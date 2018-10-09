Mercer International: Driven By Pulp And Power

Mercer International (MERC) is a Canada-based commodity pulp manufacturer, with a growing business in power generation and lumber. Small-cap MERC could be considered undervalued; however, elevated commodity pricing is supporting profits and share prices. Offsetting this is management’s recently announced expansion of its core businesses.

Logs ready for the pulp mill

In late December 2017, I penned a review of MERC when it was trading at $14 and a 3.6% yield, and was the third article since mid-2011. Since last December, share prices dipped to just under $13 and then strengthened last April to over $17. During the last 2 months, MERC has been getting further attention with its purchase of an Australian sandalwood plantation, but more importantly the $360-million purchase of a peer Canadian pulp production. This expansion has lifted share prices to almost $20 level.

Mercer operates in two groups with three basic businesses. Operating reports are split into Pulp Group and Wood Group, but it manages three businesses: pulp production, power generation and chemicals, and lumber. Its pulp facilities are in western Canada and Germany. Production has been virtually exclusive to NBSK pulp, northern bleached softwood kraft. NBSK is considered a more desirable grade of pulp due to its fiber strengthening characters over its sister NBHK, or hardwood kraft. At each of its pulp plants, management has installed power generating capacities and reprocessing of pulp-making waste into saleable chemicals. MERC owns the fifth-largest global sawmill based on volume, also in Germany.

The addition of Daishowa-Marubeni International's (DMI) assets lifts total pulp production by 41%, which is a nice addition to current capacity. Of interest to investors is the expansion into the more commodity NBHK as one of the plants being acquired produces both pulp grades. Also, management describes some of the production facilities as “swing,” implying the ability to change product based on demand/price. Historically, NBSK carries a premium of around 10% to NBHK. Supporting the DMI facilities is Canadian government licenses to harvest up to 3 million cubic meters of hardwood and softwood combined. The DMI facilities should enhance Mercer’s production pulp profile.

Mercer is building a nice business in power generation and chemicals. After the DMI acquisition, MERC will generate approximately 890,000 MWh of surplus energy which it sells to local electric utilities in Canada and Germany. Pulp manufacturing is an energy hog and the ability to use inhouse bio-fuels to power the factory, plus sell the excess electricity, is a large advantage to MERC’s profitability. According to a 2013 Danish study, on average, energy is the second-largest cost factor in pulp manufacturing, after raw materials. Energy represents on average 16% of the production cost of pulp, and in some facilities escalating up to 30%. MERC was one of the pioneers in incorporating bio-fuel power generation into their business model.

As a commodity, prices for pulp fluctuate based on supply and demand. Below is a chart of NBSK pulp pricing going back to 2002, courtesy of Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS). In addition, the chart is accompanied by longer-term pricing comparisons.

According to a 2017 presentation by Chilean pulp maker CMPC, global production of paper consumes 64 million metric tons of virgin pulp, about 50% NBHK and 40% NBSK. The US, Canada, Brazil, and Chile are major exporting countries for kraft pulp, accounting for more than 44% of the total export market. Unlike the production and export scenario, the import trend for kraft pulp is equally divided between the Europe and Asia-Pacific regions, which combined account for more than 80% of the global share. Mercer’s unique plant locations of western Canada and Germany position the firm to benefit from these two large import markets.

From the charts above, it is obvious the current pulp price is elevated from its recent past and could be primed for a decline. However, as a function of supply and demand, pulp producers have reduced their historic growth in capacity even with these elevated prices. Management expects very little additional industry capacity after 2019 until at least 2023. From 2016 to 2019, management forecasts NBSK industry capacity will grow by a total of 1.5 million metric tons, or a very manageable 5.6%.

In a May 2017 report, consulting firm McKinsey offered this forecast for NBSK:

Softwood fiber could be looking forward to some prosperous years. In the medium term, requirements for stronger, lighter-weight packaging and the need to balance out the deteriorating quality of recycled fiber could increase demand. Although demand-growth rates are lower than for hardwood, so are the industry’s capacity additions, and this should help profitability. Challenges in expanding softwood-forest supply are constraining new supply, as well as the fact that much of the industry’s softwood-production assets are aging and need complete renewal or substantial upgrades. But the scale of the investments required is a potential roadblock to them being made, which could further contribute to scarcity. The lingering question is whether such supply-side challenges can trigger an accelerated development of hardwood applications as a substitute, rendering softwood fibers partly obsolete.

Within the trends of commodity pricing, the pulp market is expected to remain strong until 2020. At that time, EBITDA and earnings for MERC are expected to decline. An example of these forecasts can be found at 4-traders.com. Their consensus estimates are for EBITDA of $252 million, $365 million, $429 million and $414 million for actual 2017, 2018e, 2019e, and 2020e, respectively. Credit Suisse has slightly lower estimates for $375 million in EBITDA this year, $351 million next year and $295 million in 2020.

For 12 months ending in June 2018, and not including the DMI acquisition, pulp sales were $1,085 million, lumber sales were $176 million, energy sales were $82 million and chemical sales were $15 million. From MERC’s most recent investor presentation, EBITDA for the past 12 months ending June 2018 were $209 million for pulp, $89 million for energy and $14 million for lumber. Interestingly, based on EBITDA multiples of 4.5x for pulp and lumber and 8.5x for energy, less $550 million in debt, MERC could be valued at its current price of $18.45 – not including the long-term benefits of the DMI acquisition.

Fastgraph.com analysis also indicates share prices are fairly valued at its current price. Below is its latest graph.

Moody’s commented positively on the DMI acquisition and believes it is a credit-positive event. Moody’s believes the increase in free cash flow, coupled with substantial cost synergies, will offset the $180 million in increased leverage expected to fund the acquisition.

MERC has several intriguing attributes that should not go unnoticed for investors. The first is the international positioning of MERC’s facilities. With the brewing trade conflict, China is in the process of instituting a 10% to 25% tariff on US pulp exports from the US. With no US facilities, MERC could be the beneficiary of these trade actions. In addition, the Chinese government is moving away from waste paper as a source of pulp, which favors virgin manufacturers like MERC. A sustained move towards more virgin pulp could add 10% to worldwide demand, and, in the face of little added capacity over the next after 2020, could continue to support prices at their current elevated levels.

While the businesses are located in Canada and Europe, Mercer is domiciled in the state of Washington. This means the dividend is not subject to Canadian or German withholding taxes and are considered "qualified" for US investors.

In the early years of this century, I followed the actions of two well-heeled financiers and entrepreneurs: Peter J Kellogg and Michael Smith. Combined, they controlled several interesting companies, including German cement-machine maker KHD Humboldt Wedag International and iron ore royalty firm Terra Nova. Mr. Kellogg and Mr. Smith are somewhat recluse businessmen who spun a very tangled web of spin-offs and acquisitions and seemed to always operate in a somewhat opaque fashion. I decided to exit these investments when they expanded into the natural gas drilling business in India in 2011 and a Canadian gas producer in 2012.

Assembled in the early and mid-1990s by acquiring various German pulp facilities to augment its Canadian business, MERC grew as an affiliate of then-Hong Kong-based Mass Financial Corp. with Peter Kellogg as a major investor. While Mercer separated from Smith in 1996, Kellogg, through his ownership of Bermuda-based IAT Reinsurance Co Ltd., still owns approximately 33% of shares outstanding. As I was exiting the other Smith/Kellogg investments, I bought into MERC. I started a small position in MERC in 2011, added a bit in 2013, and bought more between May and August 2016. I recently added to my position during its dip to $16 just prior to the recent DMI acquisition announcement.

MERC is a well-run business backed by an opportunistic management team influenced by Mr. Kellogg. While MERC could be considered as being fairly valued at its current price and its business remains at the mercy of commodity pulp prices, buying on any weakness is recommended.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MERC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.