Bond Bear Market - Learn To Play Defense With Bond Portfolios

Great article from Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth:

In this blog post from a few days ago, here is what I was thinking of when evaluating the Bloomberg Barclays Aggregate (NYSEARCA:AGG), the bond market's equivalent of the S&P 500; i.e. the prime benchmark for the fixed income part of your client portfolios.

AGG's periodic returns: (evaluating price, and all data courtesy of Morningstar, returns as of 10/5/18):

YTD: -2.60%

-2.60% 1-yr: -2.26%

-2.26% 3-yr: +0.91%

+0.91% 5-yr: +1.92%

+1.92% 10-yr: +3.50%

Will we see a "nuclear winter" in Treasuries, bond markets and interest rates? It doesn't seem like it, but Josh Brown's article quantifies it better than I did.

As readers can see though, it probably won't take much of an unexpected move in Treasury yields to wipe out positive returns in the AGG for 3-5 trailing returns.

Here is the composition of the AGG, which will give readers some insight into the benchmark's convexity and duration:

Government: 30%

30% Corporate: 30%

30% Securitized: 40%

The AGG's duration is a little under 6 years, which means that for every 100 bps move in Treasuries, the AGG should move up or down 6%. Does that mean a 100 bps rise in the 10-year Treasury yield could wipe out the 3-5 year positive return for the AGG? It could - the 5-year trailing return of 1.92% will disappear in a hurry.

Summary/conclusion: The fact is though, we don't know what the future holds and if inflation suddenly turns hot, particularly wage inflation, the bond market will have a problem.

As this blog has detailed repeatedly, clients are in a Schwab higher-yielding money market, the JPMorgan Strategic Income Fund, T-Bills (up to 1 -year maturity) and a 5-10% position in the inverse Treasury ETF or TBF.

Here is my favorite chart of the 10-year Treasury yield contract traded at the CBOE:

The yield is right at the key resistance level as of last Friday, 10/5/18.

The TLT (+20-year Treasury ETF) has already broken down. It is well below multi-year lows near $116-116.50.

It looks like as of right now it will play defense with bond portfolios in the next few months and years.

Thanks for reading.