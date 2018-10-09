Xylem Can Satisfy The World's Thirst For Water

More growth left in India and China for decades, and growth from Africa may add to it in the coming decades.

Digitizing the water business is just beginning, and Xylem is well-positioned to take advantage of this multi-decade trend.

When a village or city runs out of the water, it precipitates a social, economic, and political crisis. People and politicians are aware of the power of water. But the water crisis across the globe is getting worse. Investors should be paying attention to the water industry and monitor trends across the globe. As an investor, you should closely follow Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL).

The Global Water Crisis

In 2017, I had written about Xylem and the trends that could bode well for the company, namely urbanization, aging infrastructure in the U.S., and growth in China and India. I also felt Xylem was overvalued back then when it was at around $49. Well, the stock has not looked back, and it now trades at $81. Those trends that I talked about in the article have only strengthened the case for paying close attention to Xylem. It may seem like waiting for a pullback in this stock is a losing proposition, but there may be reason to wait for one before taking the plunge.

Cape Town, South Africa, is amid an ongoing water crisis. Mismanagement of water resources, coupled with an ongoing drought, has led to anger against local politicians and bureaucrats. This situation can also lead to what anthropologist James Holston calls “insurgent citizenship”. Crises like the one in South Africa are playing out across the globe. In India, water rights disputes regularly happen between states and with its neighboring countries like Pakistan.

The state of California is just coming off a multi-year drought that pitted farmers in rural areas against urbanites. Politicians of the state are acutely aware of the fact that the next drought may be right around the corner, and so, “conservation should be a way of life”. At the height of the drought, Californians debated building more desalination plants to fight the drought.

Israel has had numerous conflicts with its neighbors over access to water. But in recent years, it has built enough desalination plants to reduce its dependency on water on its hostile neighbors. Israel’s desalination plants have cost between $300 million and $450 million, and consumers bear the increased cost of water from a desalination plant. Israel also recycles 80% of its wastewater and uses it for agriculture.

The continent of Africa is expected to contribute more than half of the population growth between now and 2050. Sooner or later, the countries there will have to put in place a comprehensive water management plan or face severe consequences. Companies like Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) already see the potential in Africa and have started a venture to invest not only in renewable power but also in water infrastructure.

Is Desalination t he Only Answer to The Water Crisis?

Israel may have found desalination to be a great answer to its water crisis, but it is a solution that is expensive and potentially harmful to the environment. Desalination plants consume a lot of energy and dramatically increase the salinity of water that is piped back to the ocean. Although there are various ways both the power consumption and negative environmental effects can be reduced. The power consumed by desalination plants accounts for one-third to one-half of the cost of the produced water. Compared to seawater desalination, both brackish water desalination and recycled water use less power.

Exhibit: The Amount of Power Consumed By Various Water Processes

(Source: Pacific Institute)

The answer for countries, states, and cities to be self-sufficient in water is for them to efficiently use all the options that are available to them. That includes:

Water conservation measures

Reducing water use for both human use and for agriculture

Reducing wastage of water (non-revenue water)

Recycle water

Brackish water desalination

Seawater desalination

Import water from outside

Responsible tapping of groundwater

Singapore is held up as the model of efficient and responsible water use. The country sees access to clean water as a national security issue, since it was heavily dependent on Malaysia for its water.

Exhibit: Singapore's Water Infrastructure

(Source: Public Utilities Board of Singapore)

Singapore uses a combination of options to meet its water needs. That includes stormwater collection and storage, conservation, desalination, and reclaiming water from sewage (branded as NEWater). More countries will slowly adopt the Singapore model for dealing with their water management challenges. That means Xylem is well-positioned to do business with those countries.

Business Segments

Exhibit: Xylem Annual Revenue and Growth Rate

(Source: Xylem SEC filings and author illustration)

Xylem is organized into three business segments:

Water Infrastructure

This segment supports the process of collecting water, treating it, and distributing it to users. It also deals with the treatment of wastewater responsibly. These two processes are closely linked in this segment via the transport and treatment processes. This segment had about $2 billion in revenue in fiscal year 2017.

Xylem brands in this category include Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold.

Applied Water

This business segment is composed of water applications in the residential, commercial, and industrial. Xylem estimates its currently served market size at $19 billion. Population growth, urbanization, and regulatory requirements are drivers for this segment. I was recently in India, and the urbanization trend there shows no sign of abating. Also, I think the commercial building trend there is just getting started with new hotels and other commercial buildings under construction. Xylem can tap into that growth for years to come. This segment had $1.4 billion in revenue in 2017.

Xylem brands in this segment are Goulds Water Technology, Bell & Gossett, A-C Fire Pump Standard, Lowara, Jabsco, and Flojet.

Measurement & Control Solutions

This business segment develops advanced technology solutions that enable the conservation of water and other energy resources. It is composed of smart meters, networked communications devices, data analytics, test equipment, sensor devices, and software & managed services. This division holds the most promise for growth in the coming decade. As more water utilities understand the need for water conservation, monitoring, and the need to reduce non-revenue water, they would need the software and hardware delivered by Xylem.

This video shows the benefits of networked and digitized Xylem equipment and software in both meter reading, water conservation, and accounting for non-revenue water.

As water utilities across the globe work towards greater conservation and reduction in non-revenue water, this business segment could see continued high-single digit growth rates. Besides that, since monitoring is a software-as-a-service business, this could provide a consistent subscription revenue stream that is sticky. As more utility companies sign up for their monitoring business, their deferred revenue portion of the business could grow to cushion fluctuations in the engineering project and replacement market-driven revenue streams in the water infrastructure and applied water business segments. The digitization of our infrastructure is just getting started worldwide, so as this trend continues, all of Xylem’s products would have monitoring devices and software embedded in them. As more of these devices get connected to their centralized SaaS applications, that should drive consistent revenue growth and higher profitability.

In the fiscal year 2017, the measurement and control solutions business saw organic revenue growth of 7.2% for the year. It also saw adjusted operating margin expansion of about 120 basis points, from 9.2% to 10.4%. As the revenue from software increases, the margins should likely increase further for this business segment.

In 2017, this business segment had about $1.2 billion in revenue and was the smallest of the three segments.

In December 2017, Xylem acquired Canada-based Pure Technologies Ltd. for $397 million. Pure Technologies brings great software-driven business to Xylem. Over time, this would add to Xylem’s competitiveness in digitizing the water infrastructure worldwide.

Conclusion

The water business is known for its long sales cycles, and that could be the biggest weakness for the company. If large projects get delayed unexpectedly, that could cause fluctuations in revenue and profitability, and that may offer an opportunity to buy the stock. But as the size of its software business slowly grows, that consistent subscription revenue stream may help smoothen some of the fluctuations.

Overall, Xylem is very well-positioned to dominate the water infrastructure market and is just starting with its digitization efforts. The company may have decades of profitable growth in front of it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.