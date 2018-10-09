MannKind: Afrezza Sales Close Out Q3 Modestly

The last of the script data for Q3 of 2018 is in, and MannKind (MNKD) delivered a modest level of growth on its inhaled insulin product Afrezza. For the quarter Afrezza scripts came in at 7,254. This represents an improvement of about 12% from the 6,481 scripts delivered in Q2 of 2018. While the sales are indeed increasing, the rate of increase is problematic. It is simply happening too slowly, and given the lack of cash to really push sales, the trend of modest growth is likely to continue.

I estimate the net revenue from Afrezza sales in Q3 will be at about $4.4 million, which would be an improvement of about 19%. If the company is able to deliver $4.4 million in Q3, the total for the 9 months ended September 30th would be $11.5 million and imply a need to deliver $10.5 million in net revenue to hit the lower end of the lowered guidance MannKind management made. This would imply a need to sell 17,500 scripts in Q4. That would be a very impressive 240% increase. Realistically speaking, this will not happen.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

With just 13 weeks left in the year, the picture for Afrezza sales in 2018 is underwhelming. New scripts are showing signs of being overtaken by refills. That is an early indication of reaching a peak in new scripts. When that is happening at just 500 to 600 scripts a week, it is troublesome.

Quarter Over Quarter

There are troubling signs in the quarter-over-quarter data. Back in Q1 of this year, management indicated that Q1 was "seasonally soft." That would imply that the numbers after Q1 would improve in a manner that demonstrates more compelling growth going forward. Q2 of this year delivered an improvement of 15.38%. We now have Q3 in the books and the improvement over Q2 was just 11.93%. Given the performance in 2018, it is little wonder that management likes to focus on the year-over-year data despite the different packaging.

For those looking for a silver lining, the 7,254 scripts sold in Q3 of 2018 are a record. Previously the record was 6,841 scripts delivered in Q4 of 2015 while Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) was still driving the marketing.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Projections

One thing readers need to acknowledge is that the projections I have been laying out have been quite accurate, albeit high. What that means is that a reader can pretty much use my projections as a look at what is likely to happen in terms of script sales and revenue and that the result will be that MannKind will underperform my projections slightly. With the closing of Q3, I have modified my script sales outlook downward again. I am projecting that script sales in Q4 will deliver between 8,500 and 9,400 scripts. I will still caution readers that my projections remain aggressive.

Source of Charts - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

MannKind's Guidance

MannKind has lowered its original guidance on net Afrezza revenue to a level between $22 million and $25 million. It appears a near certainty that the company will miss. I estimate that the company could miss by as much as $5 million. This is based on realistic sales projections for the remaining 13 weeks and the fact that it appears that with just 1 quarter to go, management has only delivered $11.5 million in net Afrezza revenue. Essentially the year is 75% complete, but MannKind is only slightly above the half-way point in its stated goal. It is my opinion that MannKind will need to lower guidance yet again when it conducts its Q3 call about 4 or 5 weeks from now.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Cash

MannKind has been existing in the corporate version of living paycheck to paycheck. That dynamic still exists. By my estimation, the company finished the quarter with about $9.5 million in cash. The company is awaiting a $45-million dollar payment from United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR), which should come once the HSR waiting period of 30 days passes. The waiting period is 30 calendar days from the first day after the filings are received. Assuming that United and MannKind filed the week of September 3rd, the waiting period should expire this week. It is possible that the FTC has asked some questions, but we have no way to know that.

As you can see in the cash tracking chart below, it is imperative that this cash infusion happens in the very near term. MannKind must also pay Deerfield $3 million by the end of October. Extending some realistic growth projections to Afrezza sales, we can see that the company still needs about $80 million to get through next year. There is $30 million possible with warrants priced at $2.38. My model assumes a $10-million dollar milestone in January from United, while management seems to indicate that it will get $25 million in 2019 from United milestones. If the additional drug candidate that United contracted pans out, another $30 million is possible. Thus, if everything goes right, MannKind could garner just enough cash to finish 2019 ($30 million from warrants, $25 million from milestones, and $30 million from new drug candidate).

The issue here is still about the same, however. MannKind does not possess the cash to effectively change the manner in which Afrezza is marketed, nor to drive pipeline in an effective manner.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

Summary

MannKind can potentially be in a better situation than normal with the infusion of $45 million from United. The company is beginning to tout a pipeline, but has a long way to go to get that pipeline to a higher level of maturity and viability. The HSR waiting period overhang should resolve this week, but that does not mean that the company is on solid footing yet. The RLS story is getting some wind, but the company raised $2.5 million at start-up, and just $5 million since. If RLS wants to take advantage of the heat in the CBD and cannabinoid space, it will need to act quickly. Even if that happens, the impact on MannKind will be somewhat muted by the fact that RLS controls the manufacturing and must only pay minimal royalties to MannKind. In essence, RLS struck a deal for Technosphere and its use in the cannabinoid space when MannKind was at its weakest.

Look for a pop of some sort when the HSR waiting period has passed and MannKind receives $45 million. After that, the company can string together some positive press in the form of filing in Mexico and Canada, as well as an anticipated approval in Brazil. The negatives will be dealing with guidance, and still trying to find a source for more cash. There is a play here when you build a position at the lower end of the trading range and sell at the top. The range at the moment is $1.50 to $2.40. Savvy investors and active traders use the range to make immediate term profits and if they so desire, build a longer term position. This equity provides swings, so take advantage. Stay tuned!

