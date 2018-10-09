State Of The Economy Part 10: Why Interest Rates Are Soaring And What It Means For Investors

Recession risk remains very low, so there's no need to get extra defensive at this time.

Last week saw a perfect storm of strong economic reports which show America in on track for about 3.3% GDP growth this year.

There are four reasons rates are soaring, but by far the most important is a strong economy that continues to beat expectations.

(Source: imgflip)

Note that due to reader requests, I've decided to break up my weekly portfolio updates into three parts: commentary, economic update, portfolio summary/ stats/watch lists. This is to avoid excessively long articles and maximize the utility to my readers.

This week's commentary examines whether or not record high corporate debt is likely to cause the next financial crisis.

Introduction

Note that I offer these weekly economic updates purely because I believe that investors should always take a holistic "big picture view" of the world. That means knowing the state of the economy and what the short- and medium-term recession risks likely are. However, as I'll explain later in this article (recession risk section), macroeconomic analysis has historically proven to be a terrible tool for stock market timing (SPY) (DIA) (QQQ). Which is why I only offer these analyses so that readers will likely be able to see a recession coming about a year or so away.

That will hopefully allow you the time to prepare yourself emotionally and financially for the downturn. It will also hopefully allow you to adjust your portfolio's capital allocation to a more defensive stance, such as with defensive sectors, or potentially greater allocation to bonds (for lower risk-tolerant investors).

Surging Interest Rates Hitting Stocks

Last week's 0.18% spike in the 10-year yield. That was the fastest spike since February and sent stocks falling, especially tech stocks and high-yield sectors like REITs (VNQ).

SPY data by YCharts

That's likely due to tech investor concerns about a potential bubble that's set to burst at anytime. Meanwhile, REITs continue to face severe short-term rate sensitivity when the 10-year moves higher at a rapid clip.

Let's take a look at the four reasons rates are soaring. More importantly, find out what long-term investors have little reason to change their portfolio allocations.

4 Reasons Interest Rates Are Soaring

The US treasury market is massive, about $15 trillion in size. That means that no single factor ultimately drives daily interest rates. Last week's sharp spike in the 10- (and 30-) year treasury yields was likely caused by a perfect storm of factors.

The first was technical. Short-term bond bears likely had short sell orders in place for when the 10-year yield surpassed its previous 7-year high of 3.12%. That potentially induced a wave of automated bond selling as soon as the 10-year breached this technical level.

Helping to fuel that rise (and trigger the short-selling) was the fact that until mid-September corporations were able to deduct extra pension contributions from their taxes. Corporations were especially fond of 30-year treasuries, because this helps them to match their long-term liabilities with maximum risk free income. According to Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB), corporate bond buying has now "thinned to a trickle." That lack of new demand caused bond prices to fall and thus yields to rise.

Further fueling the big spike in long-term yields is the fact that the Fed's planned balance sheet rolloff (undoing QE) hit its peak level October 1st.

(Source: Yardeni Research)

Specifically, the Fed will now be allowing up to $30 billion per month in maturing 10-year treasury bonds to mature without reinvesting the proceeds into new ones. That's part of the long-term balance sheet roll-off plan which would return the Fed's balance sheet to pre-crisis levels by 2023. While the Fed is not selling 10-year treasuries, $30 billion in less demand, combined with the US treasury doubling treasury issuances (due to higher deficit spending), further put pressure on bond prices.

But by far the biggest factor in last week's bond meltdown was economic reports that showed much stronger-than-expected growth. For example, factory orders grew 2.3% in August (2.1% expected). This was the fastest growth rate since September 2017 and on a YOY basis new factory orders grew 8.6%.

In addition, the ISM service survey came in at 61.6, the highest level ever recorded (survey started in 1997). Services account for about 80% of total US economic growth. A level of 50 indicates positive growth, 55 is exceptional growth, and 60 or above represents 90's style boom times. In fact, the reading of 61.6 correlates to about 4% to 5% GDP growth.

Then there the jobs reports, both ADP/Moody's private sector jobs survey and the Bureau of Labor Statistics official monthly jobs report.

The ADP survey showed 230,000 net jobs added in September, ahead of August's 168,000 and well above the 185,000 expected by economists. According to Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics:

This labor market is rip-roaring hot...The risk that this economy overheats is very high, and this is one more piece of evidence of that." - Mark Zandi

According to Moody's, if the current pace of job creation continues unemployment (U3) could fall to about 3% within 12 months.

(Source: FOMC)

Contrast that with the Fed's latest economic forecast, which calls for U3 hitting 3.6% by the end of the year and bottoming out at 3.5% in 2019 and 2020.

Speaking of the headline unemployment rate, (what Fed watches closely), the BLS jobs report further spooked the bond market. While the headline jobs creation number was far below expectations (also 185K), the report ultimately still points to the hottest job market in about 20 years:

Net job creation: 134,000

August and July revised up 87,000 net jobs

3-month average job creation rate: 190,000 net jobs

12-month average job creation rate: 201,000 net jobs

Unemployment: 3.7% (down from 3.9%, 3.8% expected)

Average wage growth: +2.8% (down from 2.9% and in line with expectations)

So if the government jobs report was so much weaker than expected, then why did the bond market react as it massively beat expectations? Because due to the wide error bars on this survey (plus or minus 125,000) revisions are frequent. The strong revisions for July and August show that job creation indeed remains "rip roaring hot" and the unemployment rate of 3.7% is now the lowest in 49 years.

While U3 unemployment is far from perfect (U6 underemployment is far more representative), the Fed most cares about the headline unemployment rate. That's because under its economic model, 4.5% U3 is "full employment" and any level below this risks stoking enough wage growth to fuel higher core inflation.

And there is also some strong evidence that in the coming months the low September numbers will be revised higher. That's because the ISM service employment index, which represents service companies' hiring plans, hit its highest level in history last month.

Remember that services are by far the largest part of the economy, which means that for at least the next few months job creation is likely to remain strong.

Basically, the economic reports from last week showed much stronger-than-expected growth. The bond market mostly trades with an eye on long-term growth and inflation expectations. It appears that the bond market is finally starting to believe that long-term economic growth might continue to surprise to the upside, which would potentially generate higher inflation.

Over the last two years, inflation expectations have risen by 1% and now stand at about 2.2%. That's slightly above the Fed's target core PCE level of 2.0%, which is where core PCE has been stable for the last four months. A stronger economy also raises the opportunity cost of owning treasuries, which are "risk off" investments that underperform during times of economic and corporate earnings booms.

So the bottom line is that while last week's bond yield spike was due to several factors, the most important is the continued strong growth in the economy. But if the economy is apparently booming, then why did stocks sell off? That would be the fear that rising risk-free treasury yields will suck money out of stocks and into bonds, and thus cause valuations (and share prices) to fall. Fortunately, the risks of that are actually pretty low.

Why Investors Shouldn't Fear Rising Interest Rates

It's true that if 10-year yields climb too high, then stock prices can suffer. However, since 1963 stocks have actually done better in a rising rate environment. At least as long as the 10-year yield is 5% or below.

At 3.23% we're still very far away from that danger zone. What about stock valuations, though? Aren't we in a dangerous bubble right now, meaning that even a modest increase in yields might cause a correction or even a bear market? While a correction can occur at any time, the chances of rising long-term rates triggering a bear market are low. That's because according to FactSet Research, current S&P 500 EPS growth expectations for 2018 and 2019 look this this:

2018: 20.3%

2019: 10.4% (gradually rising over time)

That means that on a forward basis the S&P 500's P/E is 16.7. On a trailing basis (which doesn't account for permanently lower corporate tax rates) it's 23.55.

Doesn't 23.55 represent dangerous valuations? Well, actually not necessarily. It's certainly higher than average, but according to Brian S. Wesbury, Chief Economist for First Trust, over the past 40 years the S&P 500's average TTM P/E has been 20.2. What's more, the average 10-year yield during that time was 6.3%, about double the current level.

40-Year Average S&P P/E Ratio 40-Year Average 10-Year Yield 20.2 6.3%

(Source: First Trust)

So even if you totally discount the future EPS that's baked in due to much lower tax rates, the stock market only appears about 17% overvalued. And interest rates about 3% below their historical average could easily support that.

As long as earnings don't disappoint significantly to the downside (since tax reform they've only beaten much higher expectations), then the S&P 500 could hit 3,450 within 12 months. That would correlate with a TTM P/E of 20.2, the 40-year average. Or to put another way, stocks could rise 21% over the next year without the market necessarily becoming dangerously overvalued.

And keep in mind that 10-year yields are very unlikely to soar to their historical level of 6.3% or above. That would require inflation expectations rising to about 5.2%, far above the levels predicted by pretty much any mainstream economist, analyst, bank, or company (like FedEx (NYSE:FDX) which has its own economic models).

Ok, so maybe the 10-year spiking last week doesn't mean stocks are in danger of crashing. But surely high-yield stocks like REITs are worth staying away from right? Actually, that too is a fallacy, at least for long-term investors.

High-Yield Stocks Aren't Likely To Be Harmed By Rising Rates

To understand why high-yield stocks like REITs aren't likely to be crushed by rising rates you have to remember that over time stocks trade purely on fundamentals such as cash flow and dividends.

That means that REIT rate sensitivity tends to be short-term, mean-reverting (cancels out over time). In fact, REITs actually tend do well in a rising rate environment, just like most stocks.

For example, during the rising rate environment of the 2000s, REITs not just generated positive returns but actually beat the market, by over 40% over three years. And I'm hardly cherry-picking just the last major period of rising rates.

Since 1995, there have been eight periods of rising 10-year yields, including this one. In six of those REITs generate positive total returns (75% of the time), and in five (63% of the time) they outperformed the S&P 500.

Ok, so maybe in the modern era, when yields were mostly trending lower over time, REITs have been good investments. But the 35-year bond market is over since bonds can't fall much lower than today. So does that mean that REITs will suck in the future?

Actually even when interest rates have been high and rising for an entire decade (like the 1970's up to 1981), REITs have also proven to be great investments. In 1981, when the 10-year yield peaked at about 16%, REITs still generated positive returns. And during America's hyper inflationary period, REIT returns were mostly double-digits and as high as nearly 50% in one year.

Basically, there is no long-term correlation between REIT total returns and 10-year yields. Since 1972 had you been able to predict 10-year yields at the start of every year with 100% accuracy, you'd have predicted just 2% of actual REIT returns. And that's only if you had assumed higher rates help REITs, not hurt them.

How can that be? Because real estate is a natural hedge against inflation. If prices rise, REITs pass that on in the form of higher rents. That makes intuitive sense to anyone who owns commercial real estate, which also tends to do well in a high inflation environment.

(Source: NAREIT)

But guess what? Over the decades REITs have not just outperformed the S&P 500 but also commercial real estate (physical rental properties). This is largely due to their greater economies of scale, and superior liquidity. Basically, when it comes to income-producing assets that appreciate over time, no matter what the interest rate/economic/inflation environment, REITs are a great long-term choice.

Okay, so maybe REITs are okay to own for the long-term even if rates go up. But surely other dividend stocks like utilities or telecoms (so-called "bond alternatives") will be hurt by rising rates, right?

(Source: Heartland Funds)

Actually that too is false. Between 1928 and 2013, which included those hyper inflationary periods of high and rising 10-year yields, dividend stocks, no matter the yield, outperformed non dividend stocks. What's more they did it with far lower volatility. That means that on a risk-adjusted return basis (excess returns/downside volatility), dividend stocks beat non dividend stocks by 71% to 171% on an annualized basis over this 85-year period.

The bottom line is that whatever your long-term investing strategy, growth, dividend growth, or high-yield (or a combo of all three), you need not fear rising long-term interest rates. That's because the primary cause the 10-year yield is rising is our strong economy. That ultimately means stronger corporate earnings, cash flow and rising dividends. While share prices may freak out over the short term, over the long term, they always follow these fundamentals higher.

Current Economic Growth

Q3: 3.2%

Q4: 3.7% to 3.9%

Full Year 2018: 3.3% to 3.4%

(Source: Atlanta Federal Reserve)

Every major GDP model uses slightly different combinations and weightings on leading indicators to estimate the current growth rate of the economy. Thus, the actual weekly figure is far less important than the trend of the estimate. For the quarter's economic growth, I tend to believe the far more stable consensus estimate (3.2%).

(Source: New York Federal Reserve)

The New York Fed's nowcast model is useful because it is one of the few that provides forward estimates (starting about 1 month before a quarter begins). This allows us to get a sense of how growth is doing quarter to quarter. Currently, the New York Fed's model says Q4 growth should be about 0.5% stronger than Q3's. That would imply about 3.7% growth for the current quarter.

(Source: now-casting.com)

That correlates to now-casting.com's Q4 growth estimate of 3.9%. Factoring in all four quarters, that means America is on track for 3.3% to 3.4% GDP growth in 2018. That's ahead of the Fed's current forecast of 3.1% and would represent the first 3+% growth year since 2005.

The bottom line is the rate of economic growth continues to be stronger than expected. However, it's not yet at the levels that most would describe as but "overheating" and thus likely to trigger significant and rapidly rising inflation. This means the US economy remains in the Goldilocks zone that is needed to keep the expansion (and bull market) rolling for several more years.

Recession Risk: Very Low

Probability that we're in recession right now: 0.3%

Probability of recession starting in next three months: 1%

Probability of recession starting in next nine months: 24%

I use seven key meta analyses to track the health of the economy. That includes those which have historically proven to be good predictors of recessions:

The 2/10 yield curve;

The Base Line and Rate of Change or BaR economic graph;

Jeff Miller's meta analysis of leading economic indicators;

The St. Louis Fed's smoothed-out recession risk indicator; and

The New York, Atlanta Fed's and now-casting.com's real-time GDP growth trackers.

(Source: Business Insider)

The yield curve has proven the single most accurate predictor of recessions over the past 80 years. Specifically, when the curve inverts or goes below 0 (because short-term rates rise above long-term rates), then a recession becomes highly likely. It usually begins within 12-18 months.

Yield Curve Inversion Date Recession Start Date Months To Recession Once Curve Inverts August 1978 January 1980 17 September 1980 July 1981 10 December 1988 July 1990 19 February 2000 March 2001 13 December 2005 December 2007 24 Average 16.6

(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve, Ben Carlson)

According to a March 2018 report from the San Francisco Fed, an inverted yield curve has "correctly signaled all nine recessions since 1955 and had only one false positive, in the mid-1960s, when an inversion was followed by an economic slowdown but not an official recession." In other words, if the yield curve goes negative, there is probably a 90% chance of a recession starting within the next 17 months or so.

Unfortunately, investors hoping to use the yield curve to time market tops are out of luck. While a yield curve inversion is very accurate at predicting recessions with long lead times, its track record on predicting bear markets is far less impressive.

2/10 Yield Curve Inversion Vs. Bear Market Starts

(Source: Wealth Of Common Sense)

The lag time between market tops and yield curve inversions is all over the map, ranging from just 2 months in 2000 to nearly 2 years in 2005.

And if we go back to 1956 (using the 1/10 yield curve), we can also see that yield curve inversions are largely useless for timing bear market starts. In fact, on three occasions, the forward-looking market has actually peaked before the curve inverted. This means that the yield curve should not be used as a market timing mechanism but rather purely as a good recession risk indicator.

Current 2/10 Yield Curve: 0.35% (up from 0.24% last week)

The upside to a massive spike in 10-year yields is that the yield curve surged 11 bp last week. It's now far above its current cycle low of 0.19% achieved a few months ago. Typically, the 7/10 yield curve inverts first (by 6 to 28 days). It is currently stable at 0.05%. Thus, the short-term risk of a 2/10 yield curve inversion is low.

But it's important to remember that you shouldn't fear a flat yield curve as a sign of poor short to medium-term stock performance.

During the strongest bond market in US history (tech boom), the yield curve was as low or even lower than it is now. Of course, that was also an epic bubble, but the point is that a flat but positive yield curve is not a sign of poor returns ahead.

Average Monthly Stock Market Returns By 2/10 Yield Curve Slope (Since 1976)

(Source: Bloomberg)

In fact, over the past 42 years, the period when monthly stock returns were at their highest and volatility was at its lowest was when the yield curve was flat but positive. This means that we're likely in the sweet spot right now, and investors should avoid using fears of yield curve inversion as a reason for market timing.

That's because even after an inversion occurs, stocks tend to continue rising for quite some time and tend to generate strong returns before the next bear market begins.

Basically, the yield curve is a totally binary indicator.

positive = very low recession risk (carry on with long-term investing plans)

negative = 90% chance recession is coming within 6 to 24 months (most likely 18 months) - consider getting more defensive

The second economic indicator I watch is Economic PI's baseline and rate of change, or BaR economic analysis grid. This is another meta analysis incorporating 19 leading indicators that track every aspect of the US economy. That includes the yield curve, though a different version of it. I consider it the best overall indicator of fundamental economic health (because it's so granular).

(Source: Economic PI)

The BaR grid has shown to be a reliable indicator, predicting the 1980, 1990, 2001, and 2007 recessions.

(Source: Economic PI)

Currently, 14 out of 19 economic indicators in the expansion quadrant (indicating accelerating growth), and 5 out of 19 still showing positive (though decelerating) growth. This is literally the strongest readings I've seen I've been doing economic updates.

(Source: Economic PI)

(Source: Economic PI)

Note that over the past 25 weeks, the number of leading indicators in the decelerating, but positive growth quadrant has ranged from five to 10. In any given week, one or two indicators might flip-flop between decelerating or accelerating growth. This is just statistical noise, and only long-term trends should be used as recession risk warning signs. Both the three-month and 12-month trends remain highly positive and currently moving in the right direction (stronger, accelerating growth).

Next, there's Jeff Miller's excellent economic indicator snapshot, a rich source of numerous useful market/economic data. It also provides an actual percentage probability estimate for how likely a recession is to start in the next few months.

(Source: Jeff Miller)

What I'm looking at here is the quantitative estimates of short-term recession risks. In this case, the four-month recession risk is about 1.0%, while the probability of a recession starting within nine months is about 24%. The short-term recession risk is highly volatile, ranging from 0.24% to 3.32% since I began tracking the economy over that past 4.5 months. Thus, the more important thing to focus on isn't the absolute figure but the trends in both short-term and medium-term recession risks. Both have shown low risks, with the 9-month recession risk highly stable over time.

Meanwhile, long-term inflation expectations remain slightly above the Fed's target and stable. If the bond market was really convinced that a recession was coming soon, then inflation expectations would be falling. This gives me some optimism that perhaps 10-year yields can stabilize in the coming weeks and avoid an inversion. That would likely signal that any potential recession might not arrive until 2021 or later.

For another look at recession risk, I like to use the St. Louis Fed's smoothed-out recession risk indicator. This looks at the risk of a recession beginning in the current month (it's actually delayed two months). It uses a four-month running average of leading economic indicators.

(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve)

Since 1967, this smoothed out recession probability estimator has predicted five of the last seven recessions before they have started. The key is that as long as the recession risk is at 3.9% or below, the economy is very unlikely to be in a recession. At 0.30% risk right now, this confirms that the US economy is likely to keep expanding for the foreseeable future.

Bottom Line: Interest Rates Are Likely Rising For The Right Reasons So Stay Calm And Stick To Your Long-Term Investing Strategy

Again, I'm not a market timer, just a macroeconomics nerd (my major in college) who wants to ensure I and my readers see the big picture. Thus, the reason I provide these weekly economic updates. They are not meant for market timing purposes, but rather to allow you to prepare yourself emotionally and financially for when a recession does inevitably happen. It's also meant to give you around a year's warning (hopefully longer) to adapt your portfolio's capital allocation strategy.

That might mean:

Stockpiling some cash (to take advantage of future bargains during a bear market)

Putting new capital to work in more defensive companies (utilities, healthcare, telecom, consumer staples); or

For the most risk-averse investors, potentially moving some money into bonds or cash equivalents (asset allocation changes).

My personal plan is, when the 2/10 yield curve inverts, allocate 50% of weekly savings to cash. If the curve falls to -1%, then it means a recession is coming fast, and I'll be putting all my weekly savings into cash. However, because my portfolio strategy consists of overweighting in the most undervalued and low volatility sectors (with recession-resistant cash flows), I'm going to continue buying for the next few months at least.

As for the stock market's latest freak out over a spike in long-term interest rates? I'm not worried about it and long-term investors shouldn't be either. After nearly a decade of weaker-than-expected economic growth and record low interest rates, investors' sense of normalcy is terribly skewed. In the past, bad economic news was seen as good news because it meant that rates would stay low. That would theoretically support higher stock prices because conservative savers would have no choice but to buy stocks which offered superior yields.

Today's rising rates are not actually a threat to long-term stock prices, because they are mostly due to a strong economy. Despite numerous risks, like America's worsening trade war with China and the Fed's plan to hike rates six more times, the economy continues to show signs of accelerating from the tepid rate of the past decade (average growth rate 2.3%). In fact, we're now on track for the strongest growth year since 2005, which is a cause to celebrate.

Never forget that for long-term investors the fundamentals matter most. And today America's fundamentals are awesome:

strongest labor market in 20 years

gradually rising wage wage growth (fueling stronger consumer spending, 65% to 70% of US economy)

booming corporate earnings (which are expected to continue in 2019)

core inflation that's stable at Fed's long-term target (and below what's priced into long-term yields)

While macro-economic trends can always shift and might weaken in 2019 and beyond (current consensus), as far as current data shows, we have the best economy in a decade. That's something to celebrate until the data changes; I remain cautiously optimistic that US growth will continue to outperform expectations in the coming months and quarters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.