KEMET Corporation Is Falling Off A Cliff

Less certain are the effects of possible Chinese retaliation, especially if US-Chinese relations break down completely.

The company's exposure to US tariffs on Chinese imports seems manageable, as some tariffs can be passed on and production can shift to other locations.

KEMET shares have fallen 40% from the top set in July. Apparently, investors are bracing for serious trade trouble.

A couple of shares we have been following as candidates for the SHU portfolio have seen quite some momentous downward movements. So, we wonder whether it's getting time to execute and take a position.

First one up, KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Look what is happening here, this ain't pretty:

In fact, we wrote an article in August arguing that it should rebound (with the stock then at $23 and change), which it did, but then it crashed lower. We also argued in that article that the one risk would be an escalation of trade tensions between the US and China.

Well, trade tensions between the US and China did happen. Unfortunate, as the company had just gone into a joint venture in China (from the Q1 10-Q):

On January 29, 2018, KEC entered into a joint venture agreement (the “Agreement”) with JIANGHAI (Nantong) Film Capacitor Co., Ltd (“Jianghai Film”), a subsidiary of Nantong Jianghai Capacitor Co., Ltd (“Jianghai”) for the formation of KEMET Jianghai Electronic Components Co. Ltd., a limited liability company located in Nantong, China. KEMET Jianghai Electronic Components Co. Ltd. was officially established on May 16, 2018, and will manufacture axialelectrolytic capacitors and (H)EV Film DC brick capacitors, for distribution through the KEMET and Jianghai sales channels. KEC and Jianghai Film will each provide initial capital contributions through a combination of cash and manufacturing equipment, and will be equally represented on the joint venture’s board of directors.

And it does have production facilities in China (from the 10-Q):

KEMET operates twenty-four production facilities in Europe, North America, and Asia, and employs approximately 14,750 employees worldwide. Commodity manufacturing previously located in the United States has been substantially relocated to our lower-cost manufacturing facilities in Mexico, China and parts of Europe. Production remaining in the United States focuses primarily on early-stage manufacturing of new products and other specialty products for which customers are predominantly located in North America. We also have low cost manufacturing facilities located in Vietnam and Thailand.

It's useful to see what management said about the situation (from the Q1CC):

First of all the tariffs are not that larger for us, we’re not importing all that much from China into the US, but also we’re passing that on... The products we export from China to the United Stated are Film products from Anting, Tantalum Polymer from Suzhou and Magnetic, Sensors and Actuators from Chowmin [ph]. In the event, this situation is not expeditiously resolved we’re looking into alternative locations to move production heading to the US out of China.

That was about the possible new tariffs (some of which now seem to have materialized in the batch of 5% or 10% on $200 billion of US imports from China).

But KEMET was already hit by the first batch of US tariffs on $60 billion of imports from China. However, the company simply passed on these costs (from the Q1CC):

We will pass entire cost onto our direct customers and distributors which will be reflected as a line item on the invoice. We have experience[d] no push back and have already begun to receive such payments.

So this is why there wasn't much of a share price reaction, but apparently, passing on the new tariffs is less of an option. Instead, management was prepared to shift production to new locations:

Options currently under consideration are moving US designated magnetic and sensors production from Chowmin [indiscernible] China, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam and Tantalum Polymer from Suzhou, China to Victoria, Mexico and or Bangkok, Thailand. And Film products from Anting, China to Bulgaria and Macedonia.

From the September Rodman & Renshaw Investor Presentation:

That 41% Tantalum might be a source of problems. Here are some items on the official US government list that might be relevant:

2615.90.30 Synthetic tantalum-niobium concentrates

8103.20.00 Tantalum, unwrought (including bars and rods obtained simply by sintering); tantalum powders

8103.30.00 Tantalum waste and scrap

8103.90.00 Tantalum, articles nesoi

However, Tantalum Polymer doesn't seem to be on the list. The other product descriptions from the KEMET Q1CC aren't specific enough ("magnetic and sensor production" "film products") to find any exact matches in the list of tariffs.

And in fact, it doesn't matter all that much, as these tariffs are set to go to 25% by the end of the year, and there could very well be a new round after which basically all US imports from China face tariffs. If that happens, the company-specific problems having to relocate production could simply be dwarfed by the decline in market sentiment, which is already shaky after bond yields started to rise again.

Why do we say that? Well, here is Kevin Hassett (from USCHNews):

“If I were a business, I would basically just stay away from China right now. Their misbehavior is so terrible.” Kevin Hassett, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers said on Yahoo Finance’s Market Mover Friday. “That’s why President Trump is taking a hard line with them. They’ve got to change the way they behave if they want to be part of this modern world global economy.”

The market is slowly coming around to the likelihood of a prolonged trade war with China. While that is an undisputed negative for the market, some companies are more affected than others, and it stands to reason that KEMET is in the firing line.

Chinese Market

Apart from having to relocate some production and/or pass on tariffs to customers, the company also sells to China. In the above diagram, it shows that Asia-Pacific is its most important region with 41% of sales, but we could not find a finer geographical breakout on the country level.

Given the industries involved, the Chinese market is likely to be considerable for the company though (from the Q2 2018 CC):

A sizable portion of POS growth came from new customers in China and Taiwan as we continue to expand our customer base there with a focus on magnetics, sensors and actuators and specialty products... The industrial segment is positive. This is mostly driven by China and a reinvigorated economic situation in Europe, which remains our main market for this segment. Telecom continues to show general weakness among the European players, while we and they wait for the 5G investments to kick in. We are, however, expecting that to be driven mainly out of China.

Also here (from the Q4 2018 CC):

Regarding telecomm, there is excitement for the 5G deployment in China where we do expect the first standard addition of the 5G protocol to be launched around June. This will be another key driver for demand for our products.

Not only 5G, it's also EVs that are a boon to KEMET's products (inverters and capacitors), and China is betting big on EVs (from the Q3 2018 CC):

The JV will give us an opportunity to improve our manufacturing footprint in China, which of course is where most of these cars are being produced and solid today. Also it gives us an opportunity to log into their supply chain, which will improve not just the JV cost performance, but also our cost performance overall. So we believe we can improve the margins in this segment and we believe we have technology that we can use in these segments and we believe that there will growth over the next several years in this area. We would like to be a part of that.

IoT and Industry are the other main demand sources for the company's products.

Here is another way to gauge the importance of China for KEMET. These are its Asian sales offices (from the company website):

And these are its East Asian distributors:

So the upshot is that China is both increasing in importance as a production location as well as a market for end products, so the risks attached to the escalation of the trade war can't be underestimated.

Even without having exact figures of the importance of Chinese sales or production facilities, these aren't likely to be insignificant.

We tend to the opinion that China, given its ambition in high-tech industries, isn't likely to put too many barriers to critical products and technologies, as that could hinder its own progress in these advanced sectors.

The company has 53 patents, so some products might be difficult to replace. Apart from that, the MLCCs are really in short supply.

The stock price

KEMET stock is already down much more than the overall market, so we think most of the problems should be priced in by now. Remember that the demand for MLCC (multi-layer ceramic capacitors) is outstripping supply, and management foresees no change in this situation anytime soon.

In fact, it's increasing CapEx to deal with the surge in demand, and it will gradually introduce price increases as current contracts expire.

In the graph above, you see that the stock price has already fallen to a support level at roughly $17, and if that breaks, the next level looks to be $15:

Valuation

KEM PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Conclusion

The shares of KEMET have fallen off a cliff, with the shares down to very reasonable valuation levels. Per management, they don't import all that much from China into the US, and they can at least in part pass on the tariff into pricing.

What we do know is what the US imports from China, and management argued that it can either pass on tariff cost to end consumers and/or shift production to other locations. The latter cost can be considerable, but are mostly one-off.

But that's not all the potential damage, KEMET can also be hurt from Chinese retaliatory actions. The company does have sales to China, and although we could not establish with any kind of precision how important the Chinese market is for the company, we're fairly sure it is not insignificant. Nor do we know exactly, given the country high-tech ambitions, how likely it is that Chinese retaliatory measures are going to be a real problem for the company.

We take some comfort from the short supply in MLCCs. China isn't going to find replacements should tariffs harm KEMET's, but for other products, we're less sure how easy it is for the country to find alternative sources.

What's more, if the trade war really escalates, there are added incentives for the Chinese to reverse-engineer critical parts and not worry much about patent infringements in order to become less dependent on foreign technology. That would be ironic, as it's the exact opposite of one of the stated aims of US policy towards China.

We think that all but the worst-case scenario is more or less priced in the shares at these levels though. But then again, the worst-case scenario (an all-out trade war between the US and China) can't really be ruled out with any kind of confidence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KEM over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.