prior quarter partially offset by a slightly higher derivatives net valuation gain and the one-time ACMM termination fee in regards to MTGE.

As stated in PART 1 of this article, AGNC’s OCI/(OCL) amount is part of the company’s consolidated statement of comprehensive income but is EXCLUDED from the company’s net income (loss) and EPS amounts. As such, I STRONGLY suggest holding off on a “final verdict” regarding AGNC’s projected results for the third quarter of 2018 until PART 3 of this article is provided. In my professional opinion, I believe AGNC’s “comprehensive income (loss)” amount is more important than the company’s net income (loss) and EPS amounts.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this particular article, I currently rate AGNC as a SELL when I believe the company’s stock price is trading above my projected non-tangible BV as of 9/30/2018, a HOLD when trading at through less than a (7.5%) discount to my projected non-tangible BV as of 9/30/2018, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (7.5%) discount to my projected non-tangible BV as of 9/30/2018. These ranges are unchanged when compared to my last AGNC article (PART 1).

Therefore, I currently rate AGNC as a HOLDsince the stock is trading at through less than a (7.5%) discount to my projected non-tangible BV as of 6/30/2018.

Along with the data presented within this article, this recommendation considers the following mREIT catalysts/factors: 1) projected future MBS price movements; 2) projected future derivative valuations;and 3) projected near-term dividend per share rates. This recommendation also considers the high probability of four Fed Funds Rate increases by the FOMC during 2018 (this is a more hawkish view when compared to most of last year) and several increases during 2019 due to recent macroeconomic trends/events. This also considers the eventual “wind-down”/decrease of the Fed’s balance sheet through gradual “runoff”/partial non-reinvestment (which began in October 2017 which has increased spread/basis risk).

Final Note:PART 2 of this article is only a PARTIAL analysis of AGNC’s consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the third quarter of 2018. As such, a “final” conclusion will not be provided yet. PART 3 of this article will just pick up where PART 2’s analysis ends. PART 3 of this article will discuss AGNC’s projected OCI/(OCL) and comprehensive income (loss) amounts. This will be followed by a projection of AGNC’s BV as of 9/30/2018 and the company’s CURRENT BV in late October which will be available to readers prior to management’s earnings press release for the third quarter of 2018.

Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

Current/Recent mREIT Sector Stock Disclosures:

On 11/27/2015, I initiated a position in AGNC’s Series B preferred stock, (AGNCB). On 12/7/2015, 12/9/2015, 12/14/2015, 1/14/2016, and 1/20/2016 I selectively increased my position in AGNCB.When combined, my AGNCB position had a weighted average purchase price of $23.215 per share which excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 10/11/2017- 10/16/2017 I selectively sold 50% of my existing position in AGNCB at a weighted average sales price of $26.425 per share. On 10/23/2017, 11/20/2017, and 12/7/2017, I selectively sold 7%, 14%, and 9% of my existing position in AGNCB at a weighted average sales price of $26.615, $26.30, and $26.50 per share, respectively. On 10/12/2018-10/14/2018, I selectively sold the remaining portion of my AGNCB position at a weighted average sales price of $25.915 per share. When combined, my AGNCB position had a weighted average sales price of $26.324 per share. Each AGNCB trade was disclosed to readers in “real time” (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 2/9/2018, I re-entered a position in ORC at a weighted average purchase price of $6.845 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 7/17/2018, I sold my entire position in ORC at a weighted average sales price of $8.042 per share as my price target, at the time, of $8.05 per share was met. This calculates to a non-annualized realized gain of 17.5% in roughly 5 months and a non-annualized total return (when including dividends received) of 24.4%. Each ORC trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 1/31/2017, I initiated a position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) at a weighted average purchase price of $15.10 per share. On 6/29/2017 and 7/7/2017, I increased my position in NRZ at a weighted average purchase price of $15.775 and $15.18 per share, respectively. When combined, my NRZ position has a weighted average purchase price of $15.349 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each NRZ trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on NRZ.

On 6/29/2017, I initiated a position in CHMI at a weighted average purchase price of $18.425 per share. On 10/6/2017, 10/26/2017, 11/6/2017, and 1/29/2018 I increased my position in CHMI at a weighted average purchase price of $18.015, $18.245, $17.71, and $17.145 per share, respectively. When combined, my CHMI position has a weighted average purchase price of $17.797 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each CHMI trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a BUY recommendation on CHMI.

On 8/23/2017, I initiated a position in Two Harbors Investment Corp.'s (TWO) Series B preferred stock, (TWO.PB). On 8/24/2017, I increased my position in TWO-B. When combined, my TWO-B position has a weighted average purchase price of $25.283 per share. I currently hold (personally and through affiliated entities) 0.26% of the outstanding shares of TWO-B. Each TWO-B trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 8/31/2017, I initiated a position in CHMI’s Series A preferred stock, (CHMI.PA). On 9/12/2017, I increased my position in CHMI-A. When combined, my CHMI-A position has a weighted average purchase price of $25.198 per share. I currently hold (personally and through affiliated entities) 1.36% of the outstanding shares of CHMI-A. Each CHMI-A trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 1/29/2018, I initiated a position in TWO at a weighted average purchase price of $15.155 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. This TWO trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on TWO.

On 3/1/2018, I initiated a position in CYS Investments Inc. (NYSE:CYS) at a weighted average purchase price of $6.34 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 6/18/2018, I sold my entire position in CYS at a weighted average sales price of $7.515 per share as my price target, at the time, of $7.50 per share was met. This calculates to a non-annualized realized gain of 18.5% in roughly 3.5 months and a non-annualized total return (when including dividends received) of 22.0%. Each CYS trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 3/8/2018, I initiated a position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc.’s (NYMT) Series D preferred stock, (NYMTN). On 4/6/2018 and 4/27/2018, I increased my position in NYMTN. When combined, my NYMTN position has a weighted average purchase price of $23.489 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. I currently hold (personally and through affiliated entities) 0.64% of the outstanding shares of NYMTN. Each NYMTN trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

All trades/investments I have performed over the past few years have been disclosed to readers in real time (that day at the latest) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha (which cannot be changed/altered). Through this resource, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered). Through StockTalk disclosures, at the end of September 2018 I had an unrealized/realized gain “success rate” of 93.9% and a total return (includes dividends received) success rate of 100% out of 33 positions (see my profile for more detailed investing statistics). The slight decrease in the first percentage, when compared to August 2018, was due to the fact my position in TWO recently turned slightly negative (when excluding dividends received; still had a total return). I encourage other Seeking Alpha contributors to provide real time buy and sell updates for their readers which would ultimately lead to greater transparency/credibility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHMI, CHMI.PA, NRZ, NYMTN, TWO, TWO.PB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have no position in AGNC, AGNCB, AI, ARR, MORL, NLY, NYMT, ORC, or REM.