Geron's Biggest Problem Still Lies Ahead

Coupled with my prior musing over Imetelstat's prospects in Myelodysplastic syndrome, I have serious concerns over Imetelstat's prospects going forward.

Introduction

According to its website,

We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies.

Recently, Geron (GERN) announced Janssen's intention to discontinue its partnership in the development of Geron's lead asset, Imetelstat. The announcement derailed the momentum merely built from the anticipation of the announcement alone:

Imetelstat For MDS

Last month, I discussed Imetelstat's prospects in Myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) compared to Acceleron's (XLRN) Luspatercept. After objective assessment, it is apparent that Luspatercept is the better drug for the indication.

Luspatercept appears to be the better drug for MDS than Imetelstat. I believe Luspatercept benefits from a more specific/appropriate MOA. This increases its likelihood of efficacy and decreases the chances of systemic issues. Because Luspatercept is given subcutaneously, this grants Acceleron with greater convenience. Acceleron will also benefit by likely being first-to-market for this indication.

Although Janssen cited the partnership discontinuation was simply "the result of a strategic portfolio evaluation and prioritization of assets within their portfolio," it would be naive of us to think Janssen still believes Imetelstat has great commercial prospects. Otherwise, it would not have discontinued the partnership.

Imetelstat For Myelofibrosis

Geron is also developing Imetelstat in a phase 2 clinical trial (IMBARK) in patients with intermediate- or high-risk Myelofibrosis (MF) refractory to a Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitor. MF is another blood disorder characterized by abnormal blood cell production and scarring. As a result, patients with MF often present with enlarged spleens. Primary treatment of MF includes JAK inhibitors. However, not all patients respond appropriately.

In the same press release announcing the partnership discontinuation, Geron released matured data for MF:

For the 9.4 mg/kg dosing arm (n=59), highlights from the primary analysis included a spleen response rate of 10% and a symptom response rate of 32%. No patients achieved complete remission, and one patient achieved partial remission. The safety profile was consistent with prior clinical trials of imetelstat in hematologic malignancies, and no new safety signals were identified. The most common adverse events were cytopenias. At the time of the primary analysis, median overall survival had not been reached after 23 months of median follow-up.

Reduction in spleen size suggests the drug is active in the treatment of MF. One partial response and zero complete responses are good for an overall response rate [ORR] of 1.7% (n=59). Geron mentions the safety data is similar to that seen in previous Imetelstat trials (which aren't great).

Granted, these patients are a difficult-to-treat population considering their disease was refractory to first-line treatment, so we can expect numbers to be somewhat low. However, numbers this low suggests the drug is not active in treating this particular disease. Furthermore, the side effects associated with Imetelstat elicit a very unfavorable risk/reward profile for these patients.

Compare the matured data to what Geron in 2014 described as "unprecedented remissions" from a single-site:

The efficacy described above and the safety issues typically associated with Imetelstat suggests this drug is not at all effective in the treatment of MF. Geron will have a very difficult time advancing this drug for this indication if the current data doesn't improve drastically.

Past Imetelstat Failures

In 2012, Geron announced sobering Imetelstat news for two indications. Imetelstat, in a clinical study for treatment of breast cancer, was discontinued because "median progression-free survival in the imetelstat arm was shorter than in the comparator arm." Geron also mentioned that Imetelstat wouldn't progress to a phase 3 trial in NSCLC due to a lack of efficacy in a phase 2 trial.

Granted, these failures are in the past and have, arguably, very little to do with current prospects in indications like MDS and MF. However, I cannot help but think MDS and MF will be added to the basket of failed Imetelstat indications. As a nurse writing on such events, I have to weigh the necessitation of clinical trial with the safety and holistic well-being of subjects. I, therefore, have to ask: how long can we, ethically, trial this drug towards at-risk and very sick patients given the overt lack of efficacy and abundance of safety issues? The question warrants serious consideration.

Summary

Geron's biggest problem is not in Janssen's discontinuation of their partnership, but, rather, still lies ahead. Imetelstat, partnered or not, does not appear to be a viable drug for the treatment of either MDS or MF. The drug does not appear entirely effective nor safe. It does not provide therapeutic differentiation. Considering Imetelstat is the only drug in Geron's pipeline and MDS/MF are the only indications Imetelstat is seeking, Geron may be in for more pain going forward.

I encourage investors to seek opportunities elsewhere.

