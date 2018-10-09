Chefs' Warehouse: Lofty Valuation Will Be Difficult To Sustain

Institutional activity has no bearing on the long-term investment case, and without seeing evidence of significantly better business prospects, it's hard to see how the valuation can be sustained.

We believe that a big chunk of the recent gains is tied to increases in institutional ownership (related to the stock's anticipated move into the S&P SmallCap 600).

This is despite the fact that CHEF's fundamentals aren't much better than competitors', and in certain ways are actually worse.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF) has returned more than 85% YTD compared to 11% for food distributor peers, and currently trades at an all-time high. CHEF has performed better than peers, on average, so far this year, but hasn’t exactly left them in the dust either, and we believe that a large chunk of the recent gains is tied to increases in institutional ownership (related to the stock’s anticipated move into the S&P SmallCap 600 index) rather than improved fundamentals or future prospects. CHEF now trades at a valuation (P/CF of 38x) that dwarfs typical food distributor valuations, and we expect to see a correction in the share price within the next twelve months as it becomes clear that CHEF’s fundamentals can’t sustain this multiple.

Figure 1: YTD Stock Performance Graph

Source: Morningstar

Valuation Not Justified

CHEF is a specialty food distributor serving restaurants, clubs, hotels, caterers, schools, bakeries, casinos, and specialty food stores primarily on the east and west coast of the United States. Food distribution is a highly competitive, low-margin business due to the limited opportunities for differentiation and value-add, and the sector historically has traded in the high single-digit to low-teen range as a multiple of cash flow.

This is more or less the level at which CHEF’s competitors trade currently (peer group average of 10.1x, see Figure 2) and where CHEF has traded historically (3-year average of 13.2x). But now, after a couple of better-than-expected quarters, CHEF trades at a P/CF multiple of 38x.

Figure 2: P/CF Valuations

Source: Madison Investment Research

For this valuation to be justified, CHEF would need to demonstrate significantly better fundamentals compared to what it has done historically and relative to peers, and vastly improved future prospects as well.

But over the past twelve months CHEF has generated lower returns on capital than competitors (6.76% for CHEF compared to 8.34% for the peer group average) and as of the latest quarter has below average financial health (D/E of 1.22x vs. average of 1.04x for peers). Longs might have a case if these were significant improvements over historical levels and if things were likely to improve further, but these metrics are consistent with what CHEF has done historically: over the past 5 years, CHEF’s median ROIC and D/E are 6.48% and 1.26x, respectively. From a profitability and financial health standpoint, nothing has really changed.

Where CHEF has outperformed competitors over the past several quarters is growth: CHEF’s first-half revenues increased 11.3% (4.8% organic growth) compared to an average of 6.75% for competitors (low-single digit organic growth). Yet the disparity between CHEF and peers here is largely explained by the former spending more on acquisitions (organic growth has improved for the sector as a whole thanks to a stronger economy), and CHEF’s historical record is proof that growth in and of itself does not guarantee value creation: during the three years 2014-2017, a period during which CHEF’s market cap fell by almost 2/3, CHEF grew revenues more than 20% annually.

What’s more is that CHEF’s superior growth outlook is already reflected in the stock’s valuation, with shares trading at 36x forward earnings (a ridiculous multiple for a food distributor). So while it’s true that CHEF should outgrow competitors next year (analysts are expecting EPS growth of 24.4% compared to a median of 13.8% for peers), a comparison of the PEG ratios reveals that CHEF is still expensive when you account for this difference: CHEF has a PEG of 1.5x compared to a median of 1.2x for competitors.

Since the beginning of September CHEF’s shares have risen by almost a third, despite there being almost no news to report over this period. We suspect that these gains were driven by an increase in fund and institutional ownership related to the stock’s anticipated move into the S&P SmallCap 600 index - news that formally broke a few days ago.

Index inclusion certainly has its advantages, the chief being greater liquidity tied to the buying and selling of passive funds/investors who are benchmarked to such indexes. But it’s not enough to completely transform a company’s price-multiple, and it certainly doesn’t make the stock in question a buy for the typical long-term, fundamentals-based investor. Without seeing evidence that underlying performance or future prospects have meaningfully improved, it’s difficult to see how the valuation can be sustained.

The actions of insiders, who know the company better than most, lend credence to this claim. During the past three months insiders sold a net of over 10,000 shares, which isn’t a very significant number in absolute terms, but insider activity (either buying or selling) is relatively rare with CHEF and these transactions occurred at an average price of $31 (well below the current price of $38.18).

Risks to the Bear Thesis

While we think it's unlikely that the current multiple will hold up, there are some risks to this thesis that investors should consider. The main risk is that CHEF's acquisition-based growth strategy will eventually give it the size and breadth needed to achieve large-scale efficiencies, which would help to sustain high rates of earnings growth into the future.

With TTM revenues of less than 1.4M, CHEF is still one of the smaller publicly-traded food distributors, so there certainly is room to grow. However, while there are economies of scale in this industry, scale doesn't play a massive role in determining a company's profit margins. Sysco (SYY), the industry's largest operator with TTM revenues of more than 58.7M, generated an operating profit margin of 4% last year, which was only slightly better than CHEF's operating margin of 3.4%. This is because most of the opportunities for large-scale cost savings fall in opex, but these costs make up a relatively small portion of a distributor's total costs. What's most important is a company's gross margin, which largely depends on the type of food a company distributes. Because CHEF distributes high-quality and distinct specialty foods, its product margin is actually higher than SYY's, making up for the shortfall in scale.

Thus, we don't think there's a lot of margin upside here even as CHEF continues to grow scale. The company's operating margin has actually declined over the past decade, even though revenues increased by a factor of ~5x.

Conclusion

CHEF trades at an extremely high valuation for a food distributor, even though the company’s fundamentals aren’t much better than those of competitors (and are in certain ways worse), nor are they meaningfully better than what the company has done historically. A significant part of the recent gains, we believe, is the result of large institutional orders that are unrelated to business fundamentals and shouldn’t affect the investment case for the long-term investor. This valuation most likely can’t be sustained without significant improvements in profitability, and so far we haven’t seen evidence of this.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.